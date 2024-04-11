Prep report: Udd goes the distance for Denfeld

Apr. 10—DULUTH — Freshman pitcher Vinny Udd made early season statement and his Duluth Denfeld teammates with him as the Hunters knocked off Grand Rapids 6-2 in a Lake Superior Conference baseball game at Wade Stadium on Wednesday.

Rapids, the three-time defending Section 7AAA champion, scored first, but Denfeld scored three times in the bottom of the first inning and kept the lead.

Udd had a lot to do with that, as he scattered eight hits in seven innings, allowing two runs while striking out six.

The Hunters got hits from nearly every slot in the lineup. Ben Senich got Denfeld on the board with an inside-the-park home run, and Tyler Stuart singled in two more runs. Stuart drove in another run with an RBI single in the sixth inning.

Klous Jones had two hits for Rapids.

Tate Uhan went 3-for-5 as the Wolverines won the all-Iron Range matchup on Wednesday in Nashwauk.

The Wolverines had a pair of five-run innings, in both the fourth and the sixth.

Tyler Reid and Owen Hatlin both had two hits and three RBIs for the winners.

Uhan and Reid also combined with Isaac Lindhorst to hold GNK to just one hit.

Tysen Teal's 3-for-4 game wasn't enough for the Tigers to get a W on Tuesday in St. Croix Falls.

Teal had three of the Tigers' five hits and stole a base.

Austin Lahti took the loss, allowing four runs, two earned, on four hits in four innings. He struck out six and walked four.

Esko collected a pair of big wins at home on Wednesday.

Against the Agates, Bailey Plante was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Clara Swanson and Ally Barta posted two hits apiece.

Keira Leach pitched a two-hitter for the win.

The good times continued for Esko in their second game, with Plante going 2-for-2 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Hannah Swanson added two more hits, while Kaelyn Foxx earned the win.

Moose Lake/Willow River defeated Two Harbors 15-1 in the third leg of the triangular.

Amity Sjerven's RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning proved to be decisive as the Greyhounds edged the Tigers in Duluth.

Three straight two-out hits in the first inning allowed East to take the lead, with Lauren Pozniak collecting the RBI but Ashlyn Sutherland drove in a run for the Tigers in the third to even it up.

Jossie Filiatrault allowed one unearned run on five hits in a complete game for East, while Ellie Peterson struck out 14 but allowed two runs, one earned, on six hits for Northwestern.

This story was edited at 1:55 a.m. on April 11 to correct the Moose Lake/Willow River score, which was incorrectly submitted. The News Tribune regrets the error.