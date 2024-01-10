Prep report: Pagnuccis pick up wins, Spartans swimmers top Giants

Jan. 9—A dose of depth and back-to-back wins from the Pagnuccis helped Superior's boys swim team to a 103-77 home win over Mesabi East at the SHS natatorium on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Aiden Pagnucci won the 100 backstroke in 1 minute, 3.8 seconds to break up a string of Giants victories, then was immediately followed by Paolo Pagnucci winning the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.09. Both Pagnuccis served on the 200 medley relay team with Will Monroe and Eli Benson that won in 1:51.53.

Cole Layman (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly) and Carter Steele (50 free, 100 free) were double winners for Mesabi East.

The Spartans racked up 59 points in the first half and cruised to the finish on Tuesday night in Duluth.

Tre Sanigar's 19 points led a scoresheet with four Spartans (8-3) in double figures and 10 3-pointers from eight players.

The Hunters (6-5) cruised to victory at home behind 25 points from Marnaries Ferguson and 18 points and nine rebounds from Ethan Starstead.

A late bucket for the Rangers did in the Lumberjacks on Tuesday, Jan. 9 in Crosby.

Joey Ringhand forced the late turnover and dished to Jordan Mount for the game-winning bucket in the final seconds. Noah Larson had a double-double of 21 points and 12 boards for the winners.

Jack Battaglia scored 28 points and Seth Rothamel 16 for the Lumberjacks (6-6).

For the second time in as many weeks, Barnum won with the help of some endgame heroics. This time, it was a 3-pointer from Hayden Charboneau that tied it up with 20 seconds left and, after a stop, sent the game to overtime, where the Bombers had a 7-5 advantage.

Carlos Beckstrand led all scorers with 16, while Charboneau added 12 as Barnum (8-3) resisted an Aitkin squad that put four scorers into double figures.

The Wolverines kept the pedal to the floor from beginning to end for a road win in Two Harbors on Tuesday night.

Jaden Miskowitz led the way with 22 points for Rock Ridge (7-4), but three others had at least 12 and four more had at least seven points. Rock Ridge made 13 triples, with Casey Aune (14 points) and Zane Lokken drilling four apiece.

For the Agates (6-5), Isaiah Hietala scored a team-high 21.

Stephen McGee scored exactly half (29) of the Raiders' (7-4) points as they won on the road in Ely after building on a 31-20 halftime lead. Teammate Gage Olson made a pair of treys and finished with 16 points.

The Panthers got in the win column for the first time since the season opener with the help of 50 first-half points.

Sawyer FierkeLepp scored a game-high 21 points, while Theo Yellowrobe added 17 for South Ridge (2-9).

Jonah Spindler and Deacon Laine scored 10 apiece for Floodwood (0-8).

The Spartans held on for a one-point home Lake Superior Conference victory on Tuesday night.

Chloe Johnson scored 31 for the Hilltoppers (6-6), but couldn't get a potential go-ahead shot to go in the closing seconds. Regan Juenemann added 17.

Kloe Zentkowski had a big game on the other end, with 25 points, while Eva Peterson and Annabel Manion added 13 apiece for Superior (8-6).

The Lamppas were all over the Greyhounds on Tuesday night in Duluth, as all three scored in double figures in Tuesday's win for Rock Ridge (11-1).

Lexi finished with 17 points and Maija and Emma had 11 apiece. Rock Ridge's leading scorer was actually non-Lamppa Anna Westby, who scored 22. Westby, Lexi Lamppa and Emma Lamppa made three treys apiece.

For East (5-9), Lilly Kuettel scored 12 points and Maggie Winesett 11.

Tori Oehrlein of C-I was simply unstoppable on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at Cloquet Middle School, dropping 42 points and 22 rebounds on the Lumberjacks.

Cloquet (8-6) trailed 37-28 at the half but couldn't make up ground despite 19 points from Ava Carlson and 12 (all from the outside) by Quinn Danielson.

The Tigers got Abby Johnson back from knee surgery for the first time this season and the junior made an immediate contribution of 14 points and nine rebounds as they cruised past Chetek-Weyerhauser in Heart O'North Conference play.

Tori Kaufman added 13 points and Ava Anderson 11 in the win for the 4-7 (4-4 HON) Tigers, who led 33-15 at the half.

The Giants held the Rebels to just six first-half points, while on the offensive end, Alyssa Prophet of Mesabi East had her second big game in as many nights, scoring 28 points.

Marta Forsline added 13 for the 9-3 Giants, while Madison Wasche led MLWR (3-9) with 12.

The Wolves had a little too much for the Bluestreaks on Tuesday night in Chisholm, as five players scored in double figures and star scorer Tresa Baumgard was limited to 12 points for the hosts.

Olivia Pascuzzi made up some of the slack, making six 3-pointers for her game-high 18 points.

A 19-point game from Paetyn Simenson paced the Eagles to their second victory of the season.

Lydia Polkoski kicked in 12 points for Solon, which led 23-14 at halftime.

The Thunderhawks summoned their second big rally in less than a week, this time scoring four times in the third period to beat Superior on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at Wessman Arena.

After the teams exchanged goals in the first period, Tyler Olson gave Superior a lead with a second-period goal.

Nolan Svatos started the Thunderhawks' surge with his goal at 2:07 of the third period, and Kyler Miller bagged the eventual game-winner at 4:59. Bauer Murphy and Nathan Garski added late goals.

Lucas Williams had a goal and assist for Superior (7-6-1), which got 37 saves from Trent Peterson. Ryder Miskovich made 13 saves for Rapids (8-6).

Brady McGinn was the overtime hero for the Hunters on Tuesday night at East Bethel Arena, scoring three minutes into the extra session.

Valtteri Luhtalampi played a big role, too, scoring for Denfeld with 1:05 to play to tie the game at 1.

Connor Doyle made 30 saves for Denfeld (9-4-1).

The Storm scored four unanswered goals on Tuesday at Hodgins-Berardo Arena to bring an end to a five-game winless streak.

North Shore's (6-5-2) four goals came from four players, with Jake Stadler adding two assists to his and Cole Anderson finishing with a goal and assist.

Zach Bentler made 21 saves in the win, while Derek Gibeau had 33 stops in the Greenway (2-9-2) net.

Dalton Slama scored four times as the Rebels finished well ahead on the scoreboard despite being well behind in shots.

Henry Wyandt had a goal and two assists for the Rebels (4-9), while Eli Gilbertson made 36 saves in the home win at Riverside Arena.

Morgan LaValley scored with 43 seconds remaining for the Mirage to force overtime, but the Fire's Josie Linn got the game-winner with 1:01 remaining in the extra session.

Hailey Jussila had both of the Mirage's earlier goals, one on the power play and the other shorthanded.

Neelah McLeod made 24 saves for Proctor/Hermantown (9-7-1).