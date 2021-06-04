Prep roundup (6/3): Chippewa Falls softball stays unbeaten in Big Rivers

Jun. 4—The Chippewa Falls softball team scored three times in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a tie, and held on for a 5-2 win over Eau Claire North on Thursday.

The victory kept the Cardinals unbeaten in Big Rivers Conference play.

North took a 2-1 lead early after scoring twice in the second inning. But the Cardinals answered with a run in the fifth before taking the lead in the sixth.

Makenna Johnston had a double, a triple and an RBI for the Cards. Madisyn Bauer added two hits, including a triple, and drove in two runs.

Mattie Haller hit a home run for the Huskies, and Isabella Olson chipped in with two hits.

McDonell 7, Thorp 4: The Macks broke a 4-4 tie with three runs in the sixth inning, allowing Maggie Craker to come on for the save. Kennedy Willi went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a run for McDonell, while Craker also helped at the plate with a 2-for-3 day and two RBIs.

Hudson 11, Eau Claire Memorial 1: The Old Abes struggled to best Hudson's combo of Sydney Gabriel and Addie Aune in the circle, getting a run on a lone hit. Kendrah Shay had the knock for Memorial.

Rice Lake 8, Menomonie 2: A huge day from Adrianna Young helped the Warriors push past the Mustangs. She went 2 for 3 at the plate, bashing a home run and finishing with five RBIs. Hailey Repka added three hits and also earned the victory in the circle.

Fall Creek 9, Regis 3: Jenna Fitch pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts and Sam Olson homered to carry the Crickets to victory. Hannah Herrem added two hits and an RBI for Fall Creek. Adrienne Morning had three hits, including a home run, to pace the Ramblers.

Altoona 13, Stanley-Boyd 3: The Rails slugged 14 hits in the victory, with five players notching multi-hit games. Brittany Klatt and Caitlyn Mahnke led them all with three knocks each, and Kennedy Trippler went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Ally Wagner homered and drove in four. Emily Brenner hit a home run for the Orioles.

Osseo-Fairchild 6, Cadott 1: Olivia Goodman and Lauryn Goettl each had two hits, with the latter getting a pair of RBIs, as the Hornets scored all six of their runs in the final three innings to pull away.

Story continues

Bloomer 2, Spooner 1: The Blackhawks rode Emily Kuehl and Tori Jenneman to victory. Kuehl pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts, giving up just one unearned run, and Jenneman was 3 for 4 while driving in both of Bloomer's runs.

Blair-Taylor 22, Alma Center Lincoln 0: Lindsay Steien threw a five-inning no-hitter, striking out six. Abby Thompson and Callie Wagner each had four-RBI days at the plate, while Steien and Chloe Wagner each added a pair.

Pepin/Alma 8, Whitehall 2: The Norse got two hits and two RBIs from Ashlyn Clatt, but couldn't overcome a five-run sixth inning from Pepin/Alma.

Baseball

Eau Claire Memorial 8, River Falls 3: Vincent Trapani secured the victory for the Old Abes, working five strong frames. The senior held the Wildcats to three hits while striking out six. Peyton Platter, Jack Redwine and Austin Baker all had two hits to lead the offense.

McDonell 8, Thorp/Gilman 4: Noah Hanson had a career game, blasting a pair of home runs at the plate and pitching a complete game with seven strikeouts on the mound. He finished with five RBIs offensively. Eddie Mittermeyer added two hits for the Macks, while Ashton Kroeplin was 2 for 3 for Thorp/Gilman.

Hudson 5, Chippewa Falls 3: The Cardinals saw their rally come up a couple of runs short. After falling behind 5-0, Chi-Hi struck three times in the bottom of the sixth but couldn't fully close the gap. Caleb Gardow and Karson Bowe both rapped two hits for the Cardinals.

Fall Creek 2, Regis 1 (8 inn.): Logan Gilles hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth inning, giving the Crickets a walk-off win over the Ramblers. Regis took a 1-0 lead in the top of the sixth on Sam Knickerbocker's RBI single, and Fall Creek answered in the bottom half with a Luke Olson sac fly.

