PREP ROUNDUP: Addison sweeps Covenant Christian in opening round; Seasons end for Hanceville, Holly Pond
Apr. 18—Addison is moving forward in the Class 1A playoffs.
The Bulldogs clinched a road sweep of Covenant Christian — and improved to 16-13 on the season — following 13-2 and 3-0 wins on Thursday night.
Addison, which received excellent starts from Tucker Thompson and Stone Talley, will now play Coosa Christian or Hubbertville in the second round next week.
Hanceville and Holly Pond, meanwhile, saw their seasons end following first-round sweeps on Thursday. Fairview and Vinemont will begin their playoff journeys on Friday.
See full capsules as well as other local roundup below.
------
Thursday, April 18
Prep Baseball
Addison 13, Covenant Christian 2
Stone Talley: 4-for-5, 2 RBIs
Kiah Lake: 3-for-4, 3 RBIs
Cole Thompson: 3-for-4
Owen Pratt: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
Kaden Dyson: 2-for-4, RBI
Tucker Thompson: 2-for-4, RBI — 5 IP, 7 H, ER, 3 K
------
Addison 3, Covenant Christian 0
Stone Talley: 7 IP, H, 4 K
------
Brooks 4, Hanceville 0 (Game 1)
Gabe Ognilla: 6 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 K
------
Brooks 12, Hanceville 2 (Game 2)
------
North Sand Mountain 10, Holly Pond 0 (Game 1)
------
North Sand Mountain 7, Holly Pond 3 (Game 2)
Bradley Butts: 2-for-2, RBI
Peyton Queen: 2-for-4, RBI
------
Prep Softball
Good Hope 6, West Morgan 5
Lizzy Steed: 3-for-4, RBI
Kylee Smith: 2-for-2, 2 RBIs
Carley Adams: Walk-off 1B
------
Good Hope 5, West Morgan 0
Lizzy Steed: 4-for-4
Campbell Koch: 2-for-4, 3 RBIs
Molly Benefield: 7 IP, 3 H, 14 K
------
DAR 5, Holly Pond 1
------
Springville 10, West Point 0