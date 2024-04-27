PREP ROUNDUP:

Apr. 27—ATHENS — Grayson Hays tossed a complete game as Athens opened the second round of the Class 6A baseball playoffs with a 3-2 win over Gardendale on Friday.

Hays allowed two runs on eight hits over seven innings, striking out two.

Caiden Dumas had a hit and one RBI for Athens, while Jack Elliott and Hudson Marks added one hit each.

Gardendale rallied to win the second game, setting up a decisive Game 3 on Saturday.

Softball

Austin 10, Florence 0: Callie Lang tossed a complete-game shutout for Austin as the Black Bears opened play in the Class 7A, Area 8 tournament at Bob Jones with a big win on Friday.

Austin continues tournament play Saturday, needing two wins to claim the area title. Area tournament winners and runners-up advance to next week's North Regional in Florence.

Lang was dominant on Friday, allowing just three hits and three walks while striking out eight. Arden Breedlove went 4-for-4 with two home runs, one double and two RBIs, while Claire Wright added two hits, including a double, and one RBI.

Bob Jones 8, Austin 5: Bob Jones scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to get a comeback win in the winner's bracket of the area tournament.

Abby Lindsey, Lyndi Perkins and Zyan Moore had two RBIs each for the Black Bears, who will play in an elimination game Saturday.

Decatur Heritage 9, Athens Bible School 8: Cami Harris had two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs to lead Decatur Heritage in the opening round of the Class 1A, Area 14 tournament on Friday.

Allie Tidwell, Marissa Adams and Sarah Burchell had two hits and one RBI each for the Eagles, while Adams pitched all seven innings for the win, striking out three.

Addyson Butler led Athens Bible with three hits, including a double, and one RBI.

West Limestone 15, Randolph 0: Aubrey and Lilly Bethune had two hits and three RBIs each in a big win for West Limestone on Friday.

Autumn Large pitched two innings for the win, striking out four.

Lauderdale County 2, Clements 1: Lexie Henderson drove in a run for Clements as the Colts dropped a close game in the Class 3A, Area 16 tournament on Friday.

Peyten Burks and Sarah Jo Moss had one hit each for Clements and Carly Nave pitched six strong innings, allowing just two runs on four hits with a pair of strikeouts.

Soccer

Decatur girls 1, Gadsden City 0: Hope Bouchillon scored off a free kick from Yoshari Chavez as Decatur opened the Class 6A state playoffs with a win on Thursday.

Layne Eledge was in goal for the shutout for the Red Raiders, who will travel to rival Hartselle for the second round of play on Monday.

Hartselle girls 3, Fort Payne 2: Allie Beatty scored off an assist from Kylie French in the first minute of overtime to propel Hartselle to a win in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs on Thursday.

Hartselle got a first-half goal from Cara Beth Nelson to take an early 1-0 lead and a second-half goal from Nelson to tie the game at 2-2 and force the overtime period.

