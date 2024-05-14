Prep report: Tanner Leno's big day powers Superior past Hermantown

May 13—SUPERIOR — Superior's Tanner Leno gave Hermantown a free lesson in timely hitting on Monday afternoon.

The junior designated hitter went 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs and a run scored in the Spartans' 4-2 victory over the Hawks. Superior's Mike Fiegle and Carson Smith each went 2-for-3 at the dish, with Fiegle driving in the Spartans' only other RBI for the day.

While Leno and the Spartans capitalized on early scoring chances, knocking in three runs in the first two innings, Monday afternoon was a series of missed opportunities for the Hawks.

Despite drawing a staggering 10 walks compared to Superior's zero, Hermantown never delivered the clutch hit. The Hawks scored one run in the top of the third inning and again in the top of the seventh, but left more than a dozen stranded in the defeat.

Superior's Carter Gilbertson walked six and struck out four while surrendering one unearned run in five innings. Owen Blomfelt closed the door on Hermantown, as the junior allowed just two hits and two runs — only one earned — in two innings of work.

Superior improves to 6-12 overall while Hermantown slips to 5-4 for the season.

Rock Ridge could only hold the defending Class AA champions in check for so long on Monday evening.

After three scoreless frames to start the contest, Esko hung eight runs on the Wolverines in the top of the fourth inning that eventually culminated in a five-inning double-digit victory.

Esko's explosion in that pivotal fourth inning included six singles, three walks, a double and an error. Jamis Halverson led the way with a 2-for-3 day that included a team-high three RBIs while Sam Haugen went 2-for-3 and drove in a pair of runs in the win.

Dylan Marciulionis allowed just one hit and struck out five in four innings of work. Esko improved to 14-0 overall while Rock Ridge dropped to 8-8 for the season.

Moose Lake/Willow River scored in each of the opening four frames, including a six-run second inning and an eight-run fourth, which made it a short evening for the Rebels on Monday.

Hayden Danelski led the way for Moose Lake/Willow River offensively, as the second baseman went 2-for-3 at the plate with a trio of RBIs and one run scored. Luke Dewey and Runo Larson each drove in a pair of runs in the blowout win.

Reese Bode secured the win on the bump, as he allowed just three hits and one walk while striking out five in all five innings of work against Braham. Moose Lake/Willow River has won two of its last three and is 6-7 overall.

A hectic bottom of the fourth inning gave Barnum the spark it needed to get past Cook County on Monday night.

Two walks and a single loaded the bases with just one out in the bottom of the fourth frame. A wild pitch to the ensuing batter led to one run scored, and an error on the same play yielded another run that culminated in Barnum tying the game, 4-4.

Barnum broke the tie in the bottom of the fifth inning when Owen Petersen's single to left field created an error, which led to a pair of runs for the Bombers that ultimately led to the two-run victory.

Petersen was also instrumental on the mound, as he allowed just three earned runs on eight hits in 6 1/3 innings of work. He walked four and struck out nine, which secured him the win on the bump.

Barnum has now won three straight and is back to .500 for the season at 6-6 overall.

A 10-run bottom of the third inning was all South Ridge needed to take complete control of its contest against Ely on Monday night.

South Ridge's four-run lead ballooned into a double-digit advantage when Ely's pitchers began to struggle with command. A double, two walks, four hit batters and six singles were the catalyst for the 10-run inning, which saw South Ridge open up the game.

Gavin Willect led the charge offensively, as the center fielder scored a run and tallied four RBIs in his 3-for-4 performance at the plate against Ely. South Ridge improves to 11-3 overall with the win.

Abe Ahlberg struck out 17 batters in seven innings and did not give up a walk during his four-hit shutout Monday evening.

Duluth East's Amity Sjerven was 3-for-4 with three RBIs in the Greyhounds' win over the two-time defending Section 7A champions.

The Greyhounds jumped out to a 7-0 lead after two innings and held on for the win.

Jossie Filiatrault allowed five runs and seven hits and struck out four for East.

Moose Lake/Willow River's Megan Hattenberger and Hallie Klavu were both 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Cloquet's Allie Jones didn't allow a hit over five innings and struck out 12 in the Lumberjacks' win over their Carlton County rivals.

Ella Maslowski was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, while Blythe Proulx had a pair of hits, including a double, and two RBIs.

Brooklyn McKibbon had a hit and the lone RBI for Esko.

Superior junior Melania Luostari, an Auburn commit, was 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs in the Spartans' win over Hibbing.

Alayna DeGraef had a double and a triple with two runs scored, and Mattie Schilling had two RBIs.

Spartan junior Ari Robillard allowed seven hits and five runs over seven innings in the win.

Hibbing's Aune Boben allowed 13 hits and five earned runs in the loss and hit a solo home run.

Northwood/Solon Springs' Maddie Jacobs' walk-off single lifted the Green Eagles to the win and clinched the East Lakeland Conference championship.

Superior's Aiden Pagnucci and Alton Morrissey needed an extra set to down Denfeld's Matt Eklund 5-7, 6-1, 10-8 at the No. 3 doubles spot, but the win was important.

It provided a match win for the Spartans, with Vinnie Theisen, Dylan Urbaniak and Jack Mueller all winning, but the first two doubles teams lost, leaving Pagnucci and Morrissey the opportunity to be the heroes.

Duluth Denfeld's Mathias MacMillan and Daniel Pueringer each needed an extra set at No. 1 and 2 singles, respectively, but they helped the Hunters to a match win over St. Francis.

The doubles teams of Matt Eklund and Lenny Jennings at No. 2 doubles and Sam Eklund and Nolan Freitag both won in straight sets to clinch the win for Denfeld.

Superior's Kevin Phu and Ben Hirvela had a wild match at No. 2 doubles, but it was key in the Spartans' win over St. Francis.

After winning the first set 6-1, Phu and Hirvela won just one game in the second set, necessitating a deciding third set. The pair edged St. Francis's Ben Crandall and Oliver Adriaens 14-12 in the deciding frame.

Dylan Urbaniak and Jack Mueller both had straight-set victories at No. 2 and 4 singles, respectively, and Aidan Pagnucci and Alton Morrissey won in straight sets at No. 3 doubles.

Northwood/Solon Springs 2, Flambeau 0