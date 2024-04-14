Prep report: Marshall baseball splits twinbill in Bemidji

Apr. 13—Duluth Marshall scored five times in the top of the ninth inning to secure a split of a prep baseball doubleheader at Bemidji on Saturday afternoon.

Marshall prevailed 13-8 in game two after losing game one 8-6.

Max Berrisford's three-run homer broke the 8-8 tie and punished the Lumberjacks for walking Carter Boos and Owen Marsolek ahead of them. Juri Lubovich added a two-run single to tack on to the lead. The whole rally came after Marshall started the inning with two outs.

The finish capped a game with several momentum swings in which Marshall trailed 5-0 and 7-3 before taking a lead Bemidji finally erased on a run-scoring error with two out in the bottom of the seventh.

Tanner Carlson went 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Marsolek, Berrisford and Charlie Hayden had two hits apiece.

In game one, Marshall took a 5-0 lead after two innings but then surrendered seven runs in the bottom of the third inning to fall behind for good.

Marsolek homered for the Hilltoppers, went 2-for-4 and started on the mound. He allowed seven runs on five hits in five innings, but five of the runs were unearned. He struck out eight and walked four.

Finn Furcht struck out 13 Cardinals, including nine in a row, as Esko concluded its southern Minnesota trip with a win on Saturday, April 13.

Furcht allowed two runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Sam Haugen earned the save. Both he and Jamis Halverson had two hits apiece.

The Mariners got three hits apiece from Brooke Velcheff and Maddy Ollman in a home win against their North Shore neighbors on Saturday.

Ollman pitched and allowed just one unearned run and one hit in four innings. Anna Klemmer added a 2-for-2 performance.

For Two Harbors, Reagan Hoganson had a pair of hits.

The win came a day after the Mariners routed North Woods 14-2 behind three-hit games from Ollman and Katie Carpenter, both of whom drove in a pair of runs.

Berkley Hoff was the winning pitcher against the Grizzlies, allowing two runs on three hits in four innings.

Paige 'Peeps' Johnson hit a pair of home runs as the Spartans won their opener in a triangular in New Richmond on Saturday, April 13.

Johnson and Alayna Degraef hit solo shots in the first inning as Superior took the lead, then Degraef cleared the bases with a double in the second frame to make it a 5-0 game.

Superior had 16 hits, with three apiece from Gabbi Saari, Keira Corbett and Matteline Schilling. Three others had two.

Ari Robillard allowed two runs on eight hits for the pitching win.

In game two, Superior had 17 hits, including four by Melania Luostari, but fell behind for good after allowing a six-run fifth inning.

Five Superior players had two-hit games, with Saari driving in three runs.