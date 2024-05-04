Prep report: Wolfpack rally for win over Eastview/Eagan

May 3—The Duluth Wolfpack girls lacrosse team set a season high for goals on Friday, outscoring Eastview/Eagan 19-11 at Walt Hunting Stadium-Marv Heikkinen Field.

Duluth trailed 5-1 in the early going but quickly recovered, holding an 11-9 halftime lead before pulling away late.

The Wolfpack's usual offensive leaders did their jobs, with Ella Brisbois scoring seven times on 14 shots on goal, while Grace Karakas had four goals and four assists in the win. Gracyn Schipper also had a three-goal night, while Nia Kramer and Grace Zellmer added two apiece.

Lily Bruno made six saves in the Wolfpack goal.

Ava Revoir and Annabelle Eaton had a 1-2 finish for Duluth East in the 400-meter dash on a good day for the Greyhounds at the Coon Rapids Invitational. Revoir, a senior, ran a 1-minute, 1.53-second lap. Two other Greyhounds finished in the top six.

East also notched a 1-2 in the 800 from Lydia Eaton (2:22.93) and Lydia Kraker, and a 1-3 in the 1,600 meters with Anna-Britta Helmer (5:18.01) and Rowan Bixler.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, East also took the 4x400-meter relay by more than seven seconds in a time of 4:19.89, and the 4x800 in 9:46.82, with Proctor taking second in both.

East's group of Sam Blascyk, Joey Gustafson, Ben Westholm and Owen Blascyk won the boys' 4x800 relay by a wide margin with Westholm and Sam Blascyk going 1-2 in the 1600 led by Westholm's 4:37.06.

Both East teams finished second and both Proctor teams fourth in the nine-team field.

The Proctor hurdles duo of Cody Evers and Cameron Pease continued front-running seasons, with Evers winning the 110 in 15.44 and Peace the 300 in 40.34. Both finished third in the other's winning event.

Esko pitcher Kaelyn Foxx allowed just one unearned run on two hits as the home team pulled away on Friday.

Mesabi East tied the game in the third inning but Elly Barta's RBI groundout in the bottom half quickly put the hosts ahead again, and Esko built on its lead in each subsequent inning before triggering the run rule.

Foxx and Clara Swanson posted two hits apiece.

Abby Mitchell went on another tear from the pitcher's circle, sitting down 18 East Central batters as the Raptors claimed an easy road win.

Mitchell was 3-for-5 with two RBIs at the plate, while Jaylah Crane also had three hits and four others had two in a 16-hit attack.

Meanwhile, Mitchell allowed only a leadoff single in the fifth inning, which she followed with nine consecutive K's to end the game.

The Rebels scored in all five of their at-bats on Friday, amassing nine hits and nine walks.

Three Rebels had two-hit games, with Mackenzie Hoffman recording a pair of doubles and three RBIs. The other multi-hit games came from Sandra Ribich and Jillian Grott.

Elsie Leino allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits in five innings while striking out nine for MLWR.

Tyler Berglund and Antrell Yoki combined on a no-hitter on Friday as the Rails went north for a shutout win.

Berglund struck out seven and walked one in 6 2/3 innings for the Rails before Yoki came in for the final out.

A.J. Reyelts and Berglund had three hits apiece in a 12-hit attack for the Rails, who scored three of their four runs in the first inning.

Proctor responded to a four-run fifth inning from Cloquet with four of its own in the bottom half to win on an ugly Thursday afternoon in Proctor.

Nick Terhaar had a double and two RBIs for Proctor, while Cooper Johnson had a double in a 2-for-3 game with two RBIs.

Tanner Ross got the win in relief, allowing no runs and no hits in 2 1/3 innings while using three strikeouts to work around four walks.

Jackson Peterson and Luca Gentilini had two hits apiece for Cloquet. Gentilini took the loss in relief.

The Greyhounds experienced blowouts from both sides on Friday in St. Cloud, taking down the Warriors and getting taken down by the host Crush.

Against Brainerd, East scored seven times in the fifth inning on six hits, two walks, a wild pitch and a passed ball.

Dylan Cole and Curran Conrad had two-hit games, while Cole Licari netted the win by allowing just two hits in four innings of scoreless relief. He struck out five and walked four.

The Crush did just that, recording 19 hits in four at-bats.

Tim Hudoba had a pair of hits for East.

The Tigers went the distance and then some for a road victory on Friday, May 3.

RBI singles from Tyler Nelson and Mason Chell broke the deadlock in the top of the 10th inning.

Ethan Harms allowed just one hit in five innings of scoreless relief, striking out eight. He also had a game-tying RBI groundout in the seventh.

Nelson, Chell and Austin Lahti had two-hit games for the Tigers.

Dylan Marciulionis K'ed 10 Jaguars in a strong outing for Esko on Friday, May 3.

He allowed one run on two hits in five innings without issuing a walk.

Sam Haugen, Jamis Halverson, and Bobby Thornton posted two hits apiece for Esko

Ben Pretasky had three hits and five RBIs as the Panthers won a slugfest on Friday.

Three others had two-hit games.

Blake Olson allowed six runs (three earned) in four innings and struck out nine.

The Panthers went on to lose 5-2 to New York Mills, getting held to four hits.

Ari Lamppa had a pair of hits but the Thunderhawks still suffered a defeat on Friday in Anoka.

Caleb Gunderson drove in Rapids' lone run and threw 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Owen Petersen went 3-for-5 with a double but the Bombers ended up one run short on Friday at home against Mille Lacs.

Three hits, a hit by pitch and a wild pitch allowed Barnum to move the tying and winning runs into scoring position in the bottom of the seventh, but Mille Lacs got out of the inning on a pop-up and a grounder.

Sean Strandberg added a pair of hits for Barnum.

Will Kemp tossed a complete-game one-hitter for the Wolverines in Eveleth on Friday, striking out seven and walking one.

The Wolverines scored six times in the sixth inning to break it open. Seven Wolverines had one hit apiece with Owen Hallin driving in a pair of runs.