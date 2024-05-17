Prep report: Esko's Sertich homers twice in same inning

May 16—ESKO — Esko's Isaak Sertich had a game's worth of statistics all in the third inning in a 15-4 win over Mora Thursday.

Trailing the Mustangs 4-1, Sam Haugen led off with a single and Sertich followed with a shot that just cleared the left field fence and cut the lead to one. After Esko batted around, Haugen walked to load the bases and Sertich left no doubt with a shot over the center field fence. The grand slam gave Sertich six RBIs in the inning.

By the time it was all over, Esko had scored 14 runs and ended the game in five innings. Finn Furcht struggled in the first inning, allowing four runs and two hits, but was sharp afterward. He finished allowing four hits and striking out seven over four innings.

SOFTBALL

Superior 22, Proctor 2

Superior left no doubt when it came to crowning a Lake Superior Conference champion on Thursday evening.

Eight of the Spartans' nine starters tallied two or more RBIs against Proctor in the conference title game. Mattie Schilling spearheaded the offensive effort, as she went 3-for-5 at the plate with a team-high four RBIs, in addition to her two runs scored.

Ari Robillard led the charge defensively, as the junior ace allowed just one hit and two runs — zero earned — across all five innings. She walked just two and struck out a trio of Rails batters in the double-digit conference championship win.

Superior only scored in three of the five innings. After a five spot in the opening frame, the Spartans poured it on late, which included 11 runs in the top of the fourth and six more in the fifth inning.

With the win, Superior improves to 12-6 overall while Proctor drops to 15-3 for the season.

Cloquet 6, North Branch 3

Cloquet's Blythe Proulx continues to be a dynamic force for the Lumberjacks this season.

With her team trailing by one, 3-2, in the bottom of the fifth inning, Proulx stepped up to the plate. The senior right fielder saw a pitch she liked and drove it over the center field fence, notching a two-run bomb that flipped the script and gave Cloquet a 4-3 lead.

That long ball was part of a 2-for-3 day at the plate that included a game-high three RBIs. Allie Jones tossed all seven innings, as she surrendered just one earned run on six hits. She also walked six and struck out as many in the win. Cloquet is now 12-7 overall.

Carlton/Wrenshall 15, Floodwood 3

Another day, another double-digit strikeout performance by Carlton/Wrenshall ace pitcher Abby Mitchell.

In the Raptors' blowout win against Floodwood, Mitchell recorded 17 K's and walked just a pair of batters across seven innings of work. She allowed just two earned runs on five hits, and guided Carlton/Wrenshall to its fourth win in the last five games.

The Raptors recorded 15 hits as a team and drew a dozen walks against Floodwood. In an exceptional display of discipline at the dish, third baseman Bridgette Kent drew four free passes on Thursday evening.

Carlton/Wrenshall, now 11-7 overall, finished the regular season with back-to-back wins heading into the Section 7A playoffs.

BASEBALL

Barnum 3, Crosby-Ironton 2

Barnum notched its fourth win in its last five contests in thrilling fashion against Crosby-Ironton on Thursday evening.

With the game tied, 2-2, going to the bottom of the seventh inning, the leadoff batter Brayden Carlson reached base on a sharply hit error to third base. Two batters later, Eoghan Heaslip doubled to center field, scoring Carlton and securing the walk-off win.

Barnum's Connor Blake earned the win on the hill, as he allowed just two runs — zero earned — on four hits across all seven innings. Blake walked just one and struck out five in the late-game thriller.

Two Harbors 8, Carlton/Wrenshall 2

Two Harbors took care of business against Carlton/Wrenshall in large part because of its pitching staff.

Thor Tokvam dealt the opening five innings, allowing just four hits and two runs — zero earned — during his time on the hill. Tokvam walked just three and recorded 11 K's before leaving the final two innings to Cooper Anderson.

Seemingly picking up where Tokvam left off, Anderson allowed just one hit across the final two frames. He walked a pair and struck out one while shutting the door on any hope of a Carlton/Wrenshall late-game rally.

Offensively, Anders Hastings and Kip Jones set the tone, as each tallied one hit and two RBIs in the six-run victory over the Raptors. Two Harbors improved to 3-11 overall with the win.

Northwestern 9, Barron 2

Clean baseball is often winning baseball, and that certainly proved true for Northwestern against Barron.

In addition to seven innings of error-free ball, the Tigers stole seven bags against Barron. Eight of Northwestern's nine starters recorded at least one hit, with Anthony Calore and

Boden Teal each driving in three runs in the victory.

Ethan Harms got the start for the Tigers. He allowed three hits and two runs across five innings, striking out four and walking a trio of Bears in his time on the bump. Mason Chell pitched two innings, surrendering one hit, striking out one and walking three.

Northwestern (12-7) has won five of its last seven heading into the regular season finale. The Tigers will host the defending Division 3 state champion St. Croix Falls Saints at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 20, in Iron River.

Mesabi East 3, Rock Ridge 2

Mesai East summoned some seventh-inning magic against Rock Ridge on Thursday evening. Trailing 2-1 heading to the bottom of the seventh inning, Mesabi East scraped together a pair of runs that ultimately culminated in a walk-off victory.

The rally began with a Dakota Kruse single and an error in the ensuing at-bat that put runners on the corners with no outs. A sharply hit ball to third base by Zac Norberg, which scored Kruse from third, tied the game at 2-2.

Just moments later, Louie Karish cranked a walk-off single to center field. With the win, Mesabi East improved to 10-6 overall, while Rock Ridge slipped to 8-9 for the season.

BOYS LACROSSE

Forest Lake 10, Grand Rapids/Greenway 3

Rocori 15, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 8