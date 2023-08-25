Prep Preview: Cooper, Jennings look to lead Coyle back to postseason

Aug. 24—Coyle football coach Marcus Cooper knows the magnitude of the achievement that lies ahead this school year. Regardless of what the Bluejackets do on the field this fall, he'll graduate his first senior class, the one that's been with him every step of the way since taking over.

"It's big for me, just taking over for a great man — my mentor," Cooper said. "It's a big accomplishment for me to be here in my fourth year."

Cooper filled a void left by longtime coach Shane Weathers, who's now Coyle's high school dean of students. In return, Cooper has provided wind in the program's sails, paying homage to Weathers by pushing the Bluejackets one step forward with each season that goes by.

Nearly a decade ago, in 2015, the Bluejackets made it to the state championship before falling short, responding by rattling off another four seasons with at least seven wins.

But winning records haven't always been the status quo.

Cooper's first year in charge ended at 1-7, his second at 3-7. Coyle finished 6-5 in OSSAA's Class C a season ago. The Bluejackets have continuously taken a step forward under Cooper. It's a prime example of putting one foot in front of the other, and Coyle is hoping it is just about to hit its stride.

"It can certainly boost our confidence, for sure," Cooper said of the program's first winning campaign since 2019. "We've got more kids now; a lot of kids want to be dedicated. Like, last year, we had 14, 15 (players). Now we've got 21, 22. So, yeah, a big boost for us."

That mentality has trickled down to the players, too. It has for senior quarterback Alex Jennings, anyway.

"It just shows us that we can do it. We know we can do it," Jennings said. "We just have to put in the effort and go out and get it."

One of the highlights from Coyle's 2022 was a five-game winning streak that came unexpectedly in the thick of the campaign. The Bluejackets opened the season with a dominant win over Fox before dropping two in a row, the latter of which featured a pile of second-half injuries to key players.

In fact, Cooper had to throw a fullback in at running back. There wasn't much of a choice. And he did fine, Coyle's coach said, but Jennings was everything the Bluejackets needed him to be and more.

"We had to ride that little roller coaster for a couple of games, and there was a stretch there where Alex played his hardest and just did what he had to do," Cooper said. "After we got our skill kids back, that's when we went on that little run."

Jennings was Coyle's Swiss Army knife as a junior. He was also a member of the News Press All-Area Football Team, and rightfully so. Perhaps quarterback isn't an appropriate label for a dual-threat athlete who does as much as he's done — and plans to do in his farewell tour.

He threw for 520 yards last year while shredding opposing defenses for 1,350 yards rushing.

Cooper believes he's more than that, though.

"He's a great leader, gets everybody involved and hypes everybody up. He tries to push everybody to their pushing point," Cooper said. "I told him last year, I wish I had 20 like him."

The bond between those two runs deeper than the usual quarterback-coach tandem. In one way or another, Cooper has been Jennings' coach since he was in preschool. That's one of the things that makes this year's senior class mean that much more.

That doesn't just go for Cooper, either.

It's been special, Jennings said, having someone who means so much to him leading the pack. Their time together has instilled a nearly unbreakable level of trust that's seamlessly carried onto the gridiron.

"It's gonna break my heart when he walks across that stage," Cooper said. "But he's a great kid. I love him to death."

When it came to this offseason, both Jennings and Cooper took it as an opportunity to get tougher. For the former, it was physical. For the latter, it was between the ears.

Cooper doesn't want the Bluejackets to get into late-season football and have any excuses. It doesn't matter if it's a chilly night in November, he said. He doesn't want to hear any of that. Set to enter his fourth year at the helm, and having set the program on an upward trajectory, Cooper would rather have a squad full of the opposite.

That's where Jennings comes in.

Coyle kicks off its season at Fox on Aug. 24, and when the Bluejackets take the field, their quarterback won't be satisfied with just one win. There aren't moral victories, either, not ones that will help Cooper and Co. get where they want to go — and exactly where Jennings wants to cap his storied career.

"I just wanna win games," Jennings said. "I want to be on a banner."

