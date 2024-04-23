Prep report: Denfeld tops Superior for first time since 2013

Apr. 22—Duluth Denfeld junior Nolan Harju had a pair of hits and two RBIs to lead the Hunters to an 8-5 Lake Superior Conference baseball win over Superior on Monday, April 22.

Lukas Dillon allowed five hits and four runs over five innings in the win — the first for the Hunters over Superior since 2013 — while striking out seven.

Freshman Vinny Udd hit a triple and drove in a run for Denfeld, while also striking out three in relief of Dillon. Ben Senich joined Harju and Udd with two hits on the day for the Hunters.

Calvin Anderson and Hudson Helenius each had two RBIs for Superior.

Owen Marsolek and Max Berrisford combined to allow the Gobblers only two hits in a shutout road win on Monday.

Marsolek struck out 11 in six innings in the pitchers' duel, walking two, hitting a batter and allowing one hit, while Berrisford called just one hit en route to the save.

Oden Brunette-Johnson singled in the game's first run in the fourth inning, then scored the second one in the top of the seventh on a passed ball. The batter, Carter Boos, drove in Marshall's third run with a single.

Finn Furcht went 3-for-3 with three RBIs as Esko (5-0) won in Aurora on Monday.

The visitors nursed a 1-0 lead into the sixth inning, when Trenton Ondrus hit a sacrifice fly. Esko added three more runs in the seventh inning on a Sam Haugen RBI double and a two-run single by Furcht.

Dylan Marciulionis allowed just one hit in six innings, striking out seven and walking two. Haugen finished it off with a scoreless seventh.

Wyatt Mineheine dominated the Agates, striking out 12 in a complete-game one-hitter.

Northwood/Solon Springs' Gunnar Golembiewski's double in the bottom of the sixth gave the Green Eagles the lead and the win Monday.

Alex Alivensky had a hit and three RBIs while Abe Ahlberg was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Dylan Taggart allowed two hits and struck out five over three innings for NSS.

South Ridge's Christian Pretasky's two-run walk-off home run was the difference against Cloquet Monday.

Pretasky also had a double and allowed five hits and three runs over 4 1/3 innings while striking out six.

Luca Gentilini had two hits and an RBI for Cloquet and Jack Battaglia scored twice.

Hayden Danelski drove in six runs and the Rebels collected 18 hits in the romp over Pine City Monday.

P.J. Frisch had four RBIs and four other Moose Lake/Willow River players had two RBIs.

Dragons pitchers had trouble with control, issuing 11 walks on the day.

Northwestern's Kamden Kroll, Bo Teal and Tysen Teal all drove in runs in a win over Barron Monday.

Aiden Hall allowed one hit and struck out three and Bryer Burkhart two hits and struck out two in relief.

Andrew Staples' grand slam broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning on Monday in Iron Junction.

The Tigers added four more in the sixth inning before MI-B came back late.

Noah Asuma had a pair of hits, while Isaiah Asuma struck out 10, allowing four runs on six hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Junior Anna Rains and sophomore Sarah Stauber each recorded a hat trick in the Hilltoppers' convincing win at Rocori Monday in Cold Spring, Minnesota.

Nina Thorson had a pair of goals for Marshall and Margaret Simone's impressive behind-the-back goal in the final minute made her one of five Hilltoppers to tally one goal.

Rock Ridge's Chance Colbert and Anna Westby each had three RBIs in the five-inning win for the Wolverines.

Emma Lamppa added a pair of hits and two RBIs for Rock Ridge while Taylor Morley allowed two hits and struck out four over two innings.

Ellie Peterson threw a no-hitter against Barron Monday, striking out 14 over seven innings in the shutout victory.

Peterson was also 2-for-3 at the plate with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored.

Jalynn Tuura also had a pair of RBIs for the Tigers.

Esko's Brooklyn McKibbon was 3-for-3 with three RBIs in a five-inning win over Grand Rapids.

Kaelyn Foxx allowed six hits and three runs over five innings and struck out six.

Adrienne Venditto had three hits and a run scored for the Thunderhawks.

Cloquet's Blythe Proulx hit two home runs — her second multi-home run game through four games — and four RBIs in the Lumberjacks' win Monday.

Pitcher Allie Jones added her own home run as Cloquet rallied from three down in the top of the seventh with five runs.

Jones allowed 10 hits and six runs over seven innings and struck out five.

Sandra Ribich had a home run for the Rebels and drove in three runs.

Emma Shelton tossed a no-hitter for the Rails in Monday's home win.

Duluth Denfeld's Jackson Chederquist rallied from a set down to win 1-6, 6-1, 6-1, but the Hunters only found one other win in their loss to Aitkin.

The doubles team of Sam Eklund and Nolan Freitag also came back from a set down to top Luke Burchett and Tucker Priem 6-7, 6-4, 10-8 for Denfeld's other match win.

