Prep report: Cloquet boys, Hibbing girls take Lake Superior Conference titles

May 14—CLOQUET — The Cloquet boys and Hibbing girls emerged as Lake Superior Conference champions Tuesday at the Lake Superior Conference track and field meet held at Members Cooperative Credit Union Stadium.

The Lumberjacks finished with a team score of 152.5 points, beating second-place finisher Proctor with 135, and third-place Grand Rapids with 109.

With a team score of 155.5, the Bluejacket girls narrowly defeated Cloquet with a score of 142.5. Proctor (121.5) and Grand Rapids (95.5) finished third and fourth, respectively.

The Cloquet boys snagged a pair of top finishes in the 800 and 1,600, with Andrew Shepherd setting a new personal best with a time of 2 minutes, 1.09 seconds in the 800. He was one of two Cloquet runners in the top three, along with Calvin Snesrud with a third-place time of 2:06.55.

Teammate Ian Berube paced the 1,600 with a time of 4:49.10, followed closely by Cooper Lucarelli of Hermantown (4:50.13) and fellow Lumberjack Evan Rothamel in third (4:54.53).

Cloquet Senior Elijah Aultman claimed first in the triple jump with a leap of 39-07.75, while teammate Mason Sundquist turned in a pair of runner-up finishes in the shot put and discus events with throws of 48 feet, 3 inches and 154 feet, 7 inches, respectively.

Proctor's Laykn Lyons and Gavin Tabbert occupied the top two spots in the 100 and 200 events with times of 11.52 and 11.56, respectively, in the 100, followed by marks of 23.01 and 23.08 in the 200.

On the girls' side, Hibbing's Tara Hertling and Mileena Sullivan combined for three first-place finishes in the long-distance events. Hertling paced the 800 with a time of 2:20.02, beating out Carlie Blevins (2:21.57) of Proctor and Bluejacket teammates Jocelyn Strukel (2:25.08) and Jorie Anderson (2:26.97).

Sullivan won both the 1,600 (5:16.01) and 3,200 (11:35.11) for Hibbing, while teammate Strukel finished second in the 3,200 with a time of 11:38.21.

Hibbing's 4x400 relay team of Hertling, Anderson, Brynn Babich and Hannah Farnsworth also took first place with a time of 4:11.88.

Duluth Denfeld seventh grader Zeija Moore was the winner of both the 100 and 200 events. Moore completed the 100 in 13.08 seconds and the 200 in 27.17. The Hunters finished sixth as a team.

Duluth Denfeld junior John Scott took advantage of an ill-timed wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh to score and grab a win over Proctor Tuesday at Wade Stadium.

The Hunters took a 1-0 lead when freshman Vinny Udd drove in Nolan Harju in the bottom of the first. The lead would hold until the top of the seventh inning when Tyler Berglund hit a two-RBI double to give Proctor its first lead.

Brett Lapcinski tied the game on a single that drove in Brady McGinn, setting the stage for Scott's game-winning run.

Harju allowed five hits and two runs over seven innings and struck out four.

Proctor junior Nick Terhaar allowed three hits and one run over six innings and had nine strikeouts.

Silver Bay junior Jacob Carpenter allowed just four hits and one run over seven innings and struck out 10 batters in the Mariners' win.

Senior Jake Stadler continued his hot hitting, going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Through 14 games, Stadler is batting .432 with two home runs for the 12-2 Mariners.

Barnum's Brayden Carlson allowed 10 hits and five earned runs over 5 2/3 innings and struck out six in the loss. Orrin Rosenau had the lone RBI for the Bombers.

Moose Lake/Willow River's Layne Radzak went 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored in the win over McGregor.

Reese Bode added a double and two more RBIs for the Rebels and P.J. Frisch allowed just one hit and struck out five over five innings.

Wyatt Preteau went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs in the Lumberjacks' offensive explosion Tuesday in Two Harbors.

Luca Gentilini, Niko Gentilini and Bo Harriman all joined Preteau with two RBIs.

Niko Gentilini, Hudson Snesrud and Thomas Schlenvogt combined to allow just two hits and one run for Cloquet.

Jackson McDonald had the RBI for the Agates.

Duluth Marshall's Owen Hayden went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Owen Marsolek had a triple and two RBIs in the Hilltoppers' win Tuesday at Wade Stadium.

Marsolek was also sharp on the mound, allowing six hits and three runs over 6 2/3 innings while striking out 10.

Kyler Miller had a pair of hits, including a triple and an RBI for Grand Rapids.

Rock Ridge's Joe Aho had a two-RBI single in the top of the 10th inning that gave the Wolverines the cushion they needed against International Falls.

