Prep report: Solon Springs boys pull away from Hurley

Jan. 8—A 32-point game from Isaiah Kastern was too much for the Hurley Northstars to handle on Monday night, as Solon Springs won 66-40 in a key Northern Lights Conference boys basketball game in Hurley, Wisconsin.

Solon, ranked No. 1 in Wisconsin in Division 5, led 31-21 at the half before pulling away.

Dylan Taggart added 12 points for the Eagles, who knocked down nine 3-pointers.

Brett Van Epern led Hurley with 18 points.

Adam Neumann's 20 points and Nolan Nelson's 19 helped the Rebels bounce back quickly from a loss to Superior at the Lake Superior Classic in Duluth on Saturday and take down East Central on Monday, Jan. 8 in Finlayson.

The Rebels, who made eight 3-pointers, held a 36-25 halftime lead and also got 17 points from Eli Youngs.

Jacob Dixon scored 26 for East Central.

Stephen McGee scored a game-high 22 as the Raiders rolled past South Ridge on Monday night in Culver.

The Raiders took control early, taking a 34-17 halftime lead. Kolin Waterhouse added 12.

South Ridge was led by 15 points from Theo Yellowrobe.

In a matchup between two of the Iron Range's top talents, it was a third player who had the biggest night.

Alyssa Prophet scored 27 points to lead the Giants to victory on Monday night in Aurora, as they pulled away with 35 points in the second half after holding a narrow 20-18 edge at the break.

Marta Forsline, a 6-foot-2 sophomore for East, dueled with Tresa Baumgard, a 6-foot center for Chisholm who recently became the school's leading scorer with more than 2,152 points. Forsline was held to five points, while Baumgard led Chisholm with 17.

Olivia Pascuzzi added 12 for Chisholm.

The Rails knocked down eight 3-pointers for a nonconference road victory.

Lily Smith led Proctor with 18 points including two 3-pointers and Paige Evans had 16, including three of the treys. Chloe Carlson added 14 points for the Rails, winners of five straight, who expanded their 27-21 halftime lead.

For Esko, Kyra Johnson scored a team-best 14.

Gracie Hartl scored twice in the second period to tie the game and give the visiting Rebels the lead on Monday, Jan. 8 at Hibbing Memorial Arena.

Aune Boben put the Bluejackets in front in the first period, but Hartl scored to tie in the first minute of the second frame, then made it 2-1 on the power play at 11:57. Jorja Jusczak drew the primary assist on both goals. Hallie Klavu drew a secondary assist on the go-ahead goal, then scored for some insurance about four minutes later.

Mallory Hartl made 21 saves to seal the win, while Grace McDowell stopped 36 shots for Hibbing/Chisholm.