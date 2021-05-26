Prep roundup (5/25): McDonell/Regis captures 1st Cloverbelt Conference boys golf title

May 26—The McDonell/Regis boys golf co-op is a Cloverbelt champion for the first time. And the team did so in dominant fashion Tuesday at Skyline.

McDonell/Regis claimed the top three individual finishes, led by Isaac Petersilka with a 76, to best Columbus Catholic for the top place in the conference's championship meet. Andrew Bauer and Ben Buskupski were close behind Petersilka, shooting a 77 and 81, respectively. The team put up a 321, topping Columbus' 363, to earn 11 points in the season-long standings. McDonell/Regis finished with 22 points on the year, two better than Columbus.

Cadott, Osseo-Fairchild and Fall Creek finished third through fifth in the team standings. Altoona was sixth, Stanley-Boyd eighth and Thorp 10th.

Rounding out McDonell/Regis's scoring were a pair of 88's from Josh Brickner and Carter Grill.

Dunn-St. Croix championship at Rolling Greens: Durand took the top four spots on the individual leaderboard, with Charlie Brenner and Simon Bauer sharing medalist honors, to help the Panthers roll to a meet and season-long championship in their hometown.

Brenner and Bauer each shot an 82, besting teammate Dawson Kurth by one stroke. With a 333 team score, Durand had a 68-stroke cushion on second-placed Glenwood City. Rounding out the top five were Durand's Caden Berger (86) and Glenwood City's Ian Radintz (91).

Dairyland at Trempealeau Mountain: Nick Higley shot a 78 to claim medalist honors, helping his Eleva-Strum Cardinals take first in the team standings with a 378 in an 18-hole competition. Independence's Gabe Rombalski and Eleva-Strum's Riley Sterry were in a four-way tie for third with a 96.

Softball

Bloomer 9, Hayward 0: Calley Olson had about as good of a day as you could ask for Tuesday, both in the circle and at the plate. She earned a complete-game shutout with a one-hit showing, striking out 10, and went 3 for 3 with five RBIs and a run. Two of those hits were doubles.

Story continues

Also earning a pair of hits were Tori Jenneman, Kylee Sedlacek and Emily Kuehl.

Chippewa Falls 7, River Falls 1: The Cardinals scored all seven of their runs in the third inning to pull away in a Big Rivers clash. Hannah Aldrich pitched a complete game, striking out nine without a walk. She also had an RBI. Makenna Johnston drove in a pair on a 2-for-3 day.

McDonell 11, Stanley-Boyd 1: Kait Ortmann had a home run and a triple to post three RBIs and Morgan Wirtz had a home run and double to post four RBIs in a five-inning game. The Macks scored nine runs in the first three innings to help them head home early.

Altoona 6, Cadott 1: Ally Wagner pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts to boost the Rails over their Western Cloverbelt foe. She also added two hits at the plate. Rylee Spindler was 2 for 2 with a pair of walks and stolen bases for Altoona, while Calli Bremness drove in the Hornets' sole run.

Thorp 16, Regis 1: Kaytlyn Stunkel and Alexis Lacanne each put up a trio of RBIs, while Jolene Windl and Brianna Horn drove in two each in a game ended in four innings. Trysta Leech secured the win.

Glenwood City 12, Colfax 8: The Hilltoppers pulled away with four runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth. Maddie Oehlke and Delanie Fayerweather both homered and drove in three for Glenwood City. Anna Geissler was 3 for 4 with two doubles for the Vikings.

Boyceville 8, Elmwood/Plum City 4: Hailey Hellendrung drove in three on a 2-for-4 afternoon for Boyceville, which scored seven in the fourth inning and tacked on another run an inning later.

Lake Holcombe/Cornell 10, Clear Lake 0: Izzy Clark allowed a pair of hits while striking out 10 to earn the complete-game shutout, while Teaira Spaeth a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate.

Baseball

Eau Claire North 11, River Falls 1: The Huskies ended the game early with a seven-run sixth inning, kickstarted by an error followed by a bases-clearing triple from Henry Wilkinson. Sam Feck also drove in a trio of runners in a 3-for-4 performance, while Jonah Hanson went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Andrew Milner struck out six while only allowing a lone run in the second.

Eau Claire Memorial 10, Menomonie 0: Dylan O'Connell held the Mustangs to a lone hit in five innings of work and the Abes ended a Big Rivers clash in six innings. Austin Baker went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, while Vincent Trapani had a pair of knocks and a pair of RBIs.

McDonell 6, Stanley-Boyd 5: The Macks survived a late push from the Orioles, who scored twice in the seventh inning, to retain a Western Cloverbelt triumph. Noah Hanson and Tanner Opsal each drove in a pair for McDonell, which added needed insurance with two runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Thorp/Gilman 3, Regis 1: Three unearned runs in the first winning was enough for the Thorp/Gilman co-op to knock off the Ramblers. Logan Kroeplin, in addition to having the team's only RBI, held Regis to six hits on the mound in seven innings of work.

Altoona 16, Cadott 3: The Railroaders set the tone early, scoring 10 runs in the first inning to help end the game in five. Winning pitcher Dyllan Bauer had the most dramatic at-bat of the frame, bringing home Evan Gustafson on a home run to left. Trent Cornell had three RBIs, while CJ Varsho, Ben Kuenkel, Gustafson and Bauer each had two.

Spring Valley 3, Elk Mound 2: Carter Deppa scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the seventh to give the Cardinals a walk-off victory. He went 2 for 4 with a double to lead Spring Valley. Nate Lew knocked two hits, including a double, and drove in a run for the Mounders.

Hudson 4, Rice Lake 2: The Warriors couldn't solve Owen Anderson, who struck out 11 in six strong innings for the Raiders. Matt Juza struck out nine in five innings for Rice Lake.

Durand 8, Mondovi 7: The Panthers led 7-0 after four innings and held off a late rally from the Buffaloes. Ethan Whitwam doubled and drove in three runs for Durand, while Blaine Bauer had two hits. Drew Everson knocked a pair of doubles for Mondovi.

Colfax 3, Glenwood City 0: The Vikings were backed by two-hit performances from Caden Erickson, Hunter Rebak and Kade Anderson.

Barron 13, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 3: Regan Vruwink collected three hits, including a double, for the Golden Bears. He drove in two runs.

Track and field

Hayward Relays: Cumberland won the boys team title. The Beavers dominated the field events, winning all but one of them. Matthew Friess won the high jump, long jump and triple jump. Andrew Cunningham was the shot put and discus champion.

Girls soccer

Eau Claire Memorial 10, Superior 0: Elli Hudacek and Greta Steines were the stars of the show, with Hudacek scoring four times and Steines three in a rout. Both also had an assist.

Also finding the back of the net for the Abes were Julia Green, Abigail Wall and Claire Shinners. The Memorial defense held Superior without a shot to help the group move to 6-2-1.

River Falls 5, Chippewa Falls 2: Jennah Johnson scored for the Cardinals, who also benefited from an own goal by the Wildcats.

Altoona/Fall Creek 10, Arcadia/Independence 2: Emily Madden scored five times, in the 17th, 34th, 58th, 78th and 83rd minutes in a dominant showing. Keelyn Marlaire also notched a hat trick, while Xeng Her and Reagan Bergh rounded out the scoring.

Boys tennis

Eau Claire Memorial 7, Menomonie 0: The Old Abes needed just two sets in all but No. 3 doubles in a sweep. Winning in straight sets were Bennett Kohlhepp and Seth Roosevelt in singles.