Prep report: Hilltoppers girls lacrosse rallies past Wolfpack

May 11—Anna Hron stood tall in the Duluth Marshall goal as her Hilltoppers teammates rallied in front of her in a 10-8 win over the Duluth Wolfpack in girls lacrosse on Saturday afternoon at Ordean Field.

Hron made 25 saves for Marshall, which outscored the hosts 4-0 in the fourth quarter.

Ada Burrows scored the eventual game-winner at 5:10 of the fourth quarter, one of her three goals. Ella Hron and Nina Thorson also scored three times, while Sarah Stauber had the other 'Toppers goal.

The Spartans had trouble keeping their opponents off the basepaths, leading to a pair of losses in tournament games at Chippewa Falls.

D.C. Everest started their game off with a seven-run first inning to put the Spartans on the back food.

Gabby Saari, Paige B. Johnson and Matteline Schilling had two hits apiece, with Schilling driving in a pair of runs.

Against Chippewa Falls, Superior had 13 hits but couldn't match Chi Hi's 17.

Schilling's 3-for-4 day led the offense, while Paige R. Johnson homered. Alayna DeGraef, Saari and Avery Visger had two hits apiece.

The Tigers had a tough time on the road in Gilman with a pair of defeats.

Northwestern led 2-1 after three innings against Grantsburg before the Pirates touched them up for seven runs.

Ashlyn Sutherland and Ellie Peterson had two hits apiece for Northwestern, which committed four errors.

Against McDonell, the Tigers had a 3-1 lead after 1 before the opposition scored 10 unanswered runs with the help of some of the Tigers' five errors.

Peterson and Tori Kaufman had two hits apiece for Northwestern.

Carter Boos notched 11 strikeouts and allowed just one hit in six innings as the Hilltoppers rolled to a road win in a matchup of two Section 7AA contenders on Saturday in Proctor.

Boos had a pair of hits and an RBI in his own cause, while Max Berrisford and Tanner Carlson also had multi-hit games.

Curran Conrad's RBI single in the bottom of the 11th inning allowed Duluth East to edge Blaine in a marathon game en route to splitting two contests in Duluth on Saturday.

Conrad had a second chance to be a hero after striking out with the bases loaded with two out in the bottom of the seventh inning. Dylan Cole had doubled in the tying run earlier in the frame, forcing the extra innings.

Back-to-back singles to start the 11th from Joe Nick and Cole set the table for Conrad, again with two out.

Cole was 4-for-6 with two doubles and two RBIs for the Greyhounds, while Nick, Tim Hudoba and Elliott Hamilton had two-hit games. Cole threw six scoreless innings to earn the win in relief, scattering five hits and striking out four against one walk.

East outhit Eden Prairie 10-8 in game two but couldn't get out of a 6-1 hole at the halfway mark.

Four Greyhounds had two hits apiece, while Cole Licari took the loss, allowing six runs on eight hits in four innings.

The Spartans suffered a pair of road defeats to the Lumberjacks on Saturday, May 11.

Superior scored early in game one but found itself down 7-1 through five innings.

Cam LaPorte was 2-for-3 and drove in both Superior runs.

In game two, Superior was shut out on five hits, two of them from leadoff man Tanner Leno, while pitcher Mason Larson allowed four runs on nine hits in five innings.

Pitcher Tyler Nelson got the Tigers started with 6 2/3 shutout innings in game one of the doubleheader, allowing just two hits and a walk while striking out three. Austin Lahti finished the game off with the last out.

Offensively, Boden Teal was 3-for-4, while Ethan Harms had two hits and three RBIs, while Nolan Ronchi also had a multi-hit game.

In game two, Northwestern found itself briefly behind 4-3 until Teal scored the tying run on a passed ball in the bottom of the fifth inning, followed by the go-ahead run scoring when Lahti's sacrifice fly brought in Harms.Harms got the win in relief, allowing one unearned run on one hit in three innings. He walked five and struck out three.

A fourth point proved hard to come by for the Greyhounds in a triangular on Saturday at the Longview tennis courts.

Against Mahtomedi, East got wins from No. 3 singles Ewen Moe and No. 4 Wesley Furin, as well as the No. 2 doubles team of Colin McShane and David Baumgarten, which outlasted Luke Roettger and Reese Nelson in a three-set duel, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Mahtomedi won its four points in straight sets, with No. 1 singles Karl Kimber coming the closest in a 6-1, 7-6 defeat to Jack Allaben.

Against Minnetonka, East won three points in the singles, with Moe making it a 2-for-2 day at No. 3, but Furin dropped the third set 6-4 to Mason Kuyper at No. 4, and the Skippers won all three doubles matches in straight sets.

Grant Faherty of Duluth East birdied the first playoff hole to earn medalist honors after shooting a 77 at Mesaba Country Club on Friday.

It was a tightly packed field, as Faherty was one of three to card a 77, while Owen Johnson, Garrett Olek and Kyle Peterson all shot 78s for East, which won the team competition.