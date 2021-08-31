Prep roundup (8/30): Blair-Taylor football gets 1st win of year

Aug. 31—Cain Fremstad threw for 226 yards and four touchdowns and ran for an additional 46 yards as Blair-Taylor football defeated Elmwood/Plum City 28-14 in a game delayed to Monday due to weather.

The Wildcats entered the fourth quarter up 14-8 after the Wolves earned a safety and a touchdown on a Luke Webb 2-yard scamper, but Blair-Taylor responded by ending the game on a 14-6 run.

Fremstad pushed the deficit to 22-8 with a 37-yard TD throw to Colton Lejcher, then threw another to Evan Nehring to put the game away after Elmwood/Plum City again got within a score on another Webb run.

"We are really proud of our kids," Blair-Taylor coach Andy Nehring said in a message. "They made plays in key situations during the game. There was a lot of growth from our first game of the season to tonight's win.

"A lot of new faces had to step up and play tonight. They answered the call and played great."

Jackson Shramek ran for 88 yards, and Lejcher caught six passes for 89 yards. Zach Nitek and Evan Nehring had 52 and 51 yards receiving, respectively.

Blair-Taylor, now 1-1, travels to Eleva-Strum Friday.

Girls tennis

Regis 4, Altoona 3: The Ramblers earned a victory by the closest of margins, helped by three wins in singles play and a doubles victory from Evie Shepich and Teigan Petersilka. Altoona's Josie Rechek defeated Brittany Martin in No. 1 singles.

Eau Claire Memorial 6, Stevens Point 1: The Old Abes swept doubles play and won all but one singles matchup to secure the victory. Ava Erickson won in straight sets out of the No. 3 singles position.

Molly Hower won in No. 1 singles, while the No. 1 doubles pairing of Kim Harvey and Katie Rentzepis also prevailed.