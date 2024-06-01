Prep Roundup: AHS’ Gilliam claims Class 3 shot put state title; JSB tennis onto state semis

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WJHL) – The VHSL state track and field championships got underway across the Commonwealth of Virginia on Friday. Dozens of local athletes went to work from Harrisonburg to Lynchburg in search of a state title.

Buggs III commits to ETSU men’s basketball

Abingdon’s Noah Gilliam was successful at earning a gold medal on Friday afternoon, soaring above the competition in the Class 3 shot put event.

The senior hurled a 51’00” in his final throw of the day to secure the state crown.

After a strong day at Liberty University, the Abingdon boys are third in the team standings with 11.0 points, while the girls sit in fourth place with 10.0 points.

In the Class 1 triple jump event from James Madison University, Rural Retreat’s Olivia Crigger stood on top of the podium with a leap of 36′ 4.5″.

OTHER SCORES:

John Battle 5, Glenvar 3 (BTEN – Class 1/2 State QF)

Radford 5, Marion 2 (BTEN – Class 1/2 State QF)

Spotswood 5, Abingdon 2 (GTEN – Class 3 State QF)

Radford 5, Gate City 3 (GTEN – Class 2 State QF)

George Wythe 5, J.I. Burton 0 (GTEN – Glass 1 State QF)

