Prep report: Proctor's Nick Terhaar shuts down Gobblers

May 9—Proctor's Nick Terhaar allowed one hit and struck out 15 batters in the Rails' 7-0 win on Thursday at Aitkin.

Terhaar wasn't only excellent on the mound, however. He went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs.

Cooper Johnson added two RBIs for the Rails and Tyler Berglund was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

Hermantown's Brayden Lundeen didn't need a single strikeout to hold Duluth East in check Thursday.

Lundeen allowed five hits and one run over seven innings in the win for the Hawks. The only run for the Greyhounds came on an inside-the-park home run by catcher Tim Hudoba.

Jacob Evanson had two RBIs and this baseman Jimmy Bartsch went 2-for-3.

Greyhound sophomore Jackson Spoden was sharp in his first-ever varsity start. He allowed eight hits and four runs over six and third innings while striking out three.

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin senior Thomas Vekich had five hits — including a double and a home run — and five RBIs to lead the Titans to victory.

GNK jumped out to a 14-4 lead, but surrendered eight runs over the final two innings.

The 29-run game was marred by 15 combined errors.

Hibbing's Luke Nelson allowed four hits over seven innings and struck out four in the Bluejackets' win.

Nelson, Braydon Rewertz and Kadin Augustin each had two RBIs for Hibbing.

Thomas Schlenvogt had the lone RBI for the Lumberjacks.

Northwood/Solon Springs senior Abe Ahlberg was 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs in the Green Eagles' shutout.

Pitcher Jared Schultz allowed two hits over five innings and struck out nine in the win.

Duluth Marshall senior Carter Boos recorded a triple, three stolen bases and four runs scored in the Hilltoppers' win Thursday.

Pitcher Max Berrisford allowed a first-inning run, but settled in afterward. He allowed six hits and two runs over seven innings and struck out 12 in the win.

Sam Ray and Gunnar George both had RBIs for the Wolverines.

Goaltender Anna Hron made eight saves as the Hilltoppers won on the road on Thursday night.

Nina Thorson had a four-goal game for the 4-1 Hilltoppers, while Ella Hron, Sarah Stauber, Hailey Cummins and Ada Burrows got on the scoresheet.

Amity Sjerven knocked in four runs, including a three-run homer, as the Greyhounds shook off a 12-game losing streak on Thursday in Bovey.

Kylie Zwak had a 4-for-4 day with a double and two RBIs.

Jossie Filiatrault allowed six runs on 12 hits in a complete game for East. She struck out five and walked one.

Makenna Sobtzak went 3-for-4 with a double for the Titans.

Cloquet played errorless ball behind pitcher Allie Jones, who tossed a four-hit shutout in her team's road win on Thursday, May 9.

Jones had two hits to support her cause, as did Morgan Olesiak and Carly Johnson. Johnson knocked in four runs and Olesiak three.

Aune Boben, Grace McDowell and Kori McCormick had four hits apiece in a 20-hit attack for the Bluejackets on Thursday at Wade Field.

McCormick drove in five runs, while Jenna Sacco-LaMusga had three RBIs.

Boben allowed two runs on three hits in a complete game.

Angie Simone had two of Denfeld's three hits.

Taylor Morley threw a complete-game three-hitter for the Wolverines in their win in Duluth on Thursday, striking out 11.

Chance Colbert was 2-for-4 with a RBI in the win.

Elliana Davis had two of the Hunters' three hits.

Avery Beranek had a 5-for-5 game with three RBIs and four runs scored as the Hawks rolled to victory.

The Mariners got to Carlton/Wrenshall ace Abby Mitchell, led by a pair of hits from Berkley Hoff, who drove in a run.

Kinley Nelson and Callie Ernest also had RBI hits.

Hoff pitched for Silver Bay, allowing one earned run on seven hits in a complete game. She struck out two and walked four.

Mitchell struck out six in her complete game, allowing four earned runs on five hits.

The Tigers faced little resistance at home on Thursday, May 9, as Ellie Peterson struck out 14 batters in a perfect game one of the doubleheader.

Peterson and Ashlyn Sutherland combined on a one-hit shutout in game two.

Offensively, Sutherland and Karly Nichols both homered in game one, while freshman Finley Peterson was 3-for-3 with four RBIs in game two, one of six Tigers to have a multi-hit game.

The Rebels got a single, double and a home run from Sandra Ribich in a home win over Aitkin on Thursday, May 9.

Hallie Klavu, Mackenzie Hoffman, Madison Wasche and Elsie Leino had two hits apiece.

Leino allowed four runs on eight hits in five innings. She struck out six and walked one.

Svea Snickers had a triple and a grand slam as the Panthers cruised to victory, while Kaija Snickers went 4-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs.

Maya Vanderscheuren allowed two runs on four hits in five innings for the pitching win.

The Lumberjacks swept the doubles in their Lake Superior Conference dual on Thursday, though two of those three matches went to second-set tiebreakers.

Ethan Doty and Max Sundquist held off Connor and Liam Doyle of Denfeld 6-2, 7-6 at No. 1, while Chris Stoltzfus and Easton Halverson stopped Sam Eklund and Nolan Freitag at No. 3 by a 6-3, 7-6 margin.

Denfeld took its two points at No. 3 and No. 4 singles, with Jackson Chederquist and Valtteri Luhtalampi winning close two-set matches.

PREP SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 17, International Falls 12

Hermantown 4, Duluth East 1

Proctor 7, Aitkin 0

Hibbing 9, Cloquet 1

Silver Bay 25, Two Harbors 8

Northwood/Solon Springs 12, Birchwood/Winter 0

Grand Rapids 4-5, Bemidji 3-4

Duluth Marshall 9, Rock Ridge 2

Cromwell-Wright 10, Barnum 9

Ely 11, Chisholm 0

BOYS LACROSSE

Bloomington Kennedy/Burnsville 6, Duluth Marshall 5

Duluth 15, Hermantown/Proctor 9

GIRLS LACROSSE

Duluth Marshall 8, Coon Rapids 5

SOFTBALL

Hibbing 17, Duluth Denfeld 2

Silver Bay 8, Carlton/Wrenshall 4

Hermantown 18, Duluth Marshall 0

Moose Lake/Willow River 8, Aitkin 4

South Ridge 15, Mountain Iron-Buhl 2

Duluth East 7, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 6

Rock Ridge 3, Duluth Denfeld 0

Northwestern 20-11, Chetek-Weyerhauser 0-0