Prep report: Superior girls kick their way into win column

Apr. 9—Superior girls soccer got into the win column for the first time this season with a 4-0 dispatching of Washburn on Tuesday night, April 9, at NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Anna Manion had two of the Spartans' goals, while the others came from Autumn Cooper and Brynn Johnson.

The win in Superior's home opener came after dropping a 3-0 decision at Hudson on Thursday night.

Proctor pitcher Nick Terhaar displayed his dominance, throwing a six-inning no-hitter for the Rails and recording 16 strikeouts on Tuesday night in Nashwauk.

The Thunderhawks took down the Spartans in five innings behind a one-hitter from Easton Sjostrand, who struck out 11 in his five innings of work.

Dominic Broberg had a pair of doubles and drove in four runs for Rapids, while Nolan Svatos was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.

On Monday, the sun figured out one more way to affect play in Minong, erasing much of a very busy finish.

The Green Eagles led 4-2 going to the seventh inning, then gave up 14 Superior runs in the top of the frame. N/SS had pulled six of those runs back in the bottom half of the inning, but the contest was called with one out due to darkness. By rule, the entire seventh inning was wiped off the board since both teams did not complete their at-bat.

Isaac Asuma was 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles as the Tigers opened their season with a win.

Noah Asuma and Jackson Nagle added a pair of hits.

Noah Asuma, one of three Cherry pitchers, got the win after tossing three scoreless innings and allowing two hits.

Blythe Proulx homered twice as the Lumberjacks rolled to victory over the Greyhounds in Duluth.

Cloquet had 10 extra-base hits and 16 in total, getting at least one from every slot in the lineup.

Allie Jones was 2-for-3 with a double, a homer and three RBIs. She, Proulx and Josie Lindstrom clubbed back-to-back-to-back homers in the first inning. Jones allowed two uns on two hits in five innings, striking out 11.

Morgan Olesiak was 3-for-3 for Cloquet.

Ellie Peterson racked up 12 strikeouts in game one and 14 in game two as the Tigers cruised to a doubleheader victory on the road.

The Tigers offense collected 13 hits in the opener, including two doubles by Emma Wennersten, while Peterson significantly helped herself by going 3-for-5 with three RBIs at the plate. Karly Nichols and Finley Peterson also had multi-hit games.

Tori Kaufman was 3-for-4 with three RBIs in game two, while Nichols and Wennersten collected two hits apiece.

Peterson capped her big day in the pitcher's circle by no-hitting the Saints, allowing just three walks, an error and two dropped third strikes.

Rock Ridge's Alex Flanigan got a pair of hits and collected three RBIs to lead the Wolverines to a win at Grand Rapids.

Pitcher Taylor Morley allowed six hits and four runs while striking out 11 batters for Rock Ridge.

Addison Linder allowed nine hits and five earned runs and struck out eight batters. She also was also 3-for-3 with three RBIs at the plate.

Mesabi East's Adeline Butzke and Alyssa Prophet each had three RBIs, but it wasn't enough to catch International Falls.

The Giants fell behind 9-2 after four innings, but scored three runs in the fifth and sixth innings before the Broncos' Gracie Swenson slammed the door in the top of the seventh with two strikeouts.

The Greyhounds won a trio of three-set matches to edge the Warriors on Tuesday in Brainerd.

Karl Kinder of East took the third set 6-2 over Brainerd's Matthew Moraghan, while Ewen Moe swept Will Aadland 6-0 in the third for the 'Hounds. A third three-setter came at No. 1 doubles, while Colin McShane and Ben Heffernan were 6-2 winners in the deciding set.

BOYS TENNIS

Duluth East 4, Brainerd 3