Prep report: Ciardelli leads 'Toppers lacrosse to win

May 4—Freshman Ciri Ciardelli scored six times for Duluth Marshall girls lacrosse in their 10-7 win over Central Wisconsin at NBC Spartan Sports Complex in Superior. Her natural hat trick broke a 7-7 tie in the fourth quarter.

Ella Hron and Nina Thorson also scored a pair for the Hilltoppers, who controlled 16 of 21 draws. Junior goalie Anna Hron made seven saves.

The Wolfpack girls were tough on defense and diverse on offense on Saturday at Ordean Stadium in Duluth.

Ella Brisbois and Grace Karakas scored three goals apiece, but the Wolfpack spread the wealth as eight other players netted at least one goal.

Lily Bruno made three saves in the win.

The Wolfpack have found goals tough to come by this weekend, following up a 12-5 loss to Hill-Murray on Friday with a loss against Rosemount on Saturday at Walt Hunting Stadium-Marv Heikkinen Field in Duluth.

Rosemount scored all six goals in the first quarter to take control of the game.

Gabriel Polacsek scored twice for the Wolfpack, while goalie Connor Kiergaard made nine saves.

The Tigers split a pair of games at a triangular in Altoona, Wisconsin on Saturday.

Ellie Peterson was dealing in the win, striking out 16 batters while allowing three runs on six hits.

The game went extra innings, with Northwestern's Lillie Casper breaking the tie on an RBI single in the eighth. Emma Wennersten had three hits and Ashlyn Sutherland two.

Against Altoona, the Tigers couldn't turn their nine hits into a run. Sutherland had three hits and Peterson two, while Peterson struck out eight, while allowing two runs on six hits.

Brooke Brown's solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning handed Superior a walk-off loss on Saturday, May 4 in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.Melania Luostari hit a three-run homer in the first inning and drove in a fourth run but DC Everest tied the game three times before the walk-off win.

Paige "Peeps" Johnson was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while pitcher Ari Robillard took the loss.

The Bluejackets won two of three games from a Saturday tournament in Becker.

Aune Boben one-hit the host Bulldogs but a one-out walk, stolen base and RBI single in the sixth inning ended up being the game's only run.

Boben had two of Hibbing's four hits.

Boben had a double and triple as the Bluejackets routed DeLaSalle, while Kendal Gustavsson also had two hits.

Against Spring Lake Park, Boben allowed one unearned run on six hits in the extra-inning contest.

After tying 1-1 through seven frames, the teams used the international tiebreaker, and Grace McDowell's RBI groundout brought in Hibbing's run.

The Lumberjacks ended up 1-2 at Becker, scoring in their last six turns at-bat against Spring Lake Park.

Carly Johnson had four hits, while Allie Jones and Blythe Proulx added three apiece in a 22-hit effort.

Cloquet scored four times in its first at-bat against Rocori but that was it for the contest, as the Spartans scored 14 without reply. Johnson went 2-for-3.

Cloquet scored twice in the first inning against Becker, but again was shut down thereafter. Jones had two of Cloquet's four hits.

The Rails took two of three from their weekend invitational.

Against Sauk Rapids-Rice, three players had multi-hit games, with Brooklynne Patterson going 2-for-3 with a double, triple, RBI and scoring three times.

Monticello scored four times in the fifth inning to take control of the game. Grace Abbott had a pair of hits for the Rails.

Emma Shelton (four innings) and Aubrie Bruce (one) combined on the shutout against Maple Lake, with Shelton and Patterson notching two hits apiece.

The Hawks put together 16 hits against Zumbrota-Mazeppa but couldn't get a win in Andover on Saturday.

Lindsey Ewer and Avery Beranek had three-hit games, with Beranek clubbing a homer and a double. Three other players had two hits.

Against Edina, the teams went to extra innings deadlocked at two, only for the Hornets to bust out for seven runs in the top of the ninth inning.

Six Hawks had one hit apiece, with Beranek homering to tie the game in the sixth inning. Mikayla Sweeney had a two-run shot in the bottom of the ninth for Hermantown.

River Freeman pitched a game he'll never forget, no-hitting the Vikings on Saturday at Wade Stadium.

He had eight strikeouts, with the only baserunners to reach coming on two walks and an error.

Hermantown only had three hits of its own, two of them coming from Jacob Evanson.

Tyler Stuart was 2-for-4 and drove in three runs for the Hunters in their win at Wade Stadium on Saturday.

Vinny Udd allowed one run on three hits in 5 2/3 innings for the win, striking out nine.

Bobby Thornton's two-run single in the top of the sixth inning proved decisive on Saturday, May 4 in Hinckley, Minnesota.

Esko benefitted from a combined two-hitter from Finn Furcht (six innings) and Sam Haugen (one inning). Furcht blazed through the Huskies lineup with 13 strikeouts, working around four walks and a hit, while Haugen got the save after allowing one hit and striking out two in a scoreless seventh inning.

Isaak Sertich went 2-for-3 with a double for Esko.

Will Kemp tossed a complete-game two-hitter over six innings as the Wolverines cruised to victory at home.

Seven Wolverines had one hit apiece and Owen Hallin knocked in a pair of runs. Rock Ridge scored six runs in the fifth inning.