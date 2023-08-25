Prep Preview: Stillwater eyes back-to-back titles in first year of Cawood era

Aug. 24—Chad Cawood knew that'd probably be the question everyone — everyone — had. There wasn't a doubt.

So, he figured he'd do the honors himself.

"Do you ever want to jump in right after the last guy won a championship?" he asked.

"I don't know, but I'm willing to."

Cawood's 25-year journey through the Stillwater High football program reached the pinnacle when he was promoted to the Pioneers' head coach position in late June. There were big shoes to fill, a pair Cawood has since stepped into, following the departure of Tucker Barnard.

Barnard led the program for 12 seasons, compiling a record of 93-43, but any type of early struggles paved the way for what the program has been as of late.

The Pioneers, under Barnard, were 55-6 over the past five seasons, the latest of those triumphs capping an undefeated 2022 campaign to deliver Stillwater its first title since 1967.

"I was a part of that, and these kids were a part of that, so we know what it takes," Cawood said. "We're just excited to keep rolling."

Cawood isn't a stranger, though. Again, he's been with the Pioneers for the better part of the past three decades after joining Bill Defee's staff in 1998. That's a large part of why he was a prime candidate, Stillwater athletic director Brian Warwick told the News Press, and it's already paid dividends.

He's served as the Pioneers' offensive coordinator since 2016, and the continuity has been evident. With Cawood still planning to call the plays, the players didn't have to use this offseason to learn an entirely new system. That's considered a good thing for the Pioneers, who posted an average of 48.07 points per game in 2022.

"It's not really a difficult transition," senior wide receiver Talon Kendrick said. "It's pretty simple, and it's just really good."

Kendrick is one of countless returners from a season ago.

There are some holes to fill, sure, but the cornerstones are already in place.

Kendrick's junior year ended with 37 catches for 628 yards and five touchdowns. He was the Pioneers' Swiss Army knife, also playing defense while serving as the backup quarterback and, through the latter half of the season, the kicker.

Kendrick's pass-catching counterpart, Heston Thompson, will also be back as one of the team's seasoned seniors. The second half of the Pioneers' wideout tandem, Thompson was the leading receiver in 2022 with 78 catches for 1,108 yards and 17 touchdowns.

But Cawood will have to replace four of five starters on the offensive line, the lone returner being Nolan Lants. The Pioneers will have a new, yet familiar face at running back following the graduation of Noah Roberts with Holden Thompson returning from a torn ACL that forced him to miss nearly all of last season.

Perhaps most importantly, though, there will be someone new leading Stillwater's offense. Gage Gundy, the son of Oklahoma State's football coach and the 2022 News Press All-Area Football Player of the Year, graduated after posting 40 total touchdowns (30 passing, 10 rushing).

That's a void set to be filled by either junior Parker Edwards or sophomore Conner Quintero.

"They're getting better every day," Kendrick said. "It's fun to watch them develop."

The offense might be staying the same, but it will certainly be a new-look defense.

Clarence Holley, the Pioneers' defensive coordinator during Barnard's tenure, left and has since landed on staff at Union as a defensive assistant.

Cawood tabbed Dan Nickles as Holley's replacement. He's spent time on staff at a bunch of places, Cawood said, including another in-state powerhouse in Jenks.

Through the early parts of the preseason, senior defensive back Trey Tuck has seen things that might make this defense even more formidable than the 2022 version, which stymied offenses while holding eight of Stillwater's 13 opponents to single digits.

"I think, honestly, we might be better than last year. Our D-line is huge, our linebackers are good, our DBs might be even better than last year," Tuck said. "I just think we're going on another championship run."

Stillwater graduated its entire linebacker corps in Zac Tyson, Trey Gregory and Cam Johnson. When it comes to the secondary, it'd be hard to replicate what the Pioneers did a season ago.

But Tuck, in his farewell tour, wants to do exactly that — and then some.

"We definitely want to break how many picks we had last year. We had 29, I believe," he said. "I think we're going for about 30 this year. I want to try and get at least five. I've had four in the past every year, but I wanna get five."

The Pioneers' title defense begins across the Arkansas state line with a road matchup against Greenwood, a perennial powerhouse that Cawood likened to the equivalent of Bixby's run of dominance in Oklahoma. Stillwater won last year's Week 1 meeting 41-27 in Stillwater, but that doesn't matter.

Nothing that happened last fall is going to help the Pioneers this time around. A championship only grows the target on their back. Another one is the goal, Cawood said, but it'll come down to Stillwater's toughness, both physically and mentally.

That'll be tested when the Pioneers take the field on Aug. 25.

"I expect a really good opponent. They've won 10 of the last 20 over there, or something like that," Cawood said. "It's a new year, new ball game."

Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Oklahoma State athletics, Stillwater High and more.