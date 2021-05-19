Prep roundup (5/18): Regis/McDonell rides early surge to win over Altoona/Fall Creek

May 19—The Regis/McDonell girls soccer team rode an early surge to victory on Tuesday.

The Saints scored three times in the first half and held on for a 3-1 victory over Altoona/Fall Creek in Altoona.

Colleen Callaghan put the Saints ahead with a goal in the 11th minute, and Annabelle Schroeder and Lexi Ridenour followed with strikes in the 30th and 41st minutes, respectively.

Altoona/Fall Creek pulled one back with a Regis/McDonell own goal just before halftime.

Abby Palchik made 20 saves in net for Altoona/Fall Creek.

Eau Claire Memorial 5, Menomonie 0: Josie Barstad scored a pair of goals and Elli Hudacek netted a goal and three assists as the Old Abes took down the Mustangs. Jaiden Ivey and Jeana Sorensen also scored for Memorial. Menomonie goalie Kay Hein made 18 saves.

Chippewa Falls 6, Superior 1: Haley Mason recorded a hat trick and Grace Ritzinger added two goals as the Cardinals secured their first Big Rivers victory since 2018. Mason and Ritzinger added two assists each, and Jacklyn Oldroyd also scored for Chi-Hi.

River Falls 11, Eau Claire North 1: The Wildcats scored eight times in the first half to pull away. Lindsey Szymanski scored five goals to lead the charge. Marissa Mannhardt scored for the Huskies, converting a penalty kick. Ella Peterson had 10 saves in net for North, and Kami Quade added five saves.

Baseball

Chippewa Falls 1, Menomonie 0: Owen Krista's walk-off single finally broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the seventh, giving the Cardinals a Big Rivers victory. Leo Burmeister dominated on the mound to earn the win, pitching a complete game three-hitter with 14 strikeouts.

Cadott 10, Regis 5: The Hornets scored five times in the first inning and five more times in the fourth to upset the Ramblers. Ryan Swenson had two hits and drove in five runs for Cadott, and Dylan Davis picked up the win on the mound while rapping three hits at the plate. Ben Boda hit a pair of doubles for Regis, and Cole Selvig had three hits.

Story continues

Fall Creek 2, McDonell 1 (8 inn.): The Crickets rode a gargantuan effort from Brandon Jaenke to a win in extras. The senior pitched all eight innings, striking out 13 and allowing no earned runs. Parker Coach had three hits to lead Fall Creek.

Altoona 8, Osseo-Fairchild 6: The Rails got 6.2 strong innings from Dyllan Bauer to earn a Western Cloverbelt victory. He struck out eight and gave up four earned runs. Evan Gustafson earned the save. Ben Kuenkel led the offense with three hits, while Wyatt Ramseier hit a double for the Thunder.

Blair-Taylor 13, Augusta 11: Cain Fremstad's 4 for 4 day helped lift the Wildcats past the Beavers. Matt Waldera added two doubles and three RBIs. Chase Stensen-Veenendall hit a home run and finished with three hits for Augusta.

Bloomer 12, Cumberland 2: The Blackhawks got a complete game two-hitter from Cole Schwab, and Jack Strand led the charge offensively with three hits and three RBIs. Keegan Yohnk doubled and drove in three for Bloomer. It was the 11th consecutive win for Bloomer.

Spooner 12, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 2: Ryan Smith tallied a pair of hits for the Bulldogs, but Spooner pulled away with four runs each in the fourth and fifth innings.

Softball

Eau Claire North 3, Rice Lake 0: Maddie Parker was nearly untouchable in the circle for the Huskies, pitching a complete game three-hitter while striking out 14. She walked none in the shutout effort for North.

River Falls 5, Eau Claire Memorial 3: Callie Berg took a tough-luck loss for the Old Abes, holding the Wildcats to three earned runs while striking out 10 in six innings. Jada Allen had two hits, including a home run, for Memorial.

Hudson 5, Menomonie 3: Mackenzie Bird hit a three-run home run to give the Mustangs a 3-1 lead in the third inning, but the Raiders answered with three runs of their own in the bottom half to take the lead for good. Anna Wheeler had two hits for Menomonie.

Blair-Taylor 3, Augusta 2 (8 inn.): Abby Thompson's walk-off single in extra innings kept the Wildcats unbeaten in wild fashion. Sidney Smith scored the winning run. Thompson shined in six innings in the circle, striking out 13 and allowing just one run. Clarisse TePaske hit two doubles and drove in a run for the Beavers.

Immanuel Lutheran 4, Melrose-Mindoro 1: Kari Wales drove in a pair of runs for the Lancers, and Hannah Kazemba worked five strong innings in the circle and tallied two hits at the plate.

McDonell 13-15, Colby/Abbotsford 1-0: The Macks swept a doubleheader with ease. Becca Baier had five hits on the day to lead McDonell. Katie Ruf and Maggie Craker earned the wins from the circle.

Durand 6, Osseo-Fairchild 2: Regan Prissel went all seven innings in the circle for the Panthers and allowed just two unearned runs. Addison Weiss went 2 for 3 with a triple for Durand, and Jacie Kitchner added two hits of her own.

Fall Creek 4, Gilman 1: Sam Olson's complete game one-hitter boosted the Crickets. She struck out 10, and bashed two extra-base hits offensively for good measure. Catrina Cline homered for the Crickets.

Loyal 10, Stanley-Boyd 4: Loyal ran out to a 7-1 lead early and never looked back. Emily Brenner had three hits in defeat for the Orioles, including a double. Monica Derks and Ashly Zastrow had two hits each.

Bloomer 7, Cumberland 0: Calley Olson pitched a complete game one-hitter for the Blackhawks, striking out 13 in the shutout effort. She also knocked a pair of hits offensively, while McKenna Hilger added three hits and drove in two runs.

Alma Center Lincoln 23, Eleva-Strum 6: The Hornets finished ahead in a game called in the top of the fifth inning due to rain. Sadie Schmidt had accumulated four hits to that point for Lincoln, and Bella Heredia drove in five runs.

Lake Holcombe/Cornell 12, Prairie Farm 2: Izzy Clark had a career day, striking out 18 in a complete game pitching performance. It didn't end there. She went 3 for 3 at the plate with two triples and a homer.

Boys golf

Cloverbelt Meet: McDonell/Regis again dominated the leaderboard, winning the team title by 18 strokes and having its golfers claim the top four spots individually. Andrew Bauer was the medalist with a 35, and Isaac Petersilka (39), Ben Biskupski (40) and Josh Brickner (40) all secured top-four finishes. Fall Creek's Brock Laube (41) tied for fifth.

Dairyland Meet: Eleva-Strum's Nick Higley carded a 36 to win the nine-hole event individually, holding off Independence's Gabe Rombalski by four strokes. Augusta's Jackson Laxson took third with a 43. Cochrane-Fountain City won the team title, beating Eleva-Strum by 12 strokes.

Boys tennis

Eau Claire Memorial 7, Chippewa Falls 0: The Old Abes won a Big Rivers dual with help from four forfeits. Ethan Beckermann and Seth Roosevelt won singles matches, and Grant Johnson/Gavin Sorensen won at No. 3 doubles.

Regis 7, Ellsworth 0: The Ramblers won four flights by forfeit. Alex Nunez, Adler Bowe and Zach Laber all won singles matches in straight sets for Regis.