Prep report: Marshall's Carlson keeps Roseau guessing

May 10—Tanner Carlson took care of the Roseau batting order on Friday, as the Duluth Marshall hurler pitched a complete-game three-hitter with seven strikeouts and no walks on Friday in a 2-0 Hiltoppers victory at Wade Stadium.

Carter Boos and Charlie Hayden had RBI hits in the third inning that ended up being the game's only scoring for the Hilltoppers, who only had three hits themselves.

Four Rebels recorded two RBIs apiece in the shutout win on Friday in Willow River.

Reese Bode and Luke Dewey had two hits apiece, while Joey Steen allowed three hits in four scoreless innings for the win.

Landon Oetterer singled in the game's first run and scored on an error to give the Bombers enough cushion to work with on Friday.

Connor Blake allowed one run on six hits in the win, as Hayden Danelski's RBI single was the Rebels' only scoring.

The Bombers had a 10-run fifth inning to close out the Agates on Friday.

Oetterer had a 2-for-3 game with an RBI with Brayden Carlson allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits in four innings.

The Hunters bounced back from a walk-off loss in the first game to split a nonconference doubleheader on Friday in Lindstrom.

Game one went to extra innings and Denfeld took a lead in the top of the eighth after a throwing error on a bunt play brought in Brett Lapcinski to score. However, a hit batsman, an error and a wild pitch tied the game before Jadon Greene's two-out game-winning RBI single.

Carter Kilroy was 3-for-5 to lead Denfeld, which led 5-0 and 9-1 but could not hold on to the advantage.

The Hunters turned the tables in game two, overcoming an early 6-0 deficit and second nine times in the fifth inning.

Tyler Stuart and Brady McGinn had three hits apiece. Lukas Dillon stabilized the pitching situation for Denfeld, allowing three runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings of relief.

Rilee Duravec had three hits and four RBIs as Esko won at home on Friday, May 10.

Esko finished with 15 hits and Amber Lawry also had three.

Sara McCormick had a three-run homer for Denfeld.

Bailey Plante went 2-for-3, but Esko couldn't find a tying run after falling behind early on Friday, May 10. She scored Esko's only run, on an error with two out in the fourth inning.

Kaelyn Foxx took the loss despite a solid outing of two runs on six hits in seven innings.

Alizonra Collelo had two hits but the Bombers couldn't generate any runs to support the Barnum pitcher in a loss on Friday. The Bombers only had one other hit.

Collelo allowed seven runs (two earned) on eight hits, striking out six.

Aune Boben struck out 11 Titans in a six-inning perfect game for the Bluejackets on Friday.

Boben also homered, doubled and went 2-for-3 at the plate, while teammate Grace McDowell also went deep and finished 3-for-4.

In a game with three total hits, Cloquet had only one, leading to a defeat on Friday.

Ella Maslowski allowed two unearned runs on two hits in four innings for Cloquet, whose only hit was a single from Emma Parks with two outs in the seventh inning.

It took a while, but Cloquet got something out of Friday's trip, as Maslowski delivered an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to decide the game.

After an initial setback, Cloquet scored five times in the second inning to take the lead, but Chisago Lakes scored two times in the bottom of the seventh to send it to extra innings.

Allie Jones was 3-for-5 with two RBIs in the win, while Carly Johnson added a pair of hits. Jones pitched the entire game, allowing six runs (four earned) in 10 innings. She struck out seven and walked one.

Anika Burke's three-run homer in the third inning got the Rails on track to a home win against the Greyhounds on Friday.

Sam Shelton and Grace Abbott had two-hit games for Proctor, which got seven strong innings from Emma Shelton in the circle. She allowed one run on four hits and struck out eight.

Four East players got one hit apiece, while Jossie Filiatrault allowed four runs on seven hits in defeat.

Melania Luostari hit a pair of homers as Superior stamped its will on this game early.

Luostari finished with four RBIs, while Paige "Peeps" Johnson was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs.

Ari Robillard allowed three hits in a five-inning shutout for Superior.

Abby Mitchell struck out all 15 Mercuries she faced in the five-inning contest.

Kyla Woodall was 3-for-3 and scored four runs for the Raptors.

Hallie Klavu had a seven-RBI game as the Rebels rolled on Friday, recording a three-run homer and a pair of two-run doubles.

MLWR posted 18 hits and scored in six of seven at-bats. Five other players had multi-hit games.