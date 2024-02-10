Prep report: Carlton/Wrenshall boys basketball blows by Barnum

Feb. 9—Carlton/Wrenshall's Luukas Korpela scored 35 points — including 22 in the second half — to lead the Raptors to a 71-58 win over Barnum Friday in Wrenshall.

The Raptors jumped out to an early 7-0 lead and never trailed, though Barnum would cut the lead to under five a couple times in the first half.

Senior Sam Ojibway joined Korpela in double figures with 16 points.

The Bombers' Carlos Beckstrand scored 19 points and Pierce Korpela had 18 for Barnum.

Duluth East sophomore Ty Nyberg scored 25 points but the Greyhounds couldn't overcome a slow start in the loss to Coon Rapids on Friday night.

The Cardinals led 40-26 at halftime and, while East was better in the second half offensively, the Greyhounds still allowed 43 second-half points.

Caleb Winkels and Roman Durand joined Nyberg in double figures with 11 points.

Moose Lake/Willow River's Nolan Nelson and Adam Neumann combined for 47 points to help the Bombers edge Two Harbors Friday.

Nelson finished with a game-high 26 points and Neumann had 21 for the Rebels, while Eli Youngs had 19.

Agate duo Isaiah Hietala and Jace Ruberg combined for 42, but Two Harbors couldn't quite keep pace. Hietala finished with 22 for the Agates and Ruberg scored a career-high 20.

Cromwell-Wright's Brady Dahl scored 24 points to lead the Cardinals past South Ridge Friday.

The Cardinals jumped out to a 38-20 lead in the first half and cruised to the 14-point victory.

Lane Gervais with 14 points and Tanner Collman with 11 joined Dahl in double figures.

Gavin Willeck had 18 points for the Panthers and Brock Hilsgren chipped in 11.

McGregor's Kaden Kellerman scored 20 points and Greg McDowell had 15 to lead the Mercuries past Floodwood Friday.

McGregor opened up a 42-18 lead and coasted to the blowout victory.

Jonah Spindler scored 12 points to lead the Polar Bears and Peyton Lace had 11.

Northwestern's Shayna Wick scored 22 points and made eight steals to lead the Tigers to the win Friday.

Northwestern led 31-20 at half and scored the first 13 points of the second half to put the game out of reach.

Mountain Iron-Buhl's Jordan Zubich scored 31 points and eight assists in an easy Ranger win over Braham.

Zubich — a University of North Carolina recruit — was 12-for-20 from the floor, including 3-for-4 from 3-point range.

MIB scored 54 first half points to coast to the victory.

Hermantown's Ford Skytta had a hat trick, but three unanswered third-period goals downed the Hawks Friday in St. Louis Park, Minnesota.

Benilde's Caleb Koskie scored the first two goals for the Red Knights, but Skytta's first two goals knotted it back up and his third tied it again early in the third period.

Liam Moser and Noah Johnson scored about 4 minutes later to put Benilde up for good and Koskie added the backbreaker with less than 3 minutes to play.

Duluth East gave up three goals in the first and five in the second in the blowout loss to Roseau at Duluth Heritage Sports Center.

Noah Teng scored at the 6:07 mark, but the Greyhounds already trailed 4-1. By the time Kyle Peterson scored 5 minutes later, they trailed 6-2 and would trail 8-2 by the end of the period.

Noah Urness scored four times for Roseau and Jake Halvorson added a hat trick.