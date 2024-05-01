Prep report: CEC boys tennis sweeps in Superior

Apr. 30—Cloquet-Esko-Carlton made a clean sweep of a Lake Superior Conference boys' tennis dual at Superior on Tuesday, April 30 at NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Several of the matches were closer than the 7-0 final score would imply, as No. 2 singles Margo Zegan of CEC needed a tiebeaker to win set one over Dylan Urbaniak, lost set two 6-4, then came back to win the third set and the match, 6-3.

Tommy Radosevich of CEC was also a three-set winner at No. 4, 7-5, 1-6, 6-3, while the No. 1 doubles team of Ethan Doty and Max Sundquist rallied past Aaron Moen and Paolo Pagnucci 4-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Before winning in Superior, the Lumberjacks were also victorious on the courts at Laura MacArthur Elementary in Duluth on Tuesday.

Ethan Lavan of CEC won his first of two 6-0, 6-0 decisions at No. 1 singles on the day, while Doty, Max Sundquist and Devin Cary were also straight-set winners.

Denfeld collected its points in doubles, while Liam Doyle and Mathias MacMillan won at No. 1, while Valtteri Luhtalampi and Matt Eklund at No. 3 outlasted CEC's Chris Stoltzfus and Sam Painter 10-4 in a super-tiebreaker.

MacMillan shifted gears to singles and won at No. 1 to earn one of two Denfeld points. He defeated Colton Bialke 10-6 in a super-tiebreaker.

Denfeld's Jackson Chederquist and Daniel Pueringer went the distance and then some in No. 2 doubles, edging Dane Powell and Gus Maki of the Wolverines 13-11 in a super-tiebreaker.

Rock Ridge won all its matches in straight sets.

Ewen Moe and Thomas Gunderson won their matches, even if the Greyhounds lost the team match against the Cadets.

Moe won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2 singles, while Gunderson cruised 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3.

The Spartans shook off a two-game losing and goalless streak on Tuesday, April 30, taking down the Huskies at NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Kate Porter, Anna Manion and Ana Hirvela scored Superior's goals, with Manion adding an assist, as Superior got back to the .500 mark at 4-4.

The Wolfpack recorded its first shutout of the season and its fifth consecutive victory by rolling past Superior at Ordean Field in Duluth.

Ella Brisbois scored five goals, but several others got in on the act, as Nia Kramer, Bailey Theis and Grace Karakas added two goals apiece.

Lily Bruno stopped all three shots she faced for Duluth (6-1).

After dropping its season opener on the road against Mesabi East, Silver Bay has won nine straight games including a thriller against Cromwell-Wright on Tuesday evening.

Silver Bay and Cromwell-Wright were scoreless through the opening five innings before the Mariners scored the lone run of the game in the bottom of the sixth frame. Katie Carpenter reached base on a fielder's choice, stole both second and third, and then scored on a passed ball. Silver Bay's Berkley Hoff pitched a shutout, allowing six hits and one walk while she struck out nine.

Hibbing's Aune Boben pitched a gem on the road against Duluth East on Tuesday night, guiding the Bluejackets to a fifth consecutive victory.

Boben dealt six innings of shutout softball that included four hits, just a pair of walks and 11 K's in the win. Duluth East's Olivia Linn pitched six innings and surrendered nine earned runs on 11 hits and four walks.

Cloquet's Allie Jones went 3-for-3 at the plate with a double and two RBIs that sparked the Lumberjacks' offense in a convincing home victory against Denfeld.

In addition to her production at the plate, Jones tossed a two-hitter and struck out four in her four innings of work in the circle. Cloquet's offense was hot top to bottom, as Ella Maslowski, Rylie Goranson and Aydann Pollard all went 2-for-3 at the plate. Brooke Proulx added a solo shot over the left field fence as part of her 2-for-2 effort offensively against the Hunters.

