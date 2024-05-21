Prep Roundup: Abingdon, Lebanon earn district titles on the diamond

(WJHL) – A pair of Southwest Virginia baseball squads grabbed district hardware with wins on Monday night.

Northeast Tennessee high schools send squads to 2024 Spring Fling

In Abingdon, the Falcons hosted John Battle in a Mountain 7 District championship showdown – the third meeting between the teams this season. The home team held a commanding 5-2 lead, but the Trojans were able to force extra innings.

However, the Falcons prevailed, thanks to a walk-off hit from Elijah Parks, securing the 6-5 win.

The Southwest District title tilt was in Lebanon, as the top-seeded Pioneers hosted the second-seeded Virginia High Bearcats.

Lebanon jumped out to an early advantage and held on to claim the district crown, 6-3.

OTHER SCORES:

Chilhowie 2, Rural Retreat 1 (BASE – Hogo District Title)

Honaker 6, Chilhowie 4 (SB – Hogo District Title)

Marion 5, Lebanon 2 (SB – SW District Semifinals)

Richlands 7, Tazewell 0 (SB – SW District Semifinals)

Graham 4, Virginia High 1 (GSOC – SW District Title)

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.