Prep Roundup: Area teams prep for regionals at Red Devil Invitational; Four tie for first at Frankfort 9-hole meet; St. Francis tennis dominates at tri

May 9—EAST JORDAN — Athletes from more than 20 schools descended up East Jordan for the Red Devil Invitational on Thursday, ramping up the competition as next week's regionals inch closer.

The annual meet was split into large and small school divisions as Sault Area won both the girls and boys titles in the large division while Glen Lake won the boys crown and East Jordan took the girls championship in the small division. Elk Rapids saw plenty of success in the large division as well.

Elk Rapids' Paige Fosdick won the 100-meter dash in 13.45 seconds and the 200m in 27.69. Glen Lake's Kariesue Taghon won the same events in 13.06 seconds and 26.89, respectively.

In the girls 400m, Elk Rapids' Hunter Shellenbarger won in 1:02.57, and Harbor Springs' Paige Keiser took the small division in 1:02.6.

Anna Pray continued Elk Rapids' strong day, winning the 800m in 2:29.06. The Rams' Juniper Rodham took the small 800m in 2:40.72.

The boys 800m in the large division went to Kalkaska's Gavin Guggemos in 2:01.06. Guggemos also won the 1600m in 4:32.68. Glen Lake's Colebrook Sutherland won the 800m in the small division in 2:02.96. Fellow Laker Lincoln Bailey won the 1600m in 4:45.29.

The girls 1600m in the small division went to East Jordan's Madison Bearden in 6:05.65. Teammate Madelyn Hardy won the 300m hurdles in 49.65 and the long jump at 15-7.5. Grace Nemecek took first in the shot put with a throw of 35 feet, 8.5 inches while Izzy Boyer won the discus at 113-1.

Hardy along with Lilly Snyder, Lillian Curtis and June Kirkpatrick took first in the 4x100m relay at 53.87. Elk Rapids won the 4x800m as Eva Pray, Brynne Schulte, Anna Pray and Ella Peck ran a 10:25.1.

Central Lake-Ellsworth's Aspen Evans took first in the high jump of the small-school girls division, clearing 4-9.

Max Ward gave Elk Rapids another win, taking first in the 110m hurdles in 15.74. Hunter Boilore, Caden Schneider, Mason Cannon and Zeke Keaton won the 4x200m relay for the Elks in 1:37.4, and Conner Carlisle won the long jump with a leap of 18-7.

Kalkaska won the 4x800m relay in the large division. Adam Williams, Coltrane Paryani, Camden Moore and Guggemos ran an 8:22.77 for first.

Glen Lake's Warren Aylsworth III took first in the small-school shot put, throwing 47-8.5.

The girls 3200m in the small division went to Gaylord St. Mary's Miriam Murrell in 12:01.8. Adam Ferguson won the boys event for Harbor Springs in 10:19.92.

Regional meets are set to run May 16-18 around the state.

GOLF

Glen Lake's Houtteman wins Tawas' Tiger Invitational

LINCOLN — Michael Houtteman is certainly making a case to win his second Record-Eagle Golfer of the Year award.

The Glen Lake junior fired a 1-under 70 on Thursday to win Tawas' Tiger Invitational at the Lost Lake Woods Golf Club, tallying an eagle and two birdies for back-to-back first-place finishes on back-to-back days.

Tawas won the team title with a combined score of 325. Charlevoix was runner-up at 328 followed by Alpena in third at 357 and Glen Lake in fourth at 365.

All four of the Rayders' scorers finished in the top seven Thursday, led by Bryce Boss in fourth with an 80. Hudson Vollmer finished fifth with an 82, and both Emmett Bergmann and Eric Arlt fired an 83 to tie for seventh place.

Aside from Houtteman's medal-winning performance, the Lakers' other three scorers were Jacob Switzer and Gabe Hazelton each with a 98 and Brody Switzer with a 99.

Frankfort wins tri meet

BEULAH — Frankfort had three first-place performances at the Crystal Lake Golf Course on Thursday, leading the Panthers to a 13-stroke victory.

