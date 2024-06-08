Prep report: Cloquet, Proctor athletes reach Class AA finals

Jun. 7—Four local entries, two from Cloquet and two from Proctor, will have a chance to place in Class AA events on the track at this weekend's MSHSL state track and field championships.

Class AA competitors had their preliminaries on Friday at St. Michael-Albertville High School with finals to begin on Saturday morning.

Andrew Shepherd of Cloquet ran a personal-best one minute, 58.43 seconds to earn a spot in the 800-meter run in the sixth qualifying position. Duluth Denfeld's Luke Rosholt ended up being the first man out after a preliminary time of 1:59.15. The top two competitors in each heat advanced, followed by the five next-best times, leaving the Hunters senior out by .28 seconds.

A close call worked in favor of Cloquet freshman Makenzie Lynch, who ran a 47.09 and grabbed the last spot in Saturday's 300-meter hurdles final by three-hundredths of a second.

Proctor senior Cameron Pease earned a spot in the boys 300 hurdles final on placement, as his 40.14 was good for a second-place finish.

Pease, along with Laykn Lyons, Gavin Tabbert and Zak McPhee, was also part of a Rails 4x400-meter relay team that ran a 3:27.85 to qualify for that final in sixth place.

One athlete whose job is done at the state meet and who turned some heads doing it is Grand Rapids sophomore Ginger Pogorelc.

Pogorelc, who cleared 5-foot-1 in the Section 7AA meet and whose listed personal best was just 5-2, leaped to 5-5 in the high jump competition on Friday, ending up in third after a tiebreaker (fewest misses) and just one inch short of state champion Grace Gunderson of Detroit Lakes.

Some field events took place Friday, while others go off on Saturday.

Cloquet discus thrower Ava Luiten, a sophomore, put a point on the board when her 110-foot fling was good for ninth place, while Hibbing senior Aiden Shepherd also record a single point for finishing ninth in the shot put.

Duluth Denfeld seventh-grader Zeija Moore ran a solid 12.50 in the 100 and 26.54 in the 200 but finished outside the qualifying places in both events.