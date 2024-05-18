Prep report: Hibbing's Aune Boben strikes out 19

May 17—HIBBING — Hibbing's Aune Boben allowed one hit and struck out 19 in the 7-0 victory over Mesabi East.

Not to be outdone at the plate, Boben was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.

In 14 appearances this season, Boben is 9-2 with an ERA of 1.08 and 176 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings.

Hermantown's Bryden Geisen was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, but the Hawk bats couldn't keep pace with Chisago Lakes.

Lindsey Ewer allowed 11 hits and eight runs over seven innings and struck out eight for Hermantown.

Makenna Thorson allowed seven hits and struck out seven for the Wildcats and Jess Dittel-Hoefler was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Duluth East's Jossie Filiatrault allowed four hits and three runs, but the Greyhounds couldn't manage a base hit against the Bluejackets.

Nysjah Lillis walked three times and scored East's only run.

Moose Lake/Willow River's Hallie Klavu had two doubles and Sandra Ribich was 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the Rebels' rout.

Mackenzie Hoffman allowed one hit and struck out eight over five innings in the win.

Silver Bay eighth grader Berkley Hoff allowed one hit and struck out seven in the Mariners' blowout win.

Anna Klemmer hit a grand slam in the second inning and Madison Ollman was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base.

Grand Rapids 8, Chisago Lakes 1

Grand Rapids Addison Linder allowed five hits and one run over seven innings and struck out seven in the Thunderhawks' win.

Linder was also 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Duluth East's Jack Teachworth had a pair of RBIs, but a seventh-inning RBI single by Adam Molitor was the difference for the Greyhounds.

East trailed Totino-Grace 5-0, before Teachworth drove in Dylan Cole and Tim Hudoba to tie the game in a five-run, sixth-inning rally.

Molitor finished the day 3-for-5 and the game-winning RBI.

Moose Lake/Willow River's Hayden Danelski had a hit and a pair of RBIs, but eight fielding errors cost the Rebels.

Tyler Juhl gave up six hits and seven runs over three innings, but only four runs were earned. He also struck out four batters.

Esko hit four home runs to take the win over Section 7AA rival Pequot Lakes Friday.

Finn Furcht hit two out of the park and teammate Isaak Sertich sent another over the fence, a day after hitting two long balls in one inning in a 15-4 win over Mora. Furcht and Sertich finished with three RBIs, while Bryce Hipp hit one home run and had two RBIs.

Sam Haugen got the win for Esko, allowing two hits and two runs over 4 1/3 innings and striking out eight.

Esko's Jackson Peterson allowed two hits and one run over four innings and struck out eight in a win over the Rebels.

Dylan Marciulionis was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Trent Ondrus and Jamis Halverson each had a hit and two RBIs.

Moose Lake/Willow River's Layne Radzak had a hit and scored the Rebels' lone run.

Rock Ridge senior Tate Uhan was 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the Wolverines past South Ridge.

Uhan also allowed three hits and three runs over 4 1/3 innings and struck out four.

Austin Olson was 2-for-3 with an RBI for South Ridge.

Hermantown's Jimmy Bartsch was 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs in the Hawks' win.

Jacob Evanson had a three-RBI double and River Freeman allowed three hits and two runs over six innings and struck out eight.

Cloquet's Luca Gentilini was 2-for-4 with an RBI, but a two-run sixth inning for Roseau was the difference Friday.

Mav Cordle allowed five hits and four runs over 5 1/3 innings and struck out four.

Drew Angell and Brody Duskin both had RBIs for the Lumberjacks.

Barnum's Owen Peterson allowed four hits and three runs over six innings, but Bomber hitters couldn't figure out Rush City's Nathan Pace.

Eli Gilbertson was 2-for-3 for Barnum, but Rush City's Sam Dick recorded the game's lone RBI.

Pace allowed six hits over seven innings and also struck out eight.

Northwood/Solon Springs' Jared Schultz allowed three hits and struck out 12 to lead the Green Eagles to the win.

Senior Abe Ahlberg had two hits, a double and an RBI, while Alex Slivensky had two hits and two RBIs.