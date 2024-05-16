Prep report: Denfeld's Nolan Harju comes through against Cloquet

May 15—CLOQUET — Duluth Denfeld's Nolan Harju went 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored in a 13-2 victory over Cloquet Wednesday at Ed Mettner Field.

The top of the Hunters' order was particularly effective with Harju, Ben Senich and Vinny Udd combining to go 8-for-9 with two RBIs, six runs scored and five walks. In addition, Brett Lapcinski had a hit and four RBIs.

Udd, a freshman, also allowed two hits and one run over 3 1/3 innings and struck out four in the five-inning win for Denfeld. Harju was helpful at short, making a catch on a line drive headed toward center field. Instead of runners on the corners for Udd with no outs, Harju stopped the Lumberjack rally before it started. Udd then struck out the next two batters to end the inning.

Luca Gentilini was 2-for-3 for Cloquet, while Grady Knutson and Wyatt Pretean each had an RBI.

Duluth Marshall's Carter Boos roped a line-drive double into center field in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring Mason Park and giving the Hilltoppers a walk-off victory.

Max Berrisford allowed three hits and two runs over six innings, but it was Boos who got the win. Boos allowed one hit and struck out two in the top of the seventh inning.

Six days after holding Duluth East in check, Brayden Lundeen allowed five hits and two runs over 5 2/3 innings for Hermantown. River Freeman allowed two hits and one run in relief of Lundeen.

Freeman and Jimmy Bartsch both recorded RBIs for the Hawks.

South Ridge needed only five hits to score 13 runs in the blowout win over the Agates.

Parker Morse had two RBIs, while five other Panthers recorded one.

Two Harbors led 2-1 headed to the bottom of the third, but South Ridge exploded for 12 runs and ended the game in five innings. The Agates recorded six errors in the game, including four in the third inning.

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin senior Caiden Carpenter and Drake Klakoski shot matching 81s Wednesday at the Quarry at Giant's Ridge, but it was Carpenter who brought home the Iron Range Conference individual title.

It was the Wolverines, however, who won the team title with a score of 341, one stroke better than GNK. International Falls finished 10 strokes back in third and Two Harbors finished fourth with a team score of 354.

Deer River's Kyle Gotchie finished third with an 82 and Louis Champlin won a tiebreaker over Ely/Northeast Range's Thomas Homer to take fourth with an 83. Conner Swan grabbed the final all-conference spot with an 84, good enough for sixth place.

The Wolverines won the girls' team title with a total score of 369, 27 strokes better than the second-place team from Ely/Northeast Range.

International Falls senior Kelby Anderson won the individual title with a score of 80, six strokes better than Allie Lamppa of Mesabi East.

Senior Mylee Young and freshman Madison Fingeroos were the top Wolverine individuals, with matching 91s. They were joined on the all-conference team by Emma Berg who shot a 92 and Erin Hughes who finished with a 95.

Esko's boys and girls track and field teams both earned Polar League Conference championships on Wednesday afternoon at Halsted Field in Two Harbors.

Esko's girls earned their title by scoring 176.5 points as a team, more than 70 points clear of Two Harbors, the eventual runner-up program, which finished with 104 points overall. Moose Lake/Willow River earned third place, as the Rebels scored 79 points.

On the boys' side, Esko scored 168 points to claim the conference title. Moose Lake/Willow River earned runner-up honors with its 112 points, while Barnum finished third by scoring 90 points as a team.

Esko's dominance was largely because of its litany of winners. The girls featured a staggering six first-place individuals or relay teams, while Esko's boys tallied four atop the Polar League Conference podium on Wednesday afternoon.

Senior Koi Perich earned a pair of individual titles, as he leaped to a first-place finish of 21 feet, 3 inches in the long jump and sprinted to a gold finish in the 200-meter dash in 22.84.

Senior Kyra Johnson took top honors in the girls' high jump, as she was the only competitor who cleared the 4-foot, 10-inch threshold. Aleah Lindgren's height of 7 feet, 6 inches earned her the top spot in the girls' pole vault.

