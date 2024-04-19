PREP ROUNDUP: Addison sweeps Covenant Christian in opening round; Seasons end for Hanceville, Holly Pond

Apr. 18—Addison is moving forward in the Class 1A playoffs.

The Bulldogs clinched a road sweep of Covenant Christian — and improved to 16-13 on the season — following 13-2 and 3-0 wins on Thursday night.

Addison, which received excellent starts from Tucker Thompson and Stone Talley, will now play Coosa Christian or Hubbertville in the second round next week.

Hanceville and Holly Pond, meanwhile, saw their seasons end following first-round sweeps on Thursday. Fairview and Vinemont will begin their playoff journeys on Friday.

See full capsules as well as other local roundup below.

Thursday, April 18

Prep Baseball

Addison 13, Covenant Christian 2

Stone Talley: 4-for-5, 2 RBIs

Kiah Lake: 3-for-4, 3 RBIs

Cole Thompson: 3-for-4

Owen Pratt: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Kaden Dyson: 2-for-4, RBI

Tucker Thompson: 2-for-4, RBI — 5 IP, 7 H, ER, 3 K

Addison 3, Covenant Christian 0

Stone Talley: 7 IP, H, 4 K

Brooks 4, Hanceville 0 (Game 1)

Gabe Ognilla: 6 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 K

Brooks 12, Hanceville 2 (Game 2)

North Sand Mountain 10, Holly Pond 0 (Game 1)

North Sand Mountain 7, Holly Pond 3 (Game 2)

Bradley Butts: 2-for-2, RBI

Peyton Queen: 2-for-4, RBI

Prep Softball

Good Hope 6, West Morgan 5

Lizzy Steed: 3-for-4, RBI

Kylee Smith: 2-for-2, 2 RBIs

Carley Adams: Walk-off 1B

Good Hope 5, West Morgan 0

Lizzy Steed: 4-for-4

Campbell Koch: 2-for-4, 3 RBIs

Molly Benefield: 7 IP, 3 H, 14 K

DAR 5, Holly Pond 1

Springville 10, West Point 0