Prep report: Proctor girls challenge defending champs

Nov. 30—Mountain Iron-Buhl senior Jordan Zubich scored 28 points and went 8-for-8 down the stretch at the free throw line to lead the defending Class A state champions past Proctor 80-72.

MIB led 35-32 at halftime and used a 19-0 run to build a 61-42 lead with about 8 minutes to play, but the Rails scored 30 points over the final 7:51 to close the gap.

Joining Zubich in double figures for the Rangers were Aniya Thomas with 12 points and Anna Neyer with 23 points.

Lily Smith scored 15 second-half points to lead the Proctor rally and finished with 17. Peyton Walker also scored 17 for the Rails, while Paige Evans scored 15 and Chloe Carlson had 14.

MIB (3-1) did lose 86-52 on Saturday to Roseville in the St. Thomas Academy Thanksgiving Tip-Off but has not lost to a local opponent since Feb. 4, 2021, with Proctor also beating them a few weeks before that.

The Hilltoppers scored 67 points in the first half of their season opener to put the game away quickly but not before eighth-grader Chloe Johnson recorded a triple-double (with 27 points).

Regan Juenemann added 23 points.

The Lumberjacks put together a dominant and balanced performance on the road, with four scorers in double figures.

Ava Carlson and Leilani Fonoti scored 17 points apiece, Carly Johnson added 16 and Quinn Danielson 11 for Cloquet, which led 47-16 at the half.

Tresa Baumgard made an early-season statement, nearly outscoring the visiting Huskies by herself on Thursday night in Chisholm.

The 6-foot senior center/forward and Minnesota State Moorhead commit scored 40 points. Teammates Avaya Fontaine and Olivia Pascuzzi scored 14 and 11, respectively.

The Tigers kicked off their season with an offensive onslaught, drilling 14 3-pointers and putting five players into double figures to clear the century mark in their season opener at Hayward.

Gavin Williams led the charge, knocking down four triples and scoring a team-high 21 points, but Tyler Nelson, Bryce Priem, Boden Teal and Tysen Teal all scored at least 10 points and made two 3-pointers.

Nelson finished with 17 points and Priem 15 for the Tigers, who led 58-25 at the half.

Adam Neumann dropped 30 points for the Rebels on opening night in Willow River on Tuesday

MLWR led a 42-24 halftime lead and just added to it after the break.

Eli Youngs kicked in 19 and Nolan Nelson 16 for the Rebels, while Proctor got 20 from Josh Synnott.

The Tigers dominated this Section 7A final rematch in Iron and saw Noah Asuma reach the 1,000-point plateau in a 20-point, six-assist effort.

Noah Sundquist was the night's leading scorer with 22 points, while Isaac Asuma threatened a triple-double with 16 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. Three other Tigers players scored in double figures.

The Thunderhawks eked out a close on on Thursday night at Mars Lakeview Arena for their third straight win to start the season and second in a Duluth rink this week.

Statistics were not yet available.

Thomas Gunderson scored first and last for the Greyhounds, as they broke out of a season-opening three-game skid.

All of those were one-goal games, but the Greyhounds ensured this wouldn't be as close with Gunderson and Ian Christian opening the scoring in the first period, Caden Cole scoring in the second and Gunderson wrapping it up in the third.

Drew Raukar made 27 saves for the shutout.

Tanner Ross and Wyatt Mineheine scored twice and Breckin Ross had four assists as the Rails picked up the road victory at Hodgins-Berardo Arena in Coleraine on Thursday night.

Jace Kammeier and Layn Hustad scored early for Greenway to take a 2-1 lead early in the second period before the Rails scored four unanswered goals, with Mineheine tying it up in the second period and Tanner Ross following it up with the eventual game-winner.

Brayden McLean made 14 saves for the Rails, while Derek Gibeau stopped 46 shots for Greenway.