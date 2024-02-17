Prep report: Hermantown's Abe Soumis goes for 40 in Hawks win

Feb. 16—Hermantown seniors Abe Soumis and Nathan Hill combined for 66 points in an 83-74 home win over Mound Westonka Friday.

Soumis scored 40 to lead all players and Hill had 26, including 15 in the first half.

The Hawks' defense was stifling in the first half, building a 40-27 lead they would carry through for the win.

Max Kraay scored 27 to lead Mound Westonka.

Carlton/Wrenshall's Luukas Korpela and Jack Korpela each scored 19 points to lead the Raptors to a win Friday in Two Harbors.

Two Harbors trailed 47-46 at halftime, but couldn't keep pace with the Raptors in the second half.

Carter Woodall scored 18 and Sam Ojibway had 13 in the win for Carlton/Wrenshall.

Isaiah Hietala led all scorers with 21 points for the Agates.

Esko's Braedyn Male scored 12 points to help his team survive a defensive battle against Barnum Friday.

Dalton Spindler also scored 12 points in the win for Esko.

The Bombers' Carlos Beckstrand led all scorers with 16 points.

Duluth Denfeld's Ethan Starstead scored 32 points as the Hunters rebounded from

a double-overtime loss Thursday

for a win at Rock Ridge Friday.

Finnley Powell scored added 23 points in the win for the Hunters.

Solon Springs Isaiah Kastern scored 51 points and the Eagles scored a school-record 129 points a drubbing of Lac Courte Oreilles.

Kade Corlett scored 24 for the Eagles, while Dylan Taggert added 18 and Owen Smith had 11.

Jayden Quaderer had 14 to lead Lac Courte Oreilles.

Northwestern's Bryce Priem scored 31 points and the Tigers hit 17 3-pointers in the win over Chetek-Weyerhaueser Friday.

Boden Teal added 20 for Northwestern in the Heart O' North Conference win

.

Brody Lentz buried eight 3-pointers and led all scores with 35 points for the Bulldogs.

Chisholm's Lawrence Oberg scored 27 points in the 41-point win for the Bluestreaks.

Chisholm jumped out to a 44-17 win and cruised in the second half.

Ethan Lauzen added 19 for the Bluestreaks.

Moose Lake/Willow River's Piper Nielsen scored seven points, but the Rebels couldn't keep pace with Hinckley-Finlayson.

The Jaguars were led by 11 points from Natalie Stafne.

Hermantown 83, Mound Westonka 74

Moose Lake/Willow River 87, Cloquet 79

Carlton/Wrenshall 85, Two Harbors 76

Esko 64, Barnum 50

Solon Springs 129, Lac Courte Oreilles 28

Northwestern 84, Chetek-Weyerhaueser 67

Mountain Iron-Buhl 80, Nashwauk-Keewatin 37

Chisholm 79, Ely 38

South Ridge 67, Floodwood 53

Duluth Marshall 82, International Falls 52

North Woods 84, Mesabi East 49

Hinckley-Finlayson 60, Moose Lake/Willow River 32

Hurley 65, Solon Springs 36

Cherry 75, Nashwauk-Keewatin 34