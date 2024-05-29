Prep report: Denfeld, Proctor get playoffs off to solid start

May 28—Duluth Denfeld got its postseason campaign off to a strong start on Tuesday, getting seven strong innings on the mound from freshman ace Vinny Udd in a 6-2 Section 7AA first-round win over Chisago Lakes at Wade Stadium on Tuesday.

Udd allowed two runs on 10 hits in a complete game, striking out two but walking just one in 89 pitches.

Nolan Harju had a pair of hits for the Hunters, while Tyler Stuart had an RBI single and a sacrifice fly in the win.

Denfeld was outhit 10-7 but took advantage of eight Chisago Lakes walks, three to Udd alone, and scored in all but one of its six at-bats.

A two-run double from Charlie Marchand as part of a four-run third inning got the Hawks going in their 7AAA opener from Egerdahl Field in Proctor.

Hermantown, seeded second, got two hits from Brayden Lundeen and Jacob Evanson. That was more than enough offense for starter River Freeman, who struck out nine and scattered five hits in six innings of work, allowing two runs (one earned).

Brody Dushkin had a pair of hits for Cloquet.

Hermantown and Denfeld will meet Thursday morning (10 a.m.) in Proctor for a section quarterfinal.

One run was enough on Tuesday for Rock Ridge to advance from a 7AAA first-rounder in Eveleth.

That run came in on an error on Tyler Reid's infielder grounder in the fourth, bringing in Cal Scott.

Otherwise, it was a pitchers' duel, with Rock Ridge's Will Kemp (4 1/3 innings) and Tate Uhan (2 2/3 innings) combining on a three-hit shutout, while Hibbing starter Luke Nelson took a hard-luck loss despite allowing one unearned run on three hits in five innings.

Gavin Lamphere had two of Hibbing's three hits, while five Wolverines had one hit apiece.

Grand Rapids opened its section title defense with a comfortable home win.

The top-seeded Thunderhawks got six solid innings from pitcher Easton Sjostrand, who allowed one run on two hits and struck out nine. Jake Garski had a pair of hits and a pair of RBIs for Rapids, which will host Rock Ridge in the next round on Thursday.

Duluth Marshall cracked double digits while doing double duty to open the Section 7AA baseball tournament at Wade Stadium, routing Milaca/Faith Christian 10-0 in the morning and Moose Lake/Willow River 12-3 at night.

Owen Marsolek was 3-for-4, including two triples, with four RBIs for the Hilltoppers against the Rebels, while Carter Boos had two hits and drove in three runs.

Max Berrisford fanned 10 Rebels, allowing three unearned runs on five hits.

In the morning game, the top-seeded 'Toppers got a five-inning five-hit shutout from Tanner Carlson. Boos and Marsolek had three hits apiece.

Moose Lake/Willow River made it into the main bracket by routing Aitkin 16-7 and will face Mesabi East in an elimination game on Thursday afternoon at the Wade.

Esko's state championship defense got off to an unblemished start, as the hosts dumped Two Harbors 12-0 and Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 13-0 in two home playoff games on Tuesday.

Jackson Peterson (three innings) and Connor Pearce (two innings) combined on a no-hitter for Esko, who took advantage of five Agates errors.

Against GNK, Esko scored nine times in the third inning.

Finn Furcht and Bobby Thornton finished with a pair of hits for the game, while pitcher Dylan Marciulionis and Leo Luense combined on a two-hit shutout over five innings.

Esko will meet Proctor on Thursday morning in one quarterfinal, while Marshall will face Mora, a 2-0 winner in a mild upset over host Mesabi East, in another winner's bracket game.

Sam Pretasky drove in Blake Olson to break a scoreless tie and send South Ridge into the Section quarterfinal Tuesday in Culver.

Olson allowed one hit and struck out three over six innings, but it was Christian Pretasky who got the win by striking out the side in the top of the seventh.

Sam Pretasky was 2-for-3 and had the game's lone RBI.

Cherry's Noah Asuma allowed five hits and one run over six innings and struck out nine in the Tigers' win.

Carson Brown was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and Noah Sundquist had a double and two RBIs for Cherry.

The Spartans couldn't keep the Old Abes off the basepaths on Tuesday in Eau Claire, resulting in their elimination from the Division 1 regional tournament.

Eau Claire scored in all four of its at-bats, including a seven-run third.

Superior had four hits for the game, with four players collecting one apiece.

Pitcher Jared Schultz had the opposition under control on Tuesday for the Green Eagles, allowing just three singles in 6 1/3 innings.

He also had a big hand in the offensive with a double and a single, as the Green Eagles needed only three hits thanks to six walks and four Birchwood/Winter errors.

N/SS will face Shell Lake in a regional final on Wednesday at home.

Top-seeded Elk River spoiled a chance for Duluth East to win a Section 7AA boys tennis team championship on its home courts Tuesday, defeating the Greyhounds 5-2 at the Longview courts in Duluth in the section semifinals.

East got both its wins in the singles, as Thomas Gunderson was a 6-2, 6-3 winner at No. 2 and Ewen Moe prevailed 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3, but Elk River won four its five points in straight sets.

Elk River went on to defeat Blaine 5-1 for the second championship.

The state tournament begins June 4 in Minneapolis. Gunderson and Karl Kimber earned a spot in the doubles yield for East with a three-set semifinal win over an Elk River duo at the individuals meet in Elk River on Thursday.

Rock Ridge will represent the Northland in the Class A team competition, while individuals who made it out of Section 7A include Ethan Lavan of Cloquet (a 6-0, 6-0 winner in the final) and Payton Marks of the Wolverines in singles and both Jack Gabardi/Cooper Hendrickson and Keaton Patrick/Isaiah Hildenbrand of Hibbing in doubles.

Superior suffered a harsh defeat to end its girls soccer season in WIAA Regional play on Tuesday.

The Spartans finish 2024 with a 7-7-1 mark.