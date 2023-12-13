Prep report: Northern Stars, Mirage, Hilltoppers grab hockey wins

Dec. 12—The Duluth Northern Stars edged Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 2-1 Tuesday at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center in Duluth.

Stats for the game were not available Tuesday night.

Proctor/Hermantown's Annika Burke tallied a hat trick in the Mirage's 7-0 win at Hibbing/Chisholm Tuesday.

The Mirage scored three times in the first period, two coming from Burke. Bemidji State recruit Hannah Graves scored the other first-period goal.

Katie Sandelin scored in the second period, with Jane Eckstrom, Grace Nichols and Burke all scoring in the third.

Suri Langley needed to stop just eight shots to preserve the shutout for the Mirage.

Grace McDowell made 40 saves for the Bluejackets.

Duluth Marshall's Ilsa Lindaman scored with just 59 seconds remaining in regulation to lift the Hilltoppers to a 2-1 win over Grand Rapids/Greenway on Tuesday.

Nina Thorson scored in the first period for Marshall, but Mercury Bischoff tied the score in the second.

Lindaman, the

2023 News Tribune All-Area Player of the Year

, leads Minnesota with 22 goals and 37 points through 11 games this season.

Ray Anderson made 32 saves for the Hilltoppers and Riley Toivonen stopped 21 shots for the Lightning.

Chisago Lakes' Lauren Schmidt and Lexi Smothers combined for three goals before Moose Lake Area's Jorja Jusczak broke up the shutout in a 4-1 win for the Wildcats.

Jusczak scored midway through the third period to cut the lead to two, but the Rebels couldn't find any more offense.

Goalie Piper Genereau stopped 35 shots for Moose Lake Area and Breanna Ritter had 21 saves in the win for Chisago Lakes.

After a scoreless first period Tuesday, Hermantown sophomore A.J. Francisco got the scoring going 7 minutes, 32 seconds into the second period and Hawks went on to beat Duluth Marshall 3-0.

Weston Bohlman scored about four minutes later and Will Esterbrooks added a third period power play goal to ensure the Hawks win.

Dane Callaway stopped 19 shots in the win for Hermantown, while Kaenan Smith made 49 saves for the Hilltoppers.

Franciso's goal came on the day USA Hockey announced his selection to the Winter Youth Olympic Games next month in Gangwon, South Korea.

Rock Ridge's Kasey Lamppa scored in the first and third periods to lead the Wolverines to a 3-1 victory over Duluth Denfeld.

After Lamppa's first period goal, the Hunters' Nolan Harju tied the game with a goal 15 minutes into the second period.

Lamppa and Zac Norberg each scored in the third to secure the win for Rock Ridge.

Ryan Rothfork had 24 saves in the win for Rock Ridge and Connor Doyle made 39 stops for Denfeld.

Lucas Williams and Easton McGuire both scored a pair of goals for the Spartans as they pulled away late at Wessman Arena.

Superior scored three times in the game's first 4:43, but North Shore pulled one back in the mid-third period from Cole Anderson before Superior grabbed two more goals late.

Hunter Sidorowicz made 13 saves for Superior, while Zach Bentler stopped 35 shots for the Storm.

Proctor sophomore Chloe Carlson scored 20 points to lead the Rails to a 68-53 home victory Tuesday over Superior.

The Spartans stayed trailed by five after the first half, but the Proctor defense clamped down in the second half and allowed just 22 points in the win.

Paige Evans scored 11 of her 16 points in the first half for the Rails and Lily Smith joined her and Carlson in double figures with 15.

Eva Peterson led Superior with 17 points and Annabel Mannion scored 14.

A 21-point game from Kate Toewe helped the visiting Bluejackets earn their first win of the 2023-24 season.

Hibbing got a strong defensive effort, holding the host Greyhounds to less than 20 points in each half.

Lilly Kuettel was East's leading scorer with 14 points.

A five-point first-half lead slipped away from the Hawks down the stretch, as North Branch came away with a narrow home victory.

Bailey Hermanson paced the Hawks with 17 points.

The Lumberjacks held off a host Cardinals squad that fought back from 19 points down at the half to within single digits on Tuesday night, Dec. 12.

Ava Carlson scored 15 points and Lelani Fonoti 12 for the 5-0 Lumberjacks.

For Cromwell-Wright, which outscored Cloquet 29-19 in the second half, Isabella Anderson scored 14 and Jill Anderson 13.

Balance was the order of the day for the Panthers on Tuesday in Two Harbors, as five of six players to score had at least 10 points and the sixth had nine.

Mercedes Lawrence was the game's leading scorer with 18 for South Ridge, but Svea Snickers added 16 and Kaitaia Klemetsen 13. The Panthers led 36-19 at halftime.

For Two Harbors, Rachel Bopp had a team-best 11 points.

Faith Zganjar scored 20 points as the Tigers outlasted the Bombers in an overtime game in Iron on Tuesday night.

The Tigers rallied from 28-19 down at the half to tie it up. Aimeelee Grotberg helped, scoring 13 points.

Alizondra Collelo scored 15 points to pace the Bombers.

The Tigers controlled the game from the opening tip, scoring 41 points in the first half. That was enough for a 26-point halftime lead and an easy Heart O'North Conference win.

Individual stats were not available.

Abe Soumis had a huge game for the Hawks on Tuesday night, scoring 41 points in the game as Hermantown ran out to a 60-point first half in Princeton.

The Hawks just built on a 20-point lead the rest of the way. Peyton Menzel scored 20 and Brayden Lundeen 15.

The Spartans came out super-fast to earn a third win in a row, outscoring the Hurricanes 51-17 in the first half on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at home.

Tre Sanigar finished with 26 points, including four of Superior's 12 3-pointers. Calvin Anderson added 18 and Brandon Aker 15.

Superior (4-1) travels to Cherry for an interesting nonconference matchup on Friday, Dec. 15.

Adam Neumann had a huge night for the Rebels on Tuesday, Dec. 12 in Willow River, scoring 30 points. Teammate Nolan Nelson was right behind with 27 for MLWR, which was up 46-33 at halftime.

For the Hilltoppers, Brooks Johnson scored 19 points and Beau Velander 17.

Gavin Williams' floater in the key with 10 seconds remaining gave the Tigers the lead and held up as a game-winning basket for the Tigers on Tuesday, Dec. 12 in Rice Lake.

Williams finished with 27 points to lead all scorers, while Boden Teal and Tysen Teal scored 11 points apiece for the 4-0 Tigers.

Sean Fleming's 20-point game led the Bluestreaks to a home win on the Iron Range on Tuesday night. Fleming knocked down six 3-pointers.

Chisholm, which was up 37-19 at the halfway point, also got 15 points from Lawrence Oberg.

Stephen McGee led Greenway with 12.

Josh Synnott dropped 30 points as the Rails went on the road and won in McGregor.

Proctor scored 43 points in the first half for a 14-point lead.

Sam Metzen and Greg McDowell had 14 apiece for the Mercuries.

TJ DuChamp led the way for MIB, scoring 32 points and adding seven rebounds, five assists and five steals as the Rangers cruised.

MiCaden Clines added 21 points and five more 3-pointers for MIB, wich made 11 from the outside in the home contest.

Cooper Sickel had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Giants, but it wasn't enough for Mesabi East to overcome a 38-26 halftime deficit.