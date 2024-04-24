Prep report: Wolfpack girls win big in Superior

Apr. 23—Ella Brisbois scored five times and Grace Karakas four as the Duluth Wolfpack handed out some harsh lessons in their first girls lacrosse meeting, an 18-3 win for the visitors at NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Karakas added three assists to her total to contribute to seven Wolfpack goals. Payton Hunter and Gracyn Shipper also scored two times apiece.

Duluth alternated goaltenders, with Lily Bruno making three saves and Sofia Kent two.

Kyle Peterson earned medalist honors at the Tanners Brook Varsity Invite on Tuesday at Tanners Brook Golf Course in Forest Lake.

His 1-under 70 was the best score of the day by four shots and helped the Greyhounds take third in the team competition.

Claire Kaups went 4-for-4 with a double and a homer as the Hawks rolled to a win on their home diamond on Tuesday.

Norah Gunderson had three hits, including a triple, while pitcher Lindsey Ewer allowed one run on three hits in six innings.

For the Hunters, Alaina Temple went 2-for-3.

Hibbing's Aune Boben got the better of Proctor's Emma Shelton in a pitchers' duel on Tuesday in Hibbing.

Boben blanked the Rails on three hits and struck out 13, while allowing only two walks. She also had a great day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a triple and scoring twice.

Shelton allowed two runs on seven hits in six innings for Proctor. She struck out five without a walk.

Esko took control of this game quickly, scoring nine times in the first inning, on eight hits and four walks.

Rilee Durovec and Bailey Plante hit back-to-back two-run doubles in the big inning. Plante finished 3-for-4, as did Kaelyn Foxx, while three other Esko players had two-hit games.

Foxx allowed three runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings.

For Barnum, Danika Olson had a pair of hits.

The Wolverines wiped out the Lumberjacks twice at Seppi Field in Eveleth on Tuesday.

Taylor Morley allowed one unearned run on two hits in six innings for the win in game one, while Emma Lamppa and Alex Flannigan had three hits apiece.

In game two, Flannigan had three more hits, while Morley pitched a two-hit shutout.

Maddy Ollman doubled and drove in four runs, white Kinley Nelson had a triple, a homer and scored twice as the Mariners cruised to victory on Tuesday.

Berkley Hoff allowed one run on three hits in three innings for Silver Bay.

Naomi Brewer went 4-for-4 and both Kaija and Svea Snickers were 3-for-4 with two RBIs in a big win for the Panthers.

Svea Snickers pitched three-plus innings and allowed one earned run on three hits.

After a setback in Superior on Monday, the Raptors and Abby Mitchell bounced back quickly on Tuesday.

Mitchell struck out 20 Agate batters and didn't allow a hit, walking one, with an 'immaculate inning' (striking out the side on nine pitches) in the third.

Bridgette Kent posted three of the Raptors' 12 hits, while Kyla Woodall had two more.

Esko's Jamis Halverson allowed one hit and struck out 12 in a win over Barnum Tuesday.

Halverson helped his own cause with a home run and four RBIs in the win.

Sam Haugen had a home run and three RBIs, while Finn Furcht went deep and added two RBIs.

Moose Lake/Willow River's Layne Radzak's two-RBI hit in the second inning helped lift the Rebels to a win over Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin.

Reese Bode allowed one hit over five innings and struck out eight in the shut out. Bode also hit a double and had an RBI.

South Ridge's Ben Pretasky had a double and four RBIs to help lift the Panthers to the win over Cook County.

Austin Olson got the win, allowing one hit over three innings, but six South Ridge errors led to three unearned runs for Cook County.

Olson also had a double and a pair of RBIs for the Panthers.

Grand Rapids' Gavin Moen was 2-for-3 with four RBIs in the Thunderhawks' win Tuesday.

Klous Jones allowed four hits and one run over five innings and struck out two.

Tim Hudoba had the lone RBI for the Greyhounds.

Northwood/Solon Springs senior Abe Ahlberg retired the first 19 batters he faced before giving up a double and an unearned run in the seventh inning.

Ahlberg finished with 20 strikeouts and also collected his 100th career hit, going 4-for-5 with a double.