Rice Lake 7, Menomonie 2: Easton Stone had a standout day on the mound, working six innings and holding the Mustangs to two hits. He struck out eight. Offensively, Alex Belongia led the Warriors with three hits and a pair of RBIs. Brigs Richartz's two-run home run accounted for Menomonie's scoring.

Altoona 10, Stanley-Boyd 3: Dyllan Bauer tossed a complete game with 10 strikeouts, allowing one earned run, to boost the Rails. Evan Gustafson had three hits, all for extra bases, to power the Altoona attack. Bauer and Colin Watson added three hits each. Carter Vait knocked two hits for the Orioles, including a double.

Osseo-Fairchild 16, Cadott 6: Garrett Koxlien was a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate and earned the victory with five innings of work on the mound. Brice Shimon added a pair of doubles for the Thunder.

Bloomer 4, Spooner 3: The Blackhawks held off the Rails to extend their win streak to 17. Jack Strand earned the victory and had two hits at the plate. Keegan Yohnk added a double.

Ladysmith 2, Cumberland 1: Matt Roach hit a walk-off single to left field to send the Lumberjacks home victorious. Ladysmith rallied from a 1-0 deficit by scoring once in the sixth and again in the seventh.

Northwestern 14, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 4: Eric Taft doubled and drove in two runs for the Bulldogs, but they couldn't slow down the Tigers.

Melrose-Mindoro 13, Augusta 3: The Mustangs pulled away by scoring four runs in the fourth inning and five in the sixth.

Baldwin-Woodville 7, Somerset 4: Ty Fink had a pair of hits and Mason Werner drove in two runs to help the Blackhawks' cause. Baldwin-Woodville scored five times in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead.

Girls soccer

Eau Claire North 2, Chippewa Falls 0: Marissa Mannhardt put the Huskies ahead in the 17th minute, and Halle Steinmetz iced the win away with a strike in the 79th minute. Ella Peterson made three saves to post a shutout for North.

Regis/McDonell 5, Mauston 0: Anna Schroeder scored twice and the Saints defense was perfect, keeping Mauston from getting any shots on goalie Anna Allen. Also scoring for the team were Lexi Ridenour, Colleen Callaghan and Samantha Shaffer.

Track and field

Dairyland meet at Melrose-Mindoro: Immanuel Lutheran's Riley Naumann (100 hurdles, 200) and Lydia Kettner (long jump, 400) both won a pair of events for the Lancers. Kirsten Willms won the high jump for the Augusta girls.

On the boys side, Augusta's Ben Dickinsen won the 200, 400 and triple jump, while Kyle Shult won the 3,200.

Glenwood City Quad: Elk Mound won the boys team title, while Glenwood City won the girls meet.

The Mounders boys were particularly strong in the sprints, with winners in Spencer Wolf (100), Jack Gabert (110 hurdles and 300 hurdles) and Braedon Pederson (200). Ian Hazen won the 1,600.

Marie Garcia (100), Lexi Wannemacher (300 hurdles), Bella Rassbach (400), Yasmin Mendez (discus and shot put), Ryeah Oehlke (long jump) and Brenna Schwartz (pole vault) all won events for the Hilltoppers girls.

Mondovi Quad: Justin Rielly impressed for Spring Valley, winning three events: The long jump, 100 and 200. Mondovi's Landon Clark (1,600 and 3,200) and Evan Gray (110 hurdles and 300 hurdles) also won multiple events in the boys meet.

In the girls meet, Mondovi's Courtney Stadter (1,600 and 3,200), and Elmwood/Plum City's Isabella Forster (100 and pole vault) won two events.

Northwestern meet: Bloomer's Danielle Latz (girls high jump), Lucas Anderson (boys 1,600) and Vaughn Zwiefelhofer (boys pole vault) all won events for the Blackhawks.

St. Croix Falls Invite: The Chetek-Weyerhaeuser boys captured the team title. Several Bulldogs shined, including event-winners Lawson Davis (high jump), Joseph Jensen (400 and pole vault), Carter Kummet (100), Ashton Kummet (200) and Ethan Bowe (300 hurdles). The Bulldogs also swept the relay events.

Boys tennis

Eau Claire Memorial 7, River Falls 0: The Old Abes swept the Wildcats, winning six of the seven matches without dropping a game. No singles players lost a single game for Memorial.