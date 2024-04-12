Prep report: Mitchell K's 21 in Raptors win

Apr. 11—Abby Mitchell piled up the strikeouts for Carlton/Wrenshall on Thursday, April 11, and the Raptors needed them in a tight 2-1 home win over Cromwell-Wright in Carlton.

Mitchell fanned 21 Cardinals batters, though due to dropped third strikes, it was not the only way her Raptors team recorded an out.

Jill Anderson singled in the sixth with two out to break up a no-hitter after Cromwell-Wright's Carys Borglund, who reached on a dropped third strike, scored without benefit of a hit in the third.

Mitchell tied the game with her bat in the fifth on an RBI single, Carlton/Wrenshall's third in a row to start the frame. Megan Matarelli scored later in the inning on a passed ball.

Taylor Morley tossed seven strong innings as the Wolverines won on the road on Thursday, allowing one run on four hits in a complete game.

Emma Lamppa had a pair of triples and a sacrifice fly for Rock Ridge.

Aune Boben was 2-for-2 with a double in her own cause, but the Hibbing pitcher allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits in the loss, striking out 11 Wolverines.

A six-run outburst in the sixth inning pushed the Tigers to a home win over Spooner on Thursday, April 11 in Brule. The six runs came on seven hits, including two-run singles by Sydni Madison and Finley Peterson.

Four other players finished with two hits apiece in support of pitcher Ellie Peterson, who allowed two unearned runs on three hits in seven innings, striking out six and walking three.

The Hilltoppers finished with a flourish on Thursday, scoring 11 of their runs over their last two innings.

Eight players had at least one hit, while Esme Johnsrud and Presley Johnsrud both had two.

Svea Gustafson-Lindstrom allowed six runs (two earned) on nine hits in six innings in the pitcher's circle for Marshall. She struck out 11.

The Panthers scored early and often on Thursday in Culver, putting up four in each of their first two at-bats while rolling to victory.Lilly Josephson finished with two hits and three RBIs. Kaija Snickers and pitcher Maya Vanderscheuren also had two-hit games.

Kaelyn Greenly went 3-for-4 for the Tigers.

A 13-strikeout no-hit performance from pitcher River Freeman lifted the Hawks on Thursday in Cloquet.

Freeman handed the ball off after five innings with the game still in the balance, as Haedrich's RBI single for the Hawks in the second inning was the only scoring to that point.

Both teams plated a run in the sixth. Hermantown when Brayden Lundeen reached on an infield error. Hermantown reliever Jimmy Bartsch got out of a bases loaded-no out jam with just one sacrifice fly, followed by a double play.

The Rails' first home game of 2024 was a success, as they jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings and stayed in control.

Winning pitcher Tyler Berglund carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning before giving up two runs on two hits. All three Giants runs were unearned.

Wyatt Mineheine, Tanner Ross and Nick Terhaar had two hits apiece in the win.

Jeshua Sjodin went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Raptors at Chub Lake Park.

Three other players posted two hits, including Jack Vernon, who drove in three runs.Brysen Jessup allowed four runs on nine hits in six innings for the win.

Tyler Nelson's RBI single in the top of the seventh inning won it for the Tigers on the road in Spooner.

Kam Kroll induced a pop-up to get out of a bases-loaded jam and seal the victory.

Offensively, Ethan Harms had a two-run single to give his team a temporary lead in the fourth inning.

Jared Schultz drove in seven runs for the Green Eagles, as they managed to turn a one-run game into a run-rule decision by scoring nine times in the fifth inning.

Jaxson Link also had a three-hit game and three other players had two, including Isaiah Ahlberg, who allowed four runs on six hits in 3 2/3 innings for the pitching win.

Anna Manion had her second brace of goals in as many games as Superior knocked off Chippewa Falls on the road on Thursday, April 11.

The other Superior goal came from Autumn Cooper.

The Spartans are back at home on Monday, April 15 against Barron.

Duluth East finished second on both the boys and girls sides of the Norm Ayen Invitational on Thursday in Cambridge.

In boys competition, Ben Westholm won both the 800 meters (2 minutes, 5 seconds) and 1600 (4:36.32), while Donovin Wittenberg won the 200 in 23.56.

Cloquet's top male finish was a win from the 4x800-meter relay team of Aiden Korby, Evan Rothamel, Andrew Shepherd and Calvin Snesrud (8:51.46), while Hibbing senior Aiden Shepherd swept both throwing events by a comfortable margin.

Cambridge-Isanti had a dominant team total of 217, followed by East (109). Cloquet was fourth, Hibbing sixth, Duluth Denfeld seventh and Hermantown eight.

The East girls were a little closer, with 139 points to winner Sartell's 172. Hibbing, Cloquet, Hermantown and Denfeld finished fifth through eighth.

East swept the four individuals wins of 400 meters and longer, with Ava Revoir (1:01.96) taking the 400, Lydia Kraker (2:26.50) the 800, Sasha Wahman (5:20.71) the 1600 and Rowan Bixler (11:18.03) the 3200. The Greyhounds also claimed two wins in relays.