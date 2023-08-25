Prep Preview: Thompson twins reunited for farewell tour, Stillwater's title defense

Aug. 24—The final buzzer sounded, a roar of cheers filled Chad Richison Stadium, and Heston and Holden Thompson made sure to find each other. Those two, a set of twins, have done nearly everything together.

That's a list that, as of that moment in early December, officially included one of them helping the Stillwater High football team capture its Gold Ball in 55 years with a win over Choctaw in the OSSAA Class 6A-II title game. The other watched most of the Pioneers' undefeated season from the sidelines.

Nearly nine months later, things are how those two have always wanted them to be — and how they were before last year.

"It feels good to be together," Heston said. "It brings the competitiveness out and just drives us to be better athletes, for sure."

"It just gets more and more competitive every year," Holden added. "We push each other, and I think we're better on the field together than off."

The latter tore his ACL before the 2022 campaign got underway. It was a blow to an offense that, after the first few weeks, featured Holden as the primary running back throughout 2021.

The former, Heston, carried enough weight for the both of them last year. He was one of the most dominant wideouts in the state as a junior, torching opposing secondaries to the tune of 78 catches for 1,108 yards and 17 touchdowns to be the Pioneers' top receiver.

"It definitely was different," Heston said about not having Holden suited up. "I just try to look past that, but I'm glad that he came back."

A large part of the Pioneers' success on offense will be based on what the dynamic duo does. Heston's talents were on display last fall, and Holden's are expected to take a leap forward from the running back he previously was as a sophomore.

Two years ago, he took 196 carries and turned those into 1,101 yards rushing and 15 scores. That'd be a welcome contribution with Stillwater replacing four of five starters on the offensive line and losing tailback Noah Roberts, who rushed for 1,888 yards and 29 scores in 2022.

His motivation came from down the street, with an Oklahoma State football player fully recovering from a torn ACL in a mere four months. Holden, who appeared in limited snaps during the postseason, essentially navigated through the same timeline.

"You started seeing that, well, it has been done, but it's kind of scary," Stillwater coach Chad Cawood said. "He worked his tail off. He's tough as nails. And then to see him finish his junior year with the success he had, it's kind of fun."

Cawood isn't talking about what he accomplished during the title run, either.

The Thompson twins aren't just stars on the gridiron. Their speed, which Cawood said makes them a threat to score any time they touch the ball, translates to — and stems from, really — the track.

Holden placed third at state in the 200-meter dash with a blazing time of 21.87 seconds. Heston found the top of the podium with a first-place finish in the 400 at 47.13 seconds, coming up .17 seconds shy of breaking the Oklahoma record.

Together, they willed the Pioneers' 800-meter relay team to a gold medal, edging out the second-place team by less than half a second with a first-place time of 1:26.05. Stillwater's 400-meter relay, which they're both a part of, placed fourth.

"It's pretty cool when you can go win a championship in football then, in the spring, turn around and win another championship," Cawood said. "That's a pretty special year."

The whole twin telepathy myth turned into reality when they were asked if it was true. They proved it by pointing at each other, giving the right away to debunk the theory. It isn't like that all the time, but Cawood has seen instances where it applies.

Sometimes, it doesn't mean doing the exact same gesture at the exact same time. But it does mean always being on the same page. That's when that competitiveness shines through.

"They expect to be great themselves, but they hold the other one to a standard even greater than that. If one of them doesn't do something right, the first one to say something is them — before you can even coach it," Cawood said. "They push each other. They motivate each other. They both want to be great."

And if they both are, it'd go a long way toward Stillwater repeating as Class 6A-II champs, which would mark the first back-to-back titles — and only the third overall — in program history.

That, above all, is one of those things where they're in sync. They've had a taste of success, and now they want more.

"Wanting another one is definitely harder," Holden said.

"You've got all those people doubting you," Heston chimed in. "You just gotta fight through that."

Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Oklahoma State athletics, Stillwater High and more.