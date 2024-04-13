Prep report: Cloquet baseball keeps pressure on Denfeld

Apr. 12—Cloquet scored in five of its first six at-bats to get past Duluth Denfeld 9-4 and win its first game this season in Lake Superior Conference baseball played on Friday, April 12 at Wade Stadium in Duluth.

As part of the steady offensive pressure, the Lumberjacks got hits from eight different players, with two apiece from Hudson Snesrud, Nico Gentilini, Evan Syverson and Wyatt Preteau.

Drew Angell had a solid outing on the mound for Cloquet, allowing two runs on five hits in six innings. He struck out two and walked two.

Denfeld, which didn't get on the board until scoring twice in the bottom of the fifth inning, got hits from six different players, including a double from Nolan Harju and Brady McGinn. Harju took the loss for the Hunters.

Calvin Anderson's RBI single in the bottom of the sixth broke a 3-3 tie and helped the Spartans net their second win of the season.

The play completed a three-run rally with two outs for the hosts on Friday, April 12 at NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Cam LaPorte reached on an error, then scored on a double from Andrew Melgeorge to tie the game at three. Anderson then drove in Melgeorge with the go-ahead run. Mason Larson earned the win in relief, throwing two scoreless innings.

Offense was at a premium for both side, with both teams recording four hits. Lucas Androski had two of Superior's, while Tate Uhan had two for Rock Ridge.

Esko voyaged down to within 20 miles of the Minnesota-Iowa border and picked up a win on Friday, April 12 in Fairmont, Minnesota.

The defending state champions pulled ahead for good in the top of the third when Isaak Sertich doubled in two runs, then came home on a Finn Furcht single to make it 4-2. Fairmont closed to within a run when Sam Haugen delivered a key two-out single with the bases loaded to bring in two runs after a run had come in on a wild pitch two pitches before.

Haugen, Bryce Hipp and Bobby Thornton had two hits apiece. Dylan Marciulionis got the win, allowing three runs on six hits in five innings with five strikeouts and two walks. Esko remains down south with a game at Luverne on Saturday.

Northwestern cruised to victory behind an 11-hit attack and six runs on three hits in the fifth inning.

Boden Teal had two hits and four stolen bases, while pitcher Tyler Nelson had a pair of hits and drove in three runs. On the mound, Nelson allowed two runs on four hits in five innings, striking out seven and walking four.

P.J. Frisch was 4-for-4 with four RBIs in the Rebels' rout in Moose Lake on Friday night, April 12. MLWR racked up 15 hits, with Reese Bode adding three and six others collecting two.

Four Rebels pitchers, including Bode and Frisch, combined to hold the Raptors to no runs on two hits.

The Panthers got the upper hand on Friday in Iron Junction in a potential Section 7A tournament preview behind 10 strikeouts from hurler Christian Pretasky.

Pretasky allowed two runs on five hits in five and helped his own cause with a double and a solo homer.

Noah Asuma went 2-for-4 with a double for the Tigers.

Eli Gilbertson was 3-for-4 but his Barnum team was edged by Braham in the latest battle of northern Minnesota schools which start with B, end with M and are named the Bombers.

Owen Petersen took the loss for the Barnum Bombers, allowing six runs on four hits in 3 1/3 innings.

The Spartans came out on top in a wild one on Friday, April 12, in Menomonie, pulling ahead on Avery Visger's homer in the top of the eighth inning.

There was at least one run in each of the first 11 half-innings of the game, but the break was only temporary before Menomonie scored three times in the bottom of the seventh to send it to extra innings.

When the dust settled, Paige 'Peeps' Johnson homered twice and finished with four RBIs. Gabby Saari was 4-fo-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and scored twice, Visger was 3-for-5 and four other Spartans had at least two hits.

Esko experienced both sides of the proverbial coin on Friday, April 12, opening with a rout of Marshall.

Hannah Swanson and Kaelyn Foxx posted two hits apiece. Foxx combined with Keira Leach to allow one unearned run on one hit in four innings.

The Hawks scored six times in the fifth inning to snap Esko back to reality on Friday, as Baylee Edwards was 3-for-4 with four RBIs.

Norah Gunderson added three hits and Bryden Giesen two, while Lindsey Ewer dominated in the circle, allowing no runs on two hits in five innings, striking out nine.

Shaelynn Waldren drove in three runs for the Panthers, who featured a 14-hit attack. Naomi Brewer finished with three hits, while four others posted two.

Maya Vanderscheuren allowed three runs on eight hits in a complete game for the win.

The Wolverines hung seven runs on the board in the third inning of a big home win on Friday in Eveleth. Their 10 hits come from nine players, with Kylie Marolt going 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Taylor Morley earned the win with three hitless innings before handing the ball to Ayla Lokken.

Raptors pitcher Abby Mitchell allowed only one hit and struck out 24 batters, but the Jaguars took advantage of four Raptors errors.

Mitchell and Bridgette Kent had Carlton/Wrenshall's only hit.

Tori Kaufman was 3-for-3 with three RBIs as the Tigers dominated on the road on Friday, April 12. Three other Northwestern players had two hits, while pitchers Ellie Peterson and Ashlyn Sutherland combined to allow just two hits.