Tate Uhan picked up the win, allowing one hit over three innings and striking out five.

Owen Hallin finished the day 4-for-6 for Rock Ridge with an RBI and Uhan added two hits and drove in one.

The Duluth Wolfpack jumped out to an 8-3 lead at halftime and survived a second-half comeback attempt by the Hilltoppers.

Freshman Ella Hron paced the Hilltoppers with three goals, sophomore Sarah Stauber had two and junior goalie Anna Hron made 23 saves

Grand Rapids Addison Linder went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs scored in the blowout win for the Thunderhawks.

Emma Moran added three RBIs, while Rose Ruzynski and Abby Skelly each had two.

Ruzynski allowed three hits and five runs over five innings and struck out six.

Proctor's Brooklynne Patterson allowed six hits and one run while striking out six to outduel Cloquet's Allie Jones.

Jones allowed five hits and didn't allow an earned run, but two Lumberjack errors cost the team.

Carly Johnson had a double and an RBI for Cloquet.

Grace Abbott had two hits for Proctor.

Hibbing's Aune Boben allowed six hits and two runs while striking out 11 in the win over Hermantown.

While her performance in the circle was plenty, Boben added a home run and three runs scored at the plate in the Bluejackets' win.

Grace McDowell added two doubles and four RBIs to Hibbing's offensive output and Emma McDowell had three hits and two RBIs.

Mikayla Sweeney had a two-RBI double to lead the Hawks.

Kaelyn Foxx allowed just one earned run and struck out six, but four errors cost Esko in the loss to the Titans.

Foxx picked up an RBI on a sacrifice bunt, but she couldn't match Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin's Ava Johnson. Johnson allowed four hits and struck out five in the circle. She also hit a solo home run, Foxx's only earned run of the day.

Moose Lake/Willow River's Mackenzie Hoffman allowed six runs on four hits over five innings and struck out nine, but the Rebels couldn't keep pace with Rush City.

Lily Kahara was 2-for-3 at the plate and Megan Hattenberger had an RBI.

Northwood/Solon Springs pitcher Lily Borst allowed two hits and struck out 13 in the win.

NSS (15-3) will conclude the regular season by hosting Shell Lake Thursday.

Barnum pitcher Alizondra Collelo allowed five hits and three runs over seven innings and struck out three in the Bombers' win over Silver Bay.

The Mariners took a 3-1 lead into the fifth inning, but Barnum scored three in the bottom half of the inning to get the win.

Danika Olson was 2-for-3 with a run scored and Samantha Krueger had a hit and an RBI.

Katie Carpenter had a double and an RBI for Silver Bay.

Northwestern's Ellie Peterson allowed just one hit and struck out eight in Northwestern's win over Ashland in the first game of their doubleheader.

Emma Wennersten was 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs.

Peterson allowed three hits and five runs in three innings in the second game, but the offense really showed up.

Wennersten had two more doubles and three RBIs while Maria Witta had two hits and four RBIs.

Duluth East's Karl Kimber, Thomas Gunderson and Ewen Moe all won their singles matches in straight sets in the Greyhounds' dominating win over Chisago Lakes.

The trio of East players surrendered just seven total games over three matches to the Wildcats.

No. 4 singles, the Greyhounds' David Baumgarten needed an extra set to fend off Chisago Lakes' Nicholas Hansen as did the No. 3 doubles team of Hans Humphreys and Cullen Burns.

Baseball

Duluth Denfeld 3, Proctor 2

Silver Bay 8, Barnum 1

Moose Lake/Willow River 10, McGregor 0 (F/5)

Cloquet 19, Two Harbors 1 (F/5)

Duluth Marshall 8, Grand Rapids 4

Cherry 7, Deer River 4

Rock Ridge 9, International Falls 6 (F/10)

Ashland 10, Northwestern 6

Girls lacrosse

Duluth Wolfpack 12, Duluth Marshall 8

Softball

Grand Rapids 21, Duluth Marshall 5 (F/5)

Proctor 2, Cloquet 1

Hibbing 9, Hermantown 2

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 5, Esko 2

Rush City 6, Moose Lake/Willow River 3

Northwood/Solon Springs 7, Cornell/Lake Holcombe 0

Northwestern 12, Ashland 2 (F/5)

Northwestern 21, Ashland 6 (F/5)

Boys tennis

Duluth East 6, Chisago Lakes 1

This story's subheadline originally misstated the results of the Denfeld-Proctor baseball game. It was updated at 7:54 a.m. May 15 with the proper results. The News Tribune regrets the error.