Prep report: Esko baseball downs Proctor

Apr. 18—ESKO — Esko's Jamis Halverson hit a 3-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning that gave his team its first lead in a 7-3 win over Proctor.

After a shaky first inning in which he allowed two runs, Esko's Finn Furcht settled down and allowed just one hit over five innings and struck out nine.

Proctor's Nick Terhaar pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning, but gave up a home run to Trent Ondrus in the bottom of the second inning. He allowed four hits over four innings and struck out 10.

Hermantown got a pair of doubles from Jacob Evanson and four RBIs as the Hawks rolled past Duluth Denfeld at home on Thursday.

Hermantown scored in each of its first four at-bats to jump out to a 7-0 lead. River Freeman added a solo homer, while he and Ethan McCubbin finished with two hits apiece.

Freeman also had a dominant performance on the mound, allowing just one walk in four scoreless innings, notching seven strikeouts.

The Panthers got offensive contributions up and down the lineup on Thursday in a comfortable victory.

Ben Pretasky tripled, while Austin Olson and Gavin Willeck had doubles. Eight Panthers had at least one hit. Christian Pretasky and Grant Stevens both drove in a pair of run.

Three South Ridge pitchers combined to allow the Cardinals only three runs (two earned) on two hits.

The Raptors scored eight runs in the top of the eighth inning to break open a tie game.

The big inning started on a two-RBI double by Jack Vernon, followed by an RBI groundout and a series of walks to pile on the runs from there.

Brody Vernon was 3-for-3 with 2 RBIs for the Raptors, while four other players had at least two hits. Jack Vernon got the win in relief.

For Barnum, Owen Petersen and Bryce Ferguson had three-hit games.

The Tigers held an early 7-0 lead but couldn't make it stick on Thursday, as Cumberland tied it up with a seven-run third inning, then took the lead for good with five more runs in the fifth to win at home.

Boden Teal was 4-for-5 with six RBIs in the win, while Austin Lahti had three hits and K. Kroll two.

However, the Beavers collected 11 hits of their own and took advantage of six Tigers errors.

Northwood/Solon Springs senior Abe Ahlberg threw a two-hitter in five innings as the Green Eagles made light work of Birchwood/Winter on Thursday evening in Solon Springs.

Ahlberg struck out nine and walked just one in the double-digit win. Junior Jared Schultz was the driving force offensively, as his 3-for-3 night at the plate included a double, triple and home run.

Schultz tallied a game-high four RBIs against Birchwood/Winter. Teammates Alex Slivensky tallied two RBIs on a 2-for-3 night at the plate while Dylan Taggart and Blaise Kidder each drove in one run in the win.

A 4-for-4 game from Dylan Cole helped Duluth East split a road doubleheader at Bemidji on Wednesday.

The 'Hounds had innings of four and six runs to start the game, taking a 10-4 edge into the third inning before things settled down.

East got into big trouble in the bottom of the seventh when the first five Bemidji batters reached. The Lumberjacks scored three runs and had the go-ahead and winning runs on the basepaths, but Cade Fladmark got a ground ball to end the game.

Bjorn Lind earned the win, allowing six runs (five earned) on six hits in five innings. He struck out five and walked one.

East fell behind 3-0 in the second inning of game one on four singles and a walk and never fully got back into it.

Lind was 3-for-3 with an RBI to lead the offense, while Jack Teachworth allowed eight runs on 14 hits in six innings of work, taking the loss.

Northwestern's Ellie Peterson struck out 13 batters and surrendered just two hits and one run in the Tigers' dominant win against Cumberland on Thursday evening in Brule.

The junior ace pitched all seven innings and delivered more than 100 pitches without walking a batter. Peterson also delivered at the plate, as she was one of three Tigers to record two RBIs against Cumberland, joining Tori Kaufman and Emma Wennersten.

Northwestern improves to 7-1 overall and remains undefeated (7-0) in Heart O'North Conference play, which has the Tigers alone atop the standings.

Cloquet's fundamentally sound defensive effort proved to be the difference between a win and a loss against Hermantown on Thursday night.

Despite the Hawks' nine hits, Cloquet surrendered just two runs in its road victory against Hermantown. Cloquet junior Allie Jones dealt all seven innings and tallied five strikeouts while walking just one batter in the win.

The 'Jacks capitalized on scoring opportunities throughout the evening, as Blythe Proulx went 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs and Ella Maslowski finished 1-for-3 at the plate along with two runs driven in. Jones also finished 2-for-4 at the dish with an RBI in the win.

Cloquet improves to 2-1 for the season while Hermantown slips to 1-1 overall.

Superior's Ari Robillard pitched a complete-game two-hitter in a shutout win against Rock Ridge on Thursday evening in Superior.

The junior ace struck out six and walked just one batter during her seven innings of work. Robillard also finished with a game-high three hits, which yielded one RBI and a run scored in the victory that moved Superior to 3-1 overall for the season.

Paige 'Peeps' Johnson, Melania Luostari and Gabbi Saari helped put the game away, as each of the trio finished with a pair of RBIs against Rock Ridge. Superior's win snaps Rock Ridge's five-game winning streak and drops the Wolverines to 5-2 overall.

Carlton-Wrenshall senior Abby Mitchell's 13-strikeout performance wasn't quite enough on the road against Barnum on Thursday evening.

Mitchell allowed just three hits and four walks in six and two-thirds innings of work, but the Bombers put together a four-run bottom of the seventh that included a single, two walks and a pair of errors that erased the Raptors' three-run lead and culminated in a walk-off win.

With the loss, Carlton-Wrenshall slips to 3-2 overall for the season.

South Ridge put on a show for the Panthers faithful in a double-digit win against Cromwell-Wright.

The Panthers had eight of their nine starters record at least one hit and seven of them finished with two or more. South Ridge amassed a staggering 19 hits in 39 total at bats, which yielded 11 RBIs in the offensive display against Cromwell-Wright.

South Ridge freshman Maya Vanderscheuren pitched all seven innings and tallied 10 strikeouts while walking six and surrendering eight runs in the victory. South Ridge improves to 3-0 overall with the win.

Kate Porter and Autumn Cooper both scored and assisted the other as the Spartans picked up their third win of the season on Thursday at NBC Spartan Sports Complex.