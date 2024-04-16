Prep report: Patterson, Rails work through early trouble vs. Esko

Apr. 15—Proctor pitcher Brooklynne Patterson worked through a rough start as the Rails pulled away from Esko 7-3 in a nonconference softball game on Monday in Proctor.

Esko generated its runs on four hits and a walk in the first inning, but from there, Patterson allowed just two more hits over the next six innings.

Rilee Durovec finished 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles for Esko.

Meanwhile, Proctor took the lead with three runs in the third inning, aided by a pair of Esko errors, then pulled away on a two-run homer by Sam Shelton in the bottom of the sixth.

Patterson, Anika Burke and Emma Shelton had two hits apiece. Patterson allowed three runs on six hits in a complete game, striking out eight and working around seven walks.

A three-run homer from Grace McDowell in the bottom of the first inning proved to be all the offense the Bluejackets needed on Monday, April 15 at Cheever Field in Hibbing.

That was because Hibbing pitcher Aune Boben tossed a complete-game two-hitter, while striking out 14. Cloquet went hitless between a single in the first inning by Carly Johnson and a double in the seventh from Rylie Goranson.

It made for a hard-luck loss for Cloquet pitcher Allie Jones, who struck out 10 and allowed only four hits, two of them to McDowell.

Marissa Anderson had her way with the Giants' lineup, allowing no hits in four innings before the run rule kicked in. She struck out five and walked one.

Offensively, Emma Lamppa was 3-for-3.

Rock Ridge scored 10 runs in the second inning. Three other players had two hits apiece.

Lilly Ernest was the walk-off hero for the Mariners on Monday, as her RBI single scored Callie Ernest with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.

Both Ernests had two-hit games. Berkley Hoff allowed five runs on 10 hits in six innings for Silver Bay before Madison Ollman came in and earned the win by pitching a clean seventh.

Bjorn Lind had a 3-for-4 day to lead the Greyhounds to a win on the road on Monday.

Lind doubled twice and drove in three runs for East, which put up back-to-back three-run innings to take control of the game.

Curran Conrad and Kyler Sundeen had two hits apiece, while Jay Nick allowed four runs, three earned, on six hits in six innings for the win.

Cloquet scored in all six of its at-bats, including a six-run outburst in the fifth inning, en route to a big road win in Eveleth on Monday.

Brody Dushkin was 3-for-3 with two RBIs in the win, while four other Lumberjacks posted two hits each.

Bo Harriman worked four innings for Cloquet to get the win, allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits in four innings. He fanned four Wolverines.