Prep report: Superior softball suffers key road defeats

Apr. 26—Superior dropped a pair of pivotal games on the road against Chippewa Falls on Friday afternoon in the race for WIAA regional softball tournament seeding, 8-6 and 10-3.

Superior struck first in the opening inning, as Melania Luostari and Gabbi Saari both cranked RBI doubles that gave Superior a 2-0 lead. Chippewa responded with a three-run bottom of the first frame that gave the Cardinals a 3-2 advantage.

The Spartans scored four runs in the second inning and grabbed a 6-3 lead, but Chippewa Falls scored five runs in the ensuing three frames.

Ari Robillard pitched all six innings and gave up eight earned runs on nine hits and four walks while she struck out two in the loss.

The latter half of the doubleheader was more of the same, as Chippewa Falls rode a five-run first inning to a blowout win against the Spartans.

Two singles by the Cardinals paved the way for a three-run bomb that opened the game up early. Three-straight singles and a double to the gap scored two more runs, giving Chippewa Falls a 5-0 advantage.

Superior scored one run in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings before Chippewa Falls added five more runs in the top of the seventh inning to put away the game and sweep the Spartans in the season series.

Robillard gave up five earned runs off of seven hits in just one inning of action in the second game. Emma Lampton surrendered five earned runs on nine hits in six innings of work.

With the loss, Superior drops to 5-3 overall while Chippewa Falls improves to 14-1 for the season.

Cloquet pitcher Allie Jones was 2-for-3 with an inside-the-park homer and threw a five-hitter, striking out 11 on Friday at Braun Park.

Raptors pitcher Abby Mitchell racked up 16 strikeouts and allowed just three hits. She too was effective at the plate, going 2-for-3.

Mackenzie Hoffman was a walk-off hero for the Rebels on Friday in Willow River, as her single scored Lily Kahara and Hallie Klavu with the tying and winning runs.

The Panthers were up 4-0 early but MLWR tied it up during a three-run sixth in which Klavu doubled in a run, Hoffman drove in a run with a bunt single and Isabella Emmons delivered a sacrifice fly.

Elsie Leino earned the win in relief pitching 2 1/3 innings and giving up just one unearned run in the top of the seventh.

The Hunters went 1-2 in a three-game tournament day in Bovey on Friday.

Denfeld scored 11 runs in the first inning of their win over Deer River, with Ellie Davis, Bridgette Vegar and Angie Simone recording two hits apiece.

Against the Giants, Gina Udd had a homer and both Davis and Noelle Vessel had three-hit games but defensive problems led to the Hunters losing despite a 12-6 advantage in the hit column.

Against Rapids, the Thunderhawks came from 3-0 down to win, while holding Denfeld to just two hits.

Nysjah Lillis had a pair of hits but the Greyhounds were defeated at home on Friday.

Berkley Hoff allowed just two hits and no runs for the Mariners, who got three hits and four RBIs from Kinley Nelson.

Max Berrisford notched a 4-for-4 game with three RBIs as Duluth Marshall topped Warroad on Friday at Wade Stadium.

Teammate Charlie Hayden also had a big day at the plate, going 4-for-4 with two RBIs. The pair combined for eight of Marshall's 11 hits.

Tanner Carlson went the distance for Marshall, allowing three runs, two earned, on four hits. He struck out seven and walked one.

A two-run triple from Gunnar George in a four-run third inning got the Wolverines going on Friday in Eveleth.

George's triple came in between two sacrifice flies to make it a 4-0 game, with a three-run fifth inning establishing an insurmountable 7-2 advantage.

Tate Uhan allowed one run on one hit in four innings for the winners.

For Hermantown, Ethan McCubbin went 2-for-3 with a double, while Jimmy Bartsch took the loss on the mound.