Prep roundup (6/15): Zimmerman lifts Immanuel to walk-off in playoff opener

Jun. 16—Immanuel Lutheran baseball was pushed to the brink by Clear Lake's upset attempt. But Ryan Zimmerman made sure the Lancers will play another day.

With two outs in the bottom of an extra eighth inning, Zimmerman singled to center field to drive home Bryce Sydow from third and secure a 5-4 walk-off victory in the Division 4 playoffs.

The Lancers needed to show grit to even get to extras, going down 4-0 in the first two and a half innings of play. Zimmerman helped close the deficit by driving home two and then scoring on an error in the third, and Ethan Sydow tied it with an RBI single an inning later.

Zimmerman and both Sydows had a pair of hits each for Immanuel, which advances to meet top-seeded Boyceville Wednesday.

Eau Claire North 6, Menomonie 1: The Huskies pulled away with four runs in the fifth inning to return to the Division 1 regional finals. Evan Zachow had two hits and two RBIs for North, while Gabe Richardson doubled and drove in two.

Menomonie led 1-0 before Zachow's two-RBI single in the second inning put North ahead for good.

Eau Claire Memorial 9, New Richmond 2: City rivals will meet one more time this season with a regional title on the line after the Old Abes' regional semifinal victory. North and Memorial will square off on Thursday for the right to go to sectionals.

Vincent Trapani was masterful on the mound to get Abes that far. The Arkansas commit struck out 13 and held the Tigers to four hits across six innings on Tuesday. Campbell Kapanke had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs to lead the offense.

Bloomer 2, Mosinee 1: The Blackhawks also prevailed in walk-off fashion, getting a game-sealing single from Cole Schwab in the 10th inning to advance in the D2 bracket. His RBI helped end a streak of seven consecutive innings without a score after the teams traded runs in the bottom of the first inning and the top of the second.

Connor Crane earned a walk to open Bloomer's scoring, but Mosinee's Matthew Dudei responded with an RBI single a half inning later to force the marathon game. Ethan Rothbauer led the Bloomer offense with three hits, while Schwab had a pair, including the most important knock of the afternoon. The Blackhawks advance to play Medford Wednesday.

Fall Creek 7, Osseo-Fairchild 6: The Crickets got into the walk-off club with a come-from-behind performance in the seventh inning.

Down a run with two outs, Nolan Martzke hammered a ball to right to score a pair of runners and help top-seeded Fall Creek avoid an upset to the No. 5 Thunder. The Crickets scored the final four runs of the game, with the other two coming off a Jack Riemenschneider single.

Brice Shimon, Wyatt Ramseier and Luke Fisher each had a pair of hits for Osseo-Fairchild. Fall Creek will next play Thorp/Gilman Wednesday.

Thorp/Gilman 8, Whitehall 7 (10 inn.): The Cardinals also won in walk-off fashion, plating the winning run in the bottom of the 10th to advance to the regional finals. Aiden Rosemeyer was key in relief, pitching 5.2 innings with 10 strikeouts to keep Thorp/Gilman in the game.

Whitehall led 7-2 after five innings, but Thorp/Gilman scored once in the sixth and four times in the bottom of the seventh to force extras.

Chippewa Falls 8, Wisconsin Rapids 4: The Cardinals scored all their runs in two innings, three in the second and five in the fifth, to secure a date with top-seeded Stevens Point Thursday in the Division 1 bracket. Owen Krista drove in three runs and Chi-Hi got a pair of hits each from Teig Perlberg and Grady Fredrick.

Boyceville 4, McDonell 2: The Bulldogs broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the third with a Walker Retz RBI double, then added an insurance run in the sixth on a Trevor Hollister home run to advance in the D4 bracket.

Boyceville got a strong showing on the mound from Connor Sempf, who allowed two hits and no earned runs while striking out 16 in a complete game. Boyceville and Immanuel Lutheran's contest Wednesday pits the top two seeds against each other.

Rice Lake 5, Northwestern 1: Rice Lake's Joe Kroeger broke a 1-1 tie in the third inning with a two-run double, part of a three-RBI day for the first baseman in a Division 2 playoff-opening victory.

He went 2 for 3 at the plate, matched by teammates Matt Juza and Easton Stone. The Warriors advanced to take on top-seeded Ashland for a chance to play in sectionals on their home field.

Spring Valley 10, Mondovi 2: The Cardinals scored six runs across the first two innings to pull away and into the Division 3 regional finals. Michael Bauer pitched a complete game and added two hits to the cause at the plate. Carter Deppa, Brayden Wolf and Tyler Bowman all chipped in with two hits for the Cardinals, who will face Regis in the regional finals.

Tanner Marsh hit a pair of solo home runs for the Buffaloes, accounting for all of Mondovi's scoring.

Cumberland 7, Spooner 2: The Beavers exploded for five runs in the third inning after scoring one in each of the first two to pull off a No. 2/3 upset in the D3 bracket. Travis Runberg and DaShaun Ames each drove in a pair of runs on a pair of hits. Josh Martens also had an RBI in addition to earning the win on the mound.

Cumberland next plays St. Croix Falls, which rolled to a 10-0 six-inning win Tuesday.

Baldwin-Woodville 8, Prescott 4: The Blackhawks scored a combined five runs in the fifth and sixth innings to take the lead and pull away in a Division 2 matchup. Mason Werner drove in three and scored a pair of runs in a 2-for-3 performance and the combination of Sam Hush and Tanner Holldorf helped the team close out the victory on the mound. Baldwin-Woodville next plays top-seeded Osceola Wednesday.

Cameron 5, Ladysmith 2: Tyson Lucas powered the Comets into the Division 3 regional finals, striking out 14 batters in 6.1 innings on the mound. He held the Lumberjacks to three hits. Cameron will face Chetek-Weyerhaeuser in the regional championship.

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 17, Phillips 15: The Bulldogs won a wild offensive affair, surviving to earn the matchup with Cameron.

Bruce 8, Shell Lake 1: The third-seeded Red Raiders pulled off a convincing upset of the second seed. They advance to play top-seeded Webster Wednesday.

Webster 14, Flambeau 3: The Falcons were no-hit, but did manage to get three runs in the first two innings against a state tournament hopeful in the D4 bracket.

Independence/Gilmanton 7, Blair-Taylor 4: The Indees took care of business to advance in D4. They next host Cochrane-Fountain City Wednesday.