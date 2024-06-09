Prep report: Esko, Cherry named top seeds for state baseball

Jun. 8—DULUTH — A rematch between 2023 Class AA baseball champion Esko and 2023 runner-up Perham remains possible after the teams were placed on opposite sides of the 2024 state tournament bracket, released on Saturday by the Minnesota State High School League.

The defending champions were assigned the No. 1 seed in the AA bracket, which begins with four quarterfinals on Thursday at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud.

Esko (24-3) will play unseeded Montevideo at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 13. The Thunderhawks (21-4) won five section tournament games without a loss to get to state, while Esko had to win two section championship games last Thursday against Duluth Marshall at Wade Stadium. The teams have one common opponent, Luverne, which Esko beat 4-2 in its third game of the season and which Montevideo defeated in a quarterfinal of the Section 3AA tournament.

The winner on Thursday will play Friday at 1:30 p.m. in St. Cloud against the winner of No. 4 Foley, the third of three teams returning from the 2023 AA bracket, and No. 5 Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

Perham, which Esko beat in the 2023 championship game at CHS Field in St. Paul, is the No. 3 seed. This year's championship games will be Monday, June 17 at Target Field in Minneapolis after a one-year detour to St. Paul due to a scheduling conflict with the Minnesota Twins.

In Class A, Cherry is the No. 1 seed in its first appearance since 2008. The Tigers (23-2) will meet Lac qui Parle Valley (16-6) in a quarterfinal at 3:30 p.m. at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud. The unseeded Eagles won Section 3A for the first time since 2012.

The winner of that game will play Friday against No. 4 New York Mills or No. 5 Springfield, two teams returning to state after short absences.

This year's Class AAA tournament begins on Thursday at Chaska Athletic Park. Grand Rapids (16-8), now a four-time defending champion of Section 7AAA and holder of the most state baseball tournament appearances in Minnesota (22), is unseeded and will play No. 2 Mankato East (20-5) in the leadoff game at 10 a.m. The Thunderhawks have won a main-bracket game in three consecutive state tournaments, while the Cougars are in the tournament for the first time since 2010.

If the Thunderhawks can get past the Cougars, some very familiar faces could await them. The Rapids-East winner will play unseeded Northfield or No. 3 Mahtomedi. Rapids and Mahtomedi have played in the last three Class AAA state baseball tournaments, with the Zephyrs winning in the 2023 semifinals. Unseeded St. Thomas Academy, a team Rapids played in 2021 and 2023, is a possible opponent on the other side of the bracket.