Elliott Hammon, Aiden O'Dwyer and Jayden Carver all tied for first place after each carded a 42 for victorious Frankfort. Sebastian Dunaway was the Panthers' fourth scorer, firing a 51 to finish in seventh place individually.

Frankfort won the nine-hole tri meet against Onekama and Bear Lake with a combined score of 177. The Portagers were second with a 190, and the Lakers finished the event at 60 over par.

Onekama's Peyton Clouse also finished tied for first on the individual leaderboard after shooting a 42. Bear Lake's Connor Wojciechowski led his squad with a 51.

Manistee takes 3rd at Ludington Jamboree

LUDINGTON — Jacob Scharp led Manistee to a third-place finish at the Ludington Jamboree at the Lincoln Hills Golf Club on Thursday.

Scharp fired a 39 at the nine-hole event to take fourth place individually. Max Scharp and Braydon Sorenson tied for sixth place after each fired a 41 for the Mariners. Trevor Haag was Manistee's fourth scorer with a 48 as the Mariners combined for a 169.

Fremont won with a 164, and the host Orioles were in second with a 166.

TENNIS

Glads dominate Grayling, East Jordan

Result: Traverse City St. Francis 7, Grayling 1

St. Francis winners: (1S) Mary-Kate Ansely 6-1, 6-0; (2S) Elliana McClellan 6-0, 6-0; (3S) Abby Corpus 6-0, 6-0; (4S) Ava Pomaranski 6-0, 6-0; (1D) Lily Lurvey/Maggie Puetz 6-0, 6-0; (2D) Caroline Knox/Elly March 6-1, 6-1; (4D) Lizzie Frederick/Anna Cate Maday 6-0, 6-0.

Grayling winner: (3D) Brooklynn Laskowski/Aryanna Florschuetz 6-4, 7-5.

Result: St. Francis 8, East Jordan 0

St. Francis winners: (1S) Ansely 6-0, 6-0; (2S) McClellan 6-0, 6-0; (3S) Corpus 6-0, 6-0; (4S) Pomaranski 6-0, 6-0; (1D) Lurvey/Puetz 6-2, 6-0; (2D) Knox/March 6-0, 6-0; (3D) Grace Mason/Katrina Lee 6-0, 6-2; (4D) Frederick/Maday 6-0, 6-0.

SOCCER

TC Central 2

Cadillac 1

Traverse City Central: Belle Bird 2 goals; Iali Rodenroth 2 assists; Amelia Jordan 3 saves.

Cadillac: Mairyn Kinnie 1 goal; Carmen Gurden 1 assist; Lydia Owens 7 saves.

UP NEXT: The Trojans (6-4-4, 3-2-2 Big North) travel to Alpena on Tuesday. The Vikings (5-7-3, 2-5-1 Big North) play Lakeview and Howard City Tri County at Alma on Saturday.

TC West 5

Alpena 0

UP NEXT: The Titans (7-4-4, 3-0-4 Big North) travel to Petoskey on Tuesday.

Petoskey 3

Gaylord 1

UP NEXT: The Northmen (9-1-1, 6-1-1 Big North) welcome Marquette on Saturday. The Blue Devils (6-3-2, 3-2-2 Big North) play Kingsford, Big Rapids and Elk Rapids at the Elks' Cherry Blossom Tournament on Saturday.

Oxford 4

Elk Rapids 0

Elk Rapids: Natasha Beebe 11 saves.

UP NEXT: The Elks (6-8, 6-2 Lake Michigan) play Big Rapids, Kingsford and Gaylord in the Cherry Blossom Tournament at Elk Rapids on Saturday.

Charlevoix 2

Boyne City 0

UP NEXT: The Rayders (5-4, 3-3 Lake Michigan) travel to Grayling on Friday. The Ramblers (3-9, 2-7 Lake Michigan) host Elk Rapids on Thursday.

Harbor Springs 3

Grayling 0

UP NEXT: The Rams (4-8-2, 4-4 Lake Michigan) play Clarkston on Saturday. The Vikings (6-9, 2-7 Lake Michigan) host Charlevoix on Friday.