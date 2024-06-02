Prep report: Denfeld baseball advances to section final

Jun. 1—Third-seeded Duluth Denfeld claimed the first spot in the Section 7AAA baseball championship game after upsetting the top seed and three-time defending section champion Grand Rapids in a semifinal on Saturday in Grand Rapids.

In an elite pitching matchup between the Hunters' Vinny Udd and the Thunderhawks' Easton Sjostrand, Udd blinked first as Grand Rapids led 2-1 through five innings but the Hunters came back.

A walk, a single and a sacrifice set up John Scott for a game-tying sacrifice fly in the sixth inning.

Denfeld started the seventh off with a pair of singles and, with one out, Udd's base hit drove in the go-ahead run. The Hunters then got an insurance run on a botched pick-off throw.

Udd worked around a leadoff single in the seventh to finish his complete game and put the Hunters one win from their first state tournament since 2019 (and their second in 69 years). Udd allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits, striking out six and walking two.

Tyler Stuart and Brett Lapcinski had two hits apiece for Denfeld.

For Rapids, Kyler Miller had a solo home run and went 3-for-3. Sjostrand allowed four runs (three earned) on nine hits, struck out nine and walked three.

Denfeld awaits one of three possible opponents in the 7AAA championship game scheduled for Wednesday at Chisago Lakes High School in Lindstrom.

Rapids drops into an elimination game on Tuesday against the winner of Hermantown and Chisago Lakes.

Hermantown defeated Hibbing 2-1 in an elimination game at Wade Stadium on Saturday behind a two-hitter from pitcher River Freeman.

Tate Swanson tied it for the Bluejackets with an RBI triple in the third inning, but Hermantown regained the lead in the fourth, as Charlie Marchard's lead-off double positioned him to score on a one-out single by Jacob Evanson.

Cam Lukovsky had a pair of hits for Hermantown.

In the other elimination game, in Eveleth, Jack Bjelland cleared the bases with a two-out double in the top of the eighth inning as Chisago Lakes eliminated Rock Ridge 6-3.

The Wolverines scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie it up, but stranded two runners on base with a chance to walk it off in the seventh, and couldn't build a rally on a leadoff single in the eighth.

Will Kemp was 2-for-3 for Rock Ridge.

Hermantown and Chisago Lakes will play at Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, with the winner facing Rapids immediately after for a chance to play Denfeld the following day.

Duluth East's Section 7AAA tournament trail reached a dead end on Saturday after Blaine pushed two runs across in the eighth inning for a 4-2 win over the Greyhounds in an elimination game in Forest Lake.

East rallied from a run down twice, on a Cade Fladmark bases-loaded walk in the third inning and a Jack Teachworth RBI groundout in the sixth. However, Blaine got an RBI single from Myles Clark and a Matt Plankers sacrifice fly.

Tim Hudoba had a pair of hits for East.

Solon Springs/Northwood collected 13 points from the Wisconsin Division 3 boys track and field meet, capping the event on Saturday, June 1 in a tie for 17th place.

The best finish of the day came from junior Cade Lisson, who ran a strong 48.99-second lap to finish in second place. Lisson, who finished eighth in this event last year, was the only runner to finish anywhere near state champion Alex Wierzba of Rosholt, who won in 48.33. No one else in the field, which included only one senior among the nine competitors, broke the 50-second mark.

SS/N junior Isaac Dickenson made up ground in the second half of the race to earn a sixth-place finish in the Division 3 1,600 meters. As it was in the 3,200, Iola-Scandanavia's Charlie Vater was a clear winner, but Dickenson moved up from eighth at the halfway point to finish in 4:26.65.

The Taggart brothers made their mark in the 800, with senior Dylan notching two points for his team with a seventh-place finish in 1:57.24. Freshman Jacob won his heat and was less than three seconds behind and just out of the scoring places in ninth with a 1:59.89.

The only other Douglas County athlete to compete at state on Saturday was Northwestern pole vaulter Lillian Hoeffling, who cleared the opening height of 10 feet but no better to finish in a tie for 13th.