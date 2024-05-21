Prep report: Raptors' Mitchell throws no-hitter in playoff opener

May 20—CARLTON — Senior ace pitcher Abby Mitchell has been nearly unhittable this year for Carlton/Wrenshall, and that remained true in the Raptors' Section 7A playoff opener on Monday afternoon.

Mitchell was her usual lights-out self, as she tossed a no-hitter that included just three walks and 13 strikeouts across all five innings of work. Carlton/Wrenshall strung together a seven-run fifth inning that ultimately led to the 10-0 win over Chisholm.

Carlton/Wrenshall advances to play Cherry at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, in Grand Rapids.

Esko left no doubt in its thrashing of Two Harbors in the first round of the Section 7AA tournament on Monday afternoon.

In the opening inning alone, Esko launched a 14-run barrage that all but ended the game. The offensive explosion included batting around the order multiple times, largely because of Esko's 10 singles, five walks, a double and one Two Harbors error.

Elly Barta was Esko's top producer offensively, as she authored a 2-for-3 performance at the plate, which led to four RBIs along with her two runs scored. Two Harbors and Esko each added a run in the second inning before scoreless third, fourth and fifth frames.

Esko threw a one-hitter collectively against Two Harbors. Its trio of pitchers included Keira Leach, Aubrey Gerard and Kaelyn Foxx. Collectively, they walked just two, struck out 10 and allowed just one unearned run across five innings of work.

With the win, Esko advanced to the second round of the Section 7AA tournament where it will face Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, at Braun Park in Cloquet.

After amassing a three-run advantage, 4-1, through five innings of the Section 7A first round game against Floodwood, it appeared as if Ely might cruise to the second round.

Floodwood had other plans, as the Polar Bears scored a pair of runs in the sixth that brought the game within one, 4-3, and made it anyone's game going to the pivotal seventh inning.

Ely's Zoe MacKenzie remained composed in that final frame, as she retired back-to-back batters to start the seventh before ending the game just minutes later when a fielder's choice finalized the Timberwolves' one-run victory.

MacKenzie allowed three unearned runs on five hits across seven innings of work. She also struck out eight while walking zero in the thrilling first-round playoff victory.

Ely will square off against South Ridge in the second round at 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, in Grand Rapids.

Monday afternoon just wasn't Duluth Marshall's day.

In its playoff-opening game on the road against International Falls, Marshall tallied just three hits compared to 10 for the red-hot Broncos. Marshall scraped across just one run, an Ellen Guerndt sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth inning.

Meanwhile, International Falls scored at least one in each of the first four innings, including a seven-run fourth frame that ultimately spelled the end for Duluth Marshall in just five innings.

Barnum's convincing victory against Mora in the first round of the Section 7AA tournament on Monday evening was a testament to the Bombers' depth.

Six of Barnum's 11 players who saw at least one plate appearance against Mora recorded a hit, and five of them drove in one more runs in the playoff-opening victory at home.

The Bombers scored seven runs in the opening inning before adding three more in the bottom of the second, which led to the sizable double-digit lead. Lyla Oetterer and Alizondra Collelo each tallied two RBIs against Mora, helping secure the victory.

Collelo also pitched a complete game, as she allowed five earned runs on 13 hits while striking out two and walking one. Barnum will play Rush City in the second round at 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, at Braun Park in Cloquet.

In a game that featured just six hits and one run between two Duluth-based programs, errors proved to be the difference between winning and losing in the regular season finale on Monday afternoon.

After five innings of gridlocked, scoreless softball, Duluth East capitalized on a pair of Denfeld errors in the bottom of the sixth inning that ultimately led to the Greyhounds' one-run victory.

East's leadoff batter, Jossie Filiatrault, reached base on an error to start the inning. Lauren Pozniak's ensuing single put runners on first and second with Avery Dickinson due up.

Dickinson blasted a sharply-hit ball across the infield that was caught, but an error on the throw trying to record an additional out caused mayhem and ultimately resulted in Filiatrault scoring from second, giving East its eventual 1-0 victory over Denfeld.

Offense was the name of the game on Monday afternoon, and Barnum got a bit more out of its bats than East Central did.

Landen Otterer led the charge for the Bombers, as he went 3-for-5 at the plate and tallied three RBIs with a run scored. Joining him in the offensive efforts were Conner Blake and Orrin Rosenau, both of whom tallied a pair of RBIs in the road win.

Brayden Carlson did the heavy lifting defensively, as he allowed just two four runs — two earned — on two hits and four walks across five innings of work. He also tallied nine K's and put Barnum in the catbird seat for the final two innings of action.

Superior's Andrew Melgeorge proved to be the difference against Hibbing, as he allowed just one unearned run on two hits and three walks across seven innings. He also struck out a trio of Bluejackets in the low-scoring affair.

Superior's Tanner Leno and Evan Blomfelt both recorded an RBI in the win. Leno paced the Spartans with his 2-for-3 effort at the plate, which was pivotal in a day where offense came at a premium. The Spartans head into the playoffs at 6-14 overall.

Northwestern got the best of Saint Croix Falls with one swing of the bat on Monday evening.

Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning, Northwestern's Gage Nollet stepped up to the plate with the bases juiced. Nollet saw a pitch he liked and hit a blistering rocket well beyond the outfield fence for a grand slam, giving the Tigers a lead.

Northwestern, in large part because of Nollet's heroics, cruised to a five-run victory over the defending Division 3 state champions. The Tigers authored 11 hits and nine RBIs against Saint Croix Falls.

Northwestern goes into the postseason with a 13-7 overall record and having won back-to-back games.

Proctor's Nick Terhaar got the best of Hermantown's hitters in their latest meeting.

The junior ace allowed just one earned run on three hits and zero walks in his complete-game effort against Hermantown. His command was exceptional, as Terhaar walked zero and struck out 11 in the victory.

Proctor's offense also got hot at the right time, as the Rails amassed 13 hits and drew four walks in their seven-run effort against the Hawks. Senior catcher Cooper Johnson led the way offensively, as he went 3-for-4 at the plate with a pair of RBIs.

Northwood/Solon Springs showed out at the Division 3 regional track and field meet in Phillips on Monday afternoon. In total, Northwood/Solon Springs sent a dozen athletes to sectionals in as many events, highlighted by four individual regional champions.

Qamoni Peer was the lone individual champion on the girls' side, as her time of 21.21 in the 100-meter hurdles solidified her new PR and the top spot on the regional podium.

Cade Lisson earned his individual title in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.48. Isaac Dickenson ran the 1,600-meter in 4 minutes 50 seconds, which earned him top honors. Dylan Taggart won the 800-meter run with his time of 2 minutes, 2.05 seconds.

Sectional qualifiers, whether individual or as a part of a relay event include Fayth Witte, Annika Guttormson, Aubrey Guttormson, Maritza Serrano-Orozco, Kaylynn Koenig, Qamoni Peer, Allison Alexander, alongside Cade Lisson, Isaac Dickenson, Tarver Sellwood, Dylan Taggart, Jacob Taggart.

As a team, Northwood/Solon Springs finished in sole possession of fifth place while the girls secured a share of eighth in the final regional scoreboard. Those who advanced will compete in the Division 3 sectional track meet on Thursday afternoon in Cameron.