Prep report: South Ridge softball edges Proctor

May 7—Kaija Snickers scored the game-winning run for South Ridge on a passed ball in a 7-6 game against Proctor on Tuesday in Proctor.

The Panthers flexed the leather with several elite defensive plays, including multiple diving catches by Svea Snickers and a juggling catch from Shaelynn Waldren that ended the top of the seventh inning.

Mady Morse, Naomi Brewer and Lily Johnson had two hits apiece for South Ridge, with Maya Vanderscheuren collecting the win, allowing five runs on eight hits and striking out five.

Brooklynne Patterson had four hits and Anika Burke two for the Rails.

Abby Mitchell racked up 19 more strikeouts for the Raptors in their win. She allowed one run on one hit in seven innings and didn't walk a batter.

Bridgette Kent and Kiara Ankrum had two-hit games for the Raptors.

Austin Lahti gave the Tigers 6 2/3 solid innings on Tuesday, striking out four and walking four before hitting his pitch count. Tyler Nelson recorded a quick strikeout to finish off the game.

Lahti also set the pace offensively for Northwestern, driving in three runs.

Uriah Loucks scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning for the Raptors on Tuesday.

Carlton/Wrenshall loaded the bases with a single, a hit batsman and a bunt single. Loucks also scored the tying run with two outs in the seventh inning. After driving in a run with an RBI single to make it 4-3, Loucks came in on a clutch two-out single by Brody Vernon.

Jack Vernon kept the Raptors in the game with three innings of scoreless relief after Brody Vernon gave them six innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits in six innings. The Vernons combined for 13 strikeouts.