Northwestern snapped a two-game losing streak with its win against Spooner on Tuesday night, in large part because of its offensive excellence in the late innings.

After falling behind 2-1 through the opening four innings, Northwestern scored 11 runs in the final three frames including a four-run seventh inning that sealed the victory.

Northwestern's Ellie Peterson went an astonishing 5-for-5 at the plate, which included a pair of RBIs. Emma Wennersten, Maria Witta and Lillie Casper all also tallied two RBIs in the win against Spooner.

Peterson allowed just two earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out 13.

Moose Lake/Willow River's offense clicked against Barnum, as the Rebels tallied 18 hits compared to just five for the Bombers.

The Rebels began their offensive explosion with a four-run opening frame that included two singles, a double and a pair of triples that broke the game open.

Elsie Leino recorded the win in the circle, as she allowed just three runs on five hits while striking out four.

Ely recorded a dozen hits against Two Harbors on Tuesday afternoon, many of which came in the final two innings.

The Timberwolves scored four runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings to open up a double-digit lead after holding just a two-run lead going into the bottom of the sixth inning.

Northwood/Solon Springs remained undefeated with a pair of wins in a doubleheader against New Auburn on Tuesday evening.

The Green Eagles tallied a dozen hits and 14 RBIs in the 19-2 victory in the first of two games. Northwood/Solon Springs had 11 players record an RBI in the blowout victory that spawned largely from a nine-run third inning and a seven-run fourth frame.

In the second game of the night, Northwood/Solon Springs sustained its success at the plate while matching it on the mound. The Green Eagles (9-0) had four pitchers collectively toss a one-hit shutout and walk just two batters while striking out 13.

Despite recording just a pair of hits against Moose Lake/Willow River, the Barnum Bombers pushed the Rebels to the brink on Tuesday evening.

Barnum drew six walks and used a bit of timely hitting to build a 7-5 advantage through the opening five frames. Moose Lake/Willow River responded with four runs in the sixth inning and three more in the final frame to secure the win.

Reese Bode led the charge offensively for the Rebels, as he posted a 2-for-5 day at the plate that included a game-high three RBIs. PJ Frisch and Tyler Juhl added to the offensive efforts, as both players added two RBIs against Barnum.

Esko's Sam Haugen went 2-for-3 at the plate and drove in a game-high five runs in the double-digit win against Two Harbors.

Bobby Thornton assisted Haugen offensively, as he drove in three runs during his lone plate appearance of the evening.

Haugen, the junior standout, also pitched two innings and recorded the win, as he allowed no runs, hits or walks while he struck out five in his short stint on the mound.

Nick Terhaar allowed one run but no hits over four innings as the Rails won at home on Tuesday.

He also went 2-for-2 and walked twice.

Wyatt Mineheine had a double, a triple and two RBIs in the victory.

Northwestern never could quite kick it into gear offensively against Spooner on Tuesday evening. Despite tallying seven hits and drawing a pair of walks, Northwestern scored just two runs against the Rails, both of which came from errors.

The Tigers' struggles continued on the mound, as Kam Kroll and Gage Nollet each gave up five earned runs during their one and three innings on the mound, respectively. Spooner broke the game open with a five-run fifth inning that sealed the game.

Heading to the bottom of the sixth inning, North Woods had just scored its lone run of the game to tie the contest, 1-1, and the Raptors knew it was time to step up offensively.

Carlton-Wrenshall's pivotal sixth frame began with back-to-back singles by Judah Sjodin and Jack Vernon. That brought Sam Ojibway to the plate, who blasted a sharply hit single that scored both Sjodin and Vernon and gave the Raptors a 3-1 lead.

That gave Brody Vernon the cushion he needed to seal the game on the mound, which he did in the ensuing seventh inning as the Raptors bounced back from a 9-2 loss to Cook County earlier in the day. Vernon allowed just one earned run, four hits and struck out seven in his complete-game victory against North Woods.