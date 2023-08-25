Prep Preview: Cushing seniors aim to fill shoes, get Tigers back to Class 4A title game

Aug. 24—To say that the seniors on last year's Cushing football team were pivotal would be an understatement.

After all, they paved the way for the Tigers to finish their 2022 campaign with a record of 13-1 and a runner-up finish in OSSAA's Class 4A.

A bulk of them contributed for the better part of the past three seasons. Some had a helping hand as freshmen, even.

But they're gone, and that means it's time for this year's senior class to fill those roles.

"They did a great job of motivating everybody and getting everybody here, wanting to be here. They did an amazing job," Cushing wide receiver Brady Matheson said about the Class of 2023. "They're big shoes to fill, but I think our seniors are ready for it."

Matheson, who's one of those seniors taking on more responsibility, is hoping to end his time in the program at the pinnacle. If his junior year was any indication, it'd be safe to assume he'll have a large part in the Tigers getting there.

The wideout was dominant in a high-octane offense, reeling in 35 catches for 621 yards receiving and 15 touchdowns en route to an honorable mention on the 2022 News Press All-Area Football Team.

This fall will be different, though. Matheson has played with his older brother, Riley, for the past three seasons. With Riley now graduated and on the baseball team at Central Oklahoma, it's unlikely they'll ever take the gridiron alongside each other again.

"It's gonna be weird," Brady said. "It's definitely going to be an adjustment."

Matheson won't be the only one having to fill shoes he hasn't been asked to before.

Enter John Hilligoss.

Hilligoss, also a senior, will take the reins of the Tigers' offense following the departure of star quarterback Blaze Berlowitz, who's now at New Mexico State after throwing for 2,816 yards and 56 touchdowns in 2022.

He isn't completely unfamiliar with this level of competition. Hilligoss has served as the junior varsity quarterback and varsity's starting safety a season ago.

"John is just a gritty athlete," Cushing coach Rusty Morgan said. "He didn't definitely didn't get a lot of quarterback situations, but that Friday night experience is what it is. You get great experience, anyway."

It hasn't taken Hilligoss long to assert himself as a leader. A championship team has needs, and he's certainly been one of them thus far.

The newly dubbed quarterback has been a part of everything throughout the offseason, Morgan said, making it no surprise that Hilligoss was someone who people want to follow throughout the early parts of preseason practices.

"I just try to help people up when they're down," Hilligoss said. "When they're not having a good day, I just like to get behind them and let them know that we're gonna be all right."

Why exactly did he choose that path?

Those are the same steps he's watched others take.

"They taught me what I know so far. They really pushed you to be great, and they don't settle for nothing less," Hilligoss said of last year's seniors. "I gotta hold that standard. I have to hold that bar there."

There were, of course, more than just those two voids to fill. That's the price to pay for graduating such an impactful senior class.

Berlowitz's younger brother, Brody, a wide receiver, also left. So did another pass catcher in Camden Crooks, who had 73 catches for 1,592 yards and 23 touchdowns, while also playing defense.

Riley Matheson left behind 178 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, three sacks and three forced fumbles. Noah Jones, the Tigers' starting running back from 2022, rushed for 1,395 yards and 25 scores, and was also a senior.

"We bring back the majority of our offensive and defensive lines, so we'll kind of lean heavily on those guys, and everybody else — as you get into the first couple of weeks — it'll all kind of settle in," Morgan said. "I'm really excited about this group, on both sides."

Cushing's title chase kicks off with a road matchup against Bristow on Sept. 1, and that'll officially mark the beginning of what's expected to be another dominant campaign for the Tigers. Their 13 wins from a season ago were by an average of 47.4 points, the closest being a 16-point triumph over Perkins-Tryon.

But nothing will make up for how the Tigers felt walking off the field following a heartbreaking end to last fall. Well, maybe the program's first state title since 1961 would do the trick.

"There's one team at the end of the year that wins it all," Morgan said. "That's the goal."

