Prep report: Wolfpack boys record shutout

Apr. 27—Duluth's defense closed ranks in front of goaltender Connor Kiergaard as the Wolfpack shut out Bloomington Kennedy/Burnsville 17-0 in boys lacrosse on Saturday at Ordean Field.

The Wolfpack controlled the play, starting with Hayden Clore, who had a hand in 10 goals (five goals, five assists) for his team.

Welles Carbert scored four time and added an assist, while Gabrial Polacsek and Hayden Churchill were also multi-goal scorers.

The Greyhounds had a tough day in Forest Lake, as they were held to just two hits and struggled defensively in their road loss.

Tim Hudoba and Kyler Sundeen had the hits for East, which pushed across a run in the third inning when Sundeen scored as Bjorn Lind reached on an error.

Lind allowed four runs (one earned) on two hits in two innings for the loss.

The Tigers dropped a pair of home games on Friday in Iron River.

In the first contest, Ethan Harms had three hits, half of his team's total, all of them singles.

Austin Lahti took the loss, allowing seven earned runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Lahti had a pair of hits in game two, including an RBI single with two out in the seventh inning that made it a one-run game, but after the runners moved up a base on an error, the Hurricanes used a fielder's choice to get out of the bases-loaded jam.

Tyler Nelson took the loss for Northwestern, allowing four runs (one earned) on eight hits in five innings.

The Hunters generated lots of traffic on the basepaths but couldn't get enough outs in a home loss.

Coon Rapids scored the game's first 12 runs, and 18-11 was the closest the Hunters got.

Alaira Temple had a team-leading three hits and two RBIs for the Hunters, while Noelle Vesel added two hits and two runs batted in.

Riley Anderson took the loss.

A sweep of the four singles matches helped the Greyhounds prevail in a Saturday boys tennis meet against Rosemount.

All four singles matches were firmly in East's column, with Karl Kimber winning No. 1 6-2, 6-2 over Owen Moore, while Thomas Gunderson (No. 2), Ewen Moe (3) and Wesley Furin (4) winning by even larger margins.

The No. 1 doubles team of Colin McShane and Ben Heffernan also won for East.

PREP SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Forest Lake 10, Duluth East 1

BOYS LACROSSE

Hermantown/Proctor 13, St. Paul/Two Rivers 7

Becker 11, Grand Rapids/Greenway 8

Duluth 17, Bloomington Kennedy/Burnsvile 0

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 16, Big Lake/Princeton 13

SOFTBALL

Coon Rapids 22, Duluth Denfeld 13