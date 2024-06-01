Prep report: Wisconsin state track athletes reach start line

May 31—Solon Springs/Northwood's Cade Lisson looks poised to improve upon an eighth-place finish in the Division 3 400-meter dash at the Wisconsin state track meet this weekend in La Crosse.

Lisson won his heat in 49.62 seconds in Friday's preliminaries to set himself up as the No. 2 qualifier for Friday's final.

The first of two days of competition at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse included some finals in distance and field events.

In Division 1 girls, Superior's Tayler McMeekin finished third in her heat but 14th overall in , while in the Division 2 girls' 800 meters, Northwestern runner Jenna Hursh clocked in a 2:21.80 and took 10th.

On the boys side, Isaac Dickenson faded in the second half of the Division 3 3,200 meters and took 13th in a torrid field behind Iola-Scandanavia senior Charlie Vater, who smashed the state record by more than five seconds in 9:02.57. Dickenson is also entered in the 1600 on Saturday.

Duluth East qualified three relays and three individual girls for next weekend's Division 1 MSHSL state meet after the Section 7AAA meet at Forest Lake on Friday.

With one event, the pole vault, still to be completed due to weather, East finished third with 112 points on the strength of five second-place finishes.

Senior Ava Revoir ran a 59.03 to qualify in the 400, while Lydia Eaton (2:20.45) nabbed second position in the 800 by a fraction of a second.

On Wednesday, Duluth East's Rowan Bixler easily booked a spot at state in the 3,200, finishing in 10:53.12, below the state automatic qualifying standard.

Bixler was part of a 4x800-meter relay team that finished third, but met the automatic standard to qualify, while the 4x200 and 4x400 units qualified by their position.

Preliminaries in Class A start Thursday morning at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

On the boys side, Ben Westholm will represent the Greyhounds after running a 4:29.35 to earn second place in the 1,600.