Esko junior Kaitlyn McConnell won the 100-meter dash in 13.14 while her teammate, Gwendolyn Lilly, took top honors in the 100-meter hurdles with her time of 17.32. Reese Kuklinski finished first in the shot put with her throw of 35 feet, 6.25 inches.

Spencer Hipp capped off Esko's individual brilliance, as he won the 400-meter dash in 52.13. Esko's team of Dalton Spindler, Ryan Sturm, Hipp and Perich won the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:30.50.

The girls also took care of business in a relay, as Esko's team of Whitney Hanson, Kuklinski, Lilly and McConnell finished first in the 4x100 with a time of 52.16.

Other local results

Moose Lake/Willow River senior Kaden Robbins finished first in the 100-meter dash in 11.37, while Barnum's Spencer Strohm won the 110-meter hurdles with his PR of 15.90.

Two Harbors junior Trinity Giddings posted a time of 59.66 in the 400-meter run, which secured her place atop the podium. Cromwell-Wright's Emaleigh Olesiak won the 1,600-meter run in 5:19.25. Silver Bay's Andrew Wehrman claimed top honors in the 300-meter hurdles with his time of 42.89.

Carlton-Wrenshall won both of the 4x800-meter relays. The girls' team of Sara Cid, Isabel Riley, Ruth Sandstrom and Brielle Simula raced to a 10:23.16 finish. The boys' squad included Andrew Olesen, Jack Riley, Dylan Manning and David Tuttle, who posted a time of 8:43.69.

A Duluth East team that endured an 11-game losing streak from mid-April through the first week of May is now red-hot, as the Greyhounds have won three of their last four contests.

Duluth East knocked off Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin late last week before thrashing Moose Lake/Willow River on Monday, May 13. The Greyhounds continued their hot streak with a 5-2 victory against Hermantown on Wednesday.

The success began on the mound, as Duluth East's Jossie Filiatrault allowed just two earned runs on six hits and one walk. She also struck out a pair in the complete-game effort against the Hawks.

Her teammate, Amy Ricketts, did the heavy lifting offensively. Ricketts went 2-for-4 at the plate and drove in a pair of runs that proved to be the difference for the Greyhounds. Duluth East improved to 4-14 overall with the win.

Silver Bay weathered a maritime-like storm in the early innings against Moose Lake/Willow River on Wednesday afternoon.

Although Silver Bay led by a pair after the first inning, 3-1, Moose Lake/Willow River scored five runs in the top of the second to take a commanding three-run lead, 6-3, going to the bottom of the frame.

The Mariners responded with three runs of their own when Berkley Hoff singled to center field, which racked up two RBIs and tied the game, 6-6, heading to the third frame.

Silver Bay added a pair of runs in the fourth and another in the fifth to secure the win. Madison Ollman earned the win in the circle, as she struck out four and allowed five earned runs across seven innings of work.

With the win, Silver Bay improved to 14-3 overall while Moose Lake/Willow River slipped to 8-10 for the season.

Rock Ridge's Taylor Morley allowed just one earned run on four hits and zero walks across seven innings of work against Chisago Lakes. The ace also struck out nine in her lights-out effort.

Chance Colbert set the tone offensively, as she went 1-for-3 at the plate and tallied two RBIs in addition to scoring a run herself. Morley also served as a two-way threat, as she tallied a hit in her lone plate appearance and drove in a run to help seal the win.

Rock Ridge has now won 11 consecutive contests and is 16-2 overall.

Carlton/Wrenshall's Abby Mitchell continues to be one of the most dominant pitchers in the Northland.

The senior ace recorded a no-hitter against South Ridge on Wednesday evening, as she struck out 19 opposing batters, walked just three and allowed one earned run in her seven innings of work in the circle.

Mitchell and the Raptors improved to 10-7 overall with the win and have won three of their last four.