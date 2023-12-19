Prep report: MIB's Zubich scores 46 in win over Esko

Dec. 18—Mountain Iron-Buhl's Jordan Zubich poured in 46 points to lead the Rangers to an 82-66 win over Esko Monday.

Esko's Cairin Berger finished with 17 points to lead her team.

Zubich, the

2023 News Tribune All-Area Player of the Year

and

a University of North Carolina recruit

, is averaging 25.4 points and 6.2 assists through nine games this season.

Barnum sophomore Alizondra Collelo scored 20 points to lead the Bombers to a 50-44 win over Moose Lake/Willow River.

Senior guard Shannon Granquist scored 16 for the Rebels, but slow starts in each half were "too much to overcome," according to MLWR coach Andrew Miller.

Duluth Marshall exploded for 53 first-half points and cruised to a 75-50 victory over South Ridge Monday.

Brooks Johnson led the Hilltoppers with 34 points and Aaden Westerbur had 13 points that included four 3-pointers.

Cherry freshman Isaiah Asuma scored 20 points and four other Tigers reached double figures in a 92-56 win over Moose Lake/Willow River Monday.

Noah Sundquist scored 19 points, Carson Brown had 19 and Landan Ruotsalainen scored 13. 2023 News Tribune All-Area Player of the Year Isaac Asuma joined them in double figures with 10 points.

Adam Neumann scored 17 points to lead the Rebels, while Nolan Nelson and Kaden Robbins scored